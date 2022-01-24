Successfully reported this slideshow.
Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market

Jan. 24, 2022
The growing young population is driving the market growth of deodorant and antiperspirant. They are the fastest-growing products in terms of demand among youngsters. According to the Coherent Market Insights analysis, they have accounted for the highest sale in the fragrances category, due to its benefits such as anti-bacterial protection and long-lasting freshness. The market of personal grooming products such as perfumes are gaining tremendous growth on the account of the increasing young population and the growing popularity of these products around the globe.

Factors such as advanced technology, eye-catching designs, and attractive packaging is propelling the market growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant. Growing demand for smaller size and better spray performance deodorant products as they are handy and easy to use is again accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the continuous launch of aluminum-based deodorants with attractive designs for increasing consumer’s base is further propelling the market growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant.

  1. 1. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market Analysis
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Purview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis 4. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemi 5. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & Million Units) 6. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market , By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & Million Units) 7. Competitive Landscape 8. Section https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  3. 3. Report Highlights  Deodorant and antiperspirant are personal care products used to eliminate or control sweating and body odor. These products consist of various ingredients such as carriers, fragrance, and anti-microbial agents. Moreover, these ingredients also enhance shelf life, moisture, and much more property of the deodorant and antiperspirant.  Prominent Regions- 1. Africa 2. Latin America 3. North America 4. Middle East 5. Europe 6. Asia Pacific https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  4. 4. Report Highlights  The global deodorant and antiperspirant market is estimated to be valued at US$ 29,121 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).  Major players - Unilever Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, and CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  5. 5. Report Highlights  Growth Drivers- • Growing awareness regarding personal hygiene • Increasing demand for premium personal care products  Restraints & Challenges- • Environmental concerns • Slowdown of economy due to Covid-19 https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  6. 6. Reports Link View Full Report - https://bit.ly/3jjXnsw Request For Sample Copy- https://bit.ly/3E2ncoJ Download PDF Brochure- https://bit.ly/3ppFqwm https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  7. 7. About coherentmarketinsights.com Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We offer both customized and syndicated market research reports that help our clients create visionary growth plans to provide traction to their business. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele. Our global team of over 100 research analysts and freelance consultants provide market intelligence from the very molecular country level and also provide a global perspective of the market.
  8. 8. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, United States. Phone:  +1-206-701-6702 Email- sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

