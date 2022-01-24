Successfully reported this slideshow.
Burn Care and Wound Care Market

Jan. 24, 2022
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the global burn care and wound care market over the forecast period, owing to increasing facilities of advanced medicines such as telemedicine and telehealth. For instance, an article published on November 17, 2021, in ScienceDirect Journal about impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global burn care, where the article states that most of the burn units were open during pandemic. The survey was conducted in 234 units from 43 countries which resulted as most of burn care units were open and use of telehealth and telemedicine increased during the pandemic suggesting the new strategies for management of burn cases.

Increasing awareness regarding burn injuries by the market players is expected to drive the growth of the global burn care and wound care market over the forecast period. For instance, the American Burn Association initiated the National Burn Awareness Week between February 07 and February 13, 2021. Moreover, the aim of this program was to create awareness among people for safety and prevention measures, where theme for year 2021 was regarding electric safety, which is a common risk factor for burn incidence due to electrical outlets, lightning, and electrical outlets.

  1. 1. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com Burn Care and Wound Care Market Analysis
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1. Research Objectives and Assumptions 2. Market Purview 3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis 4. Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic 5. Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 6. Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market, By Wound Type, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million) 7. Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Global Burn Care and Wound Care Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By Material, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 10. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market, By End-use Industry, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 11. Global Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market For Fluid Conveyance, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million) 12. Competitive Landscape 13. Section https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  3. 3. Report Highlights  A burn is an injury to skin or tissue cells caused by heat, radiation, chemical contact, electricity, or radioactivity and a wound is a type of injury that can be caused by a torn or cut of skin that involves the breaking of the membrane and damaging the tissues. First degree burns, which affect the top layer of skin, also known as the epidermis, and second degree burns, which go through the second layer of skin, known as the dermis, and the third degree burn, which is a severe burn, can affect both layers of skin, bones, and muscles.  Prominent Regions- 1. Africa 2. Latin America 3. North America 4. Middle East 5. Europe 6. Asia Pacific https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  4. 4. Report Highlights  The global burn care and wound care market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21,699.8 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028).  Major players operating in the global burn care and wound care market include Smith and Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, ConvaTec Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Baxter International, Medtronic Plc., 3M Company, Ethicon Inc., Medline Industries, Pensar Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Organogenesis Holdings, Integra LifeSciences, DeRoyal Industries, Coloplast A/S, MiMedx Group, and ACell. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  5. 5. Report Highlights  Growth Drivers- • Increasing product approval • Increasing prevalence of diabetes ➢ Restraints & Challenges: • High cost of treatment • Product recalls by regulatory authorities https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  6. 6. Reports Link View Full Report - https://bit.ly/3FxSHbs Request For Sample Copy - https://bit.ly/3EyebDA Download PDF Brochure - https://bit.ly/3EqGpAp https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  7. 7. About coherentmarketinsights.com Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We offer both customized and syndicated market research reports that help our clients create visionary growth plans to provide traction to their business. We meticulously study emerging trends across various industries at both the global and regional levels to identify new opportunities for our clientele. Our global team of over 100 research analysts and freelance consultants provide market intelligence from the very molecular country level and also provide a global perspective of the market. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
  8. 8. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, United States. Phone:  +1-206-701-6702 Email- sales@coherentmarketinsights.com https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

