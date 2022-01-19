Limited shelf life of electronic products is expected to drive growth of the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market during the forecast period. All electric and electronic consumer products have limited shelf life, which depends upon the usage and the consequent wear and tear of these gadgets. The wear and tear of the products thus play a vital role in the shelf life. With the advent of technology and innovation, the average shelf life of all the white goods has become limited. The average shelf life of a mobile handset is around 18 months. The demand for mobile phones is growing, thus the sales are also increasing



High rate of obsolescence is expected to propel the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market growth over the forecast period. As previously mentioned, the average shelf life of cell phones is around 18 months. Since new products are being introduced on a regular basis, there over 500 million used cell phones ready for disposable. Similarly, every day a new and advanced gadget is being observed, owing to intense competition in the electronics market. An average consumer thus tends to switch to such a novel product. As a result, appliances like computers, refrigerators, etc. have a shorter period of obsolescence. This ultimately results in discarding the old appliances and thus a huge amount of e-waste is generated.