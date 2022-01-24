The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the global burn care and wound care market over the forecast period, owing to increasing facilities of advanced medicines such as telemedicine and telehealth. For instance, an article published on November 17, 2021, in ScienceDirect Journal about impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global burn care, where the article states that most of the burn units were open during pandemic. The survey was conducted in 234 units from 43 countries which resulted as most of burn care units were open and use of telehealth and telemedicine increased during the pandemic suggesting the new strategies for management of burn cases.



Increasing awareness regarding burn injuries by the market players is expected to drive the growth of the global burn care and wound care market over the forecast period. For instance, the American Burn Association initiated the National Burn Awareness Week between February 07 and February 13, 2021. Moreover, the aim of this program was to create awareness among people for safety and prevention measures, where theme for year 2021 was regarding electric safety, which is a common risk factor for burn incidence due to electrical outlets, lightning, and electrical outlets.