Polymer additives are the set of chemicals added to polymer matrix to upgrade the processability and service life of the polymer and create it fit to use for specific purposes. They are added to provide anti-aging benefits, favor processing, support optical property, and create smooth surface. It is expected to undergo a change in the industry through advancement in additives such as bio-based compounds and green chemistry to make the substances more suitable for use and emit low carbon and are eco-friendly which producing, using and disposing.