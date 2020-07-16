Medical Foot Insoles Market

Foot insoles are removeable shoe insert which are made up of different materials as per the diagnosis and are inserted in shoes to allow patient or user comfort, height, arch support, relief from join pain, overuse, prevention from injuries while running/walking, or can be used for orthopedic correction. It is also used while playing sports to provide better grip and enhance athletic performance. They are involved in assisting the limb or the torso to restore the alignment and position of the foot while walking to correct the angle of landing of the foot.