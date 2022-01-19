Successfully reported this slideshow.
E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market

Jan. 19, 2022
Limited shelf life of electronic products is expected to drive growth of the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market during the forecast period. All electric and electronic consumer products have limited shelf life, which depends upon the usage and the consequent wear and tear of these gadgets. The wear and tear of the products thus play a vital role in the shelf life. With the advent of technology and innovation, the average shelf life of all the white goods has become limited. The average shelf life of a mobile handset is around 18 months. The demand for mobile phones is growing, thus the sales are also increasing

High rate of obsolescence is expected to propel the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market growth over the forecast period. As previously mentioned, the average shelf life of cell phones is around 18 months. Since new products are being introduced on a regular basis, there over 500 million used cell phones ready for disposable. Similarly, every day a new and advanced gadget is being observed, owing to intense competition in the electronics market. An average consumer thus tends to switch to such a novel product. As a result, appliances like computers, refrigerators, etc. have a shorter period of obsolescence. This ultimately results in discarding the old appliances and thus a huge amount of e-waste is generated.

  1. 1. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Analysis
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1.Research Objectives and Assumptions 2.Market Purview 3.Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis 4. Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, By Source, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 5. Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 6. Section https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  3. 3. Report Highlights  Electronic waste or e-waste is discarded electrical or electronic devices. The used electronic devices that are destined for reuse, resale, recycle, and refurbishment through material recovery or disposal are considered e-waste. E-waste is one of the fastest-growing waste streams in the world. In developed countries, it equals around 2% of total solid waste on average.  Prominent Regions- 1. Africa 2. Latin America 3. North America 4. Middle East 5. Europe 6. Asia Pacific https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  4. 4. Report Highlights  The global e-waste recycling and reuse services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,509.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).  Key companies operating in the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market are Tetronics Ltd, Stena Techno world, CRT Recycling Inc., UMICORE SA, Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., Sims Recycling Solutions, MBA Polymers Inc., Cimelia Resource Recovery, and Electronic Recyclers International Inc. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  5. 5. Report Highlights  Growth Drivers- • Limited shelf life of electronic products • High rate of obsolescence  Restraints & Challenges- • High cost of e-waste management • Fewer e-waste collection zones https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  6. 6. Reports Link View Full Report - https://bit.ly/33rKJmz Request For Sample Copy- https://bit.ly/3rq5QNK Download PDF Brochure- https://bit.ly/3KBisuz https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  7. 7. About coherentmarketinsights.com Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We offer both customized and syndicated market research reports that help our clients create visionary growth plans to provide traction to their business. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele. Our global team of over 100 research analysts and freelance consultants provide market intelligence from the very molecular country level and also provide a global perspective of the market. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  8. 8. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, United States. Phone:  +1-206-701-6702 Email- sales@coherentmarketinsights.com https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

