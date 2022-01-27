Canine atopic dermatitis (AD) has been defined as a genetically predisposed inflammatory and pruritic allergic skin disease of dogs and cats. Atopic dermatitis in dogs is treated by using antibiotics, immunosuppressant, Janus kinase inhibitors, and monoclonal antibodies. For instance, CYTOPOINT is one of the most efficient monoclonal antibodies used for the treatment of canine atopic dermatitis. Major players operating in the global canine atopic dermatitis treatment drugs market include Zenoaq (Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd.), Virbac, Elanco Animal Health, Kindred Biosciences Inc., Toray Industries, and Zoetis Inc.



Furthermore, the development of new treatment options in regenerative medicine for canine atopic dermatitis is on high demand, which provides opportunity for pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies to develop new drugs to treat AD. Cell therapy is one of the emerging treatment options in canine atopic dermatitis. Several organizations are focused on the development of cell therapy and such treatments are under clinical trials.