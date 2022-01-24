Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data Visualization Tools Market

Jan. 24, 2022
Data visualization facilitates in the identification of inter-relationships between multi-dimensional collections of data as well as providing useful characteristics for comprehending them. As a result, the majority of small, medium, and large businesses are using data visualization techniques to analyze consumer purchasing and other business operating trends in order to anticipate their future sales tactics. The global data visualization tools market is expected to develop significantly owing to the growing interest in visual analytics and scientific visualization among small and big businesses. The development of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is expected to result in a huge data pool for both unstructured and structured data, allowing the industry to develop more rapidly in the future.

Capturing, storing, analyzing, sharing, finding, and displaying data are the most difficult aspects of Big Data. When statistics are represented graphically, it is far easier for human brain to see patterns and make decisions based on them. Data visualization is a simple and rapid approach to communicate and depict complicated information. The visualization tools should be able to offer with interactive visualization at the lowest feasible latency. Some of the most popular visualization tools in market include Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Excel, Plotly, and Gephi.

  1. 1. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Purview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis 4. Global Data Visualization Tools Market, By Deployment, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 5. Global Data Visualization Tools Market, By Tool, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 6. Global Data Visualization Tools Market, By Organization Size, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 7. Global Data Visualization Tools Market, By End Use Vertical, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 8. Global Data Visualization Tools Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 9. Competitive Landscape 10.Section https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  3. 3. Report Highlights  Data visualization is a term that covers a wide range of applications such as rankings, dashboards, business intelligence, graphics, analytics, and big data. These are just a few of the technologies and concepts that use the notion of displaying data. It enables organizations to generate meaningful reports from an ever-increasing, diverse, and massive quantity of business data.  Prominent Regions- 1. Africa 2. Latin America 3. North America 4. Middle East 5. Europe 6. Asia Pacific https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  4. 4. Report Highlights  The global data visualization tools market was valued at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 11.6 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2021 and 2028.  Major players operating in the global data visualization tools market include Tableau Software Inc., SAP SE, IBM ,Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, AWS, Sisense, Dundas Data Visualization Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Qlik, GoodData, Domo, Klipfolio, Datafay, Whatagraph, Databox, Datapine, Alteryx, SAS Institute Inc., Alibaba Cloud, and MATLAB https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  5. 5. Report Highlights  Growth Drivers- • The rising need for an interactive view of data • Technological advancement in data visualization tools • Increase in investment by companies for development of more interactive data visualization tool  Restraints & Challenges: • Lack of skilled professionals https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  6. 6. Reports Link View Full Report – https://bit.ly/3AdeFOc Request For Sample Copy - https://bit.ly/2VJKVJZ Download PDF Brochure - https://bit.ly/2XiU1Oj https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  7. 7. About coherentmarketinsights.com Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We offer both customized and syndicated market research reports that help our clients create visionary growth plans to provide traction to their business. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele. Our global team of over 100 research analysts and freelance consultants provide market intelligence from the very molecular country level and also provide a global perspective of the market. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  8. 8. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, United States. Phone: +1-206-701-6702 Email- sales@coherentmarketinsights.com https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

