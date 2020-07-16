Potato powder is a yellow-white powder arranged from dried entire potatoes with or without skin. It is a rich wellspring of nutrients B6, nutrient C, potassium, manganese, and fiber. The flour offers season like potatoes and considered as a decent trade for gaur gum or thickener in gluten free heating. Being a decent dampness retainer, Potato flour is utilized to make pastry shop items, such as cakes and breads. Furthermore, it is additionally utilized as thickener for flavors, soups, and sauces alongside different fixings.