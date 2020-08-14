Successfully reported this slideshow.
PoojaK More
• Chapter – Rational Numbers Contents : Introduction Properties of Rational Numbers Representation of Rational Numbers on ...
•The rational number 0 is the additive identity for rational numbers. •The rational number 1 is the multiplicative identit...
Rational Numbers A number is called Rational if it can be expressed in the form p/q where p and q are integers (q > 0). It...
Natural Numbers All the positive integers from 1, 2, 3,……, ∞. Whole Numbers All the natural numbers including zero are cal...
WHAT HAVE WE DISCUSSED? 1. Rational numbers are closed under the operations of addition, subtraction and multiplication. 2...
6. The reciprocal or multiplicative inverse of the rational number a/b is c/d if a/c X b/d = 1. 7. Distributivity of ratio...
  2. 2. • Chapter – Rational Numbers Contents : Introduction Properties of Rational Numbers Representation of Rational Numbers on the Number line. Rational Numbers between two rational numbers. • Learning Objectives: The students learn to represent rational numbers on the number line. They learn to verify various properties taking different values. •The sum of any two rational numbers is always a rational number. This is called ‘Closure property of addition’ of rational numbers. •Addition of two rational numbers is commutative. a/b + c/d = c/d + a/b •Commutative property is true for addition and multiplication only •Addition of rational numbers is associative. a/b + (c/d + e/f)= ( c/d + a/b) + e/f
  3. 3. •The rational number 0 is the additive identity for rational numbers. •The rational number 1 is the multiplicative identity for rational number. •The additive inverse of rational number a/b is –a/b and vice versa. •Additive inverse of 0 is 0 itself •The multiplicative inverse of the rational number is a/b is b/a and vice versa. •Zero (0) has no reciprocal. •1 and – 1 are the only rational numbers which are their own reciprocals. •Average of two numbers always lie between that numbers
  4. 4. Rational Numbers A number is called Rational if it can be expressed in the form p/q where p and q are integers (q > 0). It includes all natural, whole number and integers. Example: 1/2, 4/3, 5/7,1 etc.
  5. 5. Natural Numbers All the positive integers from 1, 2, 3,……, ∞. Whole Numbers All the natural numbers including zero are called Whole Numbers. Integers All negative and positive numbers including zero are called Integers. Properties of Rational Numbers 1. Closure Property This shows that the operation of any two same types of numbers is also the same type or not.
  6. 6. WHAT HAVE WE DISCUSSED? 1. Rational numbers are closed under the operations of addition, subtraction and multiplication. 2. The operations addition and multiplication are (i) commutative for rational numbers. (ii) associative for rational numbers. 3. The rational number 0 is the additive identity for rational numbers. 4. The rational number 1 is the multiplicative identity for rational numbers. 5. The additive inverse of the rational number a/b is –a/b and vice-versa.
  7. 7. 6. The reciprocal or multiplicative inverse of the rational number a/b is c/d if a/c X b/d = 1. 7. Distributivity of rational numbers: For all rational numbers a, b and c, a(b + c) = ab + ac and a(b – c) = ab – ac 8. Rational numbers can be represented on a number line. 9. Between any two given rational numbers there are countless rational numbers. The idea of mean helps us to find rational numbers between two rational numbers.

×