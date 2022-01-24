Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market

The growing young population is driving the market growth of deodorant and antiperspirant. They are the fastest-growing products in terms of demand among youngsters. According to the Coherent Market Insights analysis, they have accounted for the highest sale in the fragrances category, due to its benefits such as anti-bacterial protection and long-lasting freshness. The market of personal grooming products such as perfumes are gaining tremendous growth on the account of the increasing young population and the growing popularity of these products around the globe.



Factors such as advanced technology, eye-catching designs, and attractive packaging is propelling the market growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant. Growing demand for smaller size and better spray performance deodorant products as they are handy and easy to use is again accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the continuous launch of aluminum-based deodorants with attractive designs for increasing consumer’s base is further propelling the market growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant.