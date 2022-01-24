Data visualization facilitates in the identification of inter-relationships between multi-dimensional collections of data as well as providing useful characteristics for comprehending them. As a result, the majority of small, medium, and large businesses are using data visualization techniques to analyze consumer purchasing and other business operating trends in order to anticipate their future sales tactics. The global data visualization tools market is expected to develop significantly owing to the growing interest in visual analytics and scientific visualization among small and big businesses. The development of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is expected to result in a huge data pool for both unstructured and structured data, allowing the industry to develop more rapidly in the future.



Capturing, storing, analyzing, sharing, finding, and displaying data are the most difficult aspects of Big Data. When statistics are represented graphically, it is far easier for human brain to see patterns and make decisions based on them. Data visualization is a simple and rapid approach to communicate and depict complicated information. The visualization tools should be able to offer with interactive visualization at the lowest feasible latency. Some of the most popular visualization tools in market include Tableau, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Excel, Plotly, and Gephi.