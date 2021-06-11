Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intervenció grupal amb visió territorial i format telemàtic SAP MUNTANYA-CAP TURÓ Ana Gómez-Quintero Mora
Per què no fem grupals? Els que ja en feien: Falta de suport. Dificultat per captar suficients pacients. Programes informà...
Major oferta Més accessibilitat Sinèrgies Pacients Professionals. Major suport, preparació i expertesa dels professionals ...
http://www.papsf.cat/Noticies_Detall.aspx?id=435
Prova pilot a SAP Muntanya 359.137 habitants; 16 EAP (15 EAP ICS i 1 EAP NO ICS). Període: setembre de 2017 fins a maig de...
Grup de treball intervenció grupal + Grup Treball Intervenció grupal per territori SAP Muntanya
2018
Objectius prova pilot  Objectiu principal Valorar l’efectivitat d’un projecte d’intervenció grupal per deixar de fumar am...
 Reunió amb les direccions del territori  Reunió amb els referents de tabac del territori  Reunió informativa en cada E...
Informació i coordinació amb especialitzada, professionals de l’hospital i ASSIR de referència. Difusió als usuaris de la ...
Desenvolupament tallers S’inicien els tallers al setembre de 2017 de forma continuada en diferent llocs i horaris. Per al ...
Participació 85; 36% 154; 64% EXCLÒS SELECCIONAT 239 fumadors en 10 grups 63% 37% DONA HOME Els participants tenen una eda...
Programació 3 5 8 6 5 2 13 17 2 1 2 14 4 28 11 5 12 14 4 4 0 4 1 1 11 8 0 3 6 7 1 8 4 5 9 6 USUARIS PER EAP DE PROCEDÈNCIA...
Participants 86% 14% PARTICIPANTS N 154 Complidors Incomplidors (< 2 sessions) Pacients complidors 133, pacient incomplido...
Participació externa 56% 44% N 154 EAP extern EAP Grupal 71,43 41,67 50,00 77,78 57,89 57,14 7,14 78,26 38,10 70,59 CAN BA...
Abstinència 2% 18% 6% 74% Abstinència 12 mesos (n=133) Està deixant de fumar Exfumador sense ambient tabac Exfumadors amb ...
28% 72% Segueixen fumant n 99 han assistit a 2 o 3 sessions han assistit a 4 o més sessions Exfumadors i estant deixant de...
El 85% dels abstinents als 12 mesos, han fet tractament farmacològic. Dels que continuen fumant, només un 27% van fer trac...
Valoració de la satisfacció dels referents (n=32) ha estat possitiva l'experiència? creus es efectiu realitzar grupal terr...
ha estat útil? acessibilitat geogràfica acessibilitat horaria el recomanaries? ha cobert les teves espectatives? 0 0 0 0 0...
Punts forts:  Bona acceptació dels EAP i dels professionals referents  Molt bona acceptació dels usuaris.  Més sentimen...
El programa informàtic ha provocat moltes incidències que han repercutit i dificultat la realització del projecte. Registr...
Conclusions Hem pogut demostrar que una implementació de la intervenció grupal per deixar de fumar amb visió territorial p...
REFERENTS  Referents conductors  15 referents nou formats  Referents col.laboradors  Gis TREBALL CONJUNT Conclusions P...
 S’ha millorat accessibilitat de la població (més equitat).  Augment del nombre de grupals.  Major oferta d’horaris.  ...
2020 http://www.papsf.cat/Noticies_Detall.aspx?id=435
27 grups!!!!!!!!!
I ara què podem fer?
 2 grups no van començar, 6 grups ja estaven començat. Seguiment dels grups
73% 18% 9% Proposats n11 Participants incumplidors exclosos 25% 75% Fàrmacs Vareniclina TSN Burpropion Seguiment 4-6 m Fum...
Seguiment dels grups
 1any Dia D amb pandèmia Seguiment dels grups [PORCENT AJE] [PORCENT AJE] [PORCENT AJE] Proposats n 22 Participants incum...
 S’han iniciat 2 grups nous amb videoconferència. Grups online
Punts febles  Manca d’habilitat del professional i problemes amb les plataformes.  Dificultat amb la xarxa de connexió. ...
 Es una alternativa en el moment que les reunions grupals presencials estan desaconsellades.  És una alternativa pel pac...
Les tecnologies són efectives per ajudar a deixar de fumar. 1 El seguiment augmenta l’abstinència. 2 El seguiment augmenta...
 Sessions online formatives.  Buscar alternatives per donar suport al pacient que vol deixar de fumar també amb pandèmia...
Psiquiàtric descompensat Unitat HVH Dr Bruguera/Dra Nieva. Derivació i /o Interconsulta sense pacient utabac.psiquiatria.h...
 Disposar d’una plataforma segura, corporativa i accessible.  Grups >8 pacients dos conductors, potenciar el xat de l’ a...
Guia Intervenció Grupal Online per ajudar a deixar de fumar Propostes de futur
Moltes gràcies !!!!!!!!!!
Seminari web SumaSalut: Intervenció grupal amb visió territorial i format telemàtic. 9 de juny de 2021. Ana Gómez-Quintero Mora.
Seminari web SumaSalut: Intervenció grupal amb visió territorial i format telemàtic. 9 de juny de 2021. Ana Gómez-Quintero...
Seminari web SumaSalut: Intervenció grupal amb visió territorial i format telemàtic. 9 de juny de 2021. Ana Gómez-Quintero Mora.

Presentació D'Ana Gómez-Quintero on mostra els resultats de la prova pilot del projecte i el document "Intervenció grupal per ajudar a deixar de fumar amb visió territorial".

Seminari web SumaSalut: Intervenció grupal amb visió territorial i format telemàtic. 9 de juny de 2021. Ana Gómez-Quintero Mora.

  1. 1. Intervenció grupal amb visió territorial i format telemàtic SAP MUNTANYA-CAP TURÓ Ana Gómez-Quintero Mora
  2. 2. Per què no fem grupals? Els que ja en feien: Falta de suport. Dificultat per captar suficients pacients. Programes informàtics no adaptats a registres grupals. Els que no en feien: Falta de temps. Falta de formació.
  3. 3. Major oferta Més accessibilitat Sinèrgies Pacients Professionals. Major suport, preparació i expertesa dels professionals Per què per territori? Intervencions grupals en tabaquisme per territori
  4. 4. http://www.papsf.cat/Noticies_Detall.aspx?id=435
  5. 5. Prova pilot a SAP Muntanya 359.137 habitants; 16 EAP (15 EAP ICS i 1 EAP NO ICS). Període: setembre de 2017 fins a maig de 2018 i seguiments fins els 12 mesos CAP Carmel CAP Sant Rafael CAP Horta CAP Turó CAP Rio de Janeiro CAP Guineueta CAP Roquetes-Canteres CAP Ciutat Meridiana CAP Chafarinas CAP Bon Pastor CAP Trinitat Vella CAP Sant Andreu CAP Casernes CAP Moncada i Reixac CAP Les Indianes CAP Cotxeres (Centre Integral de Salut)
  6. 6. Grup de treball intervenció grupal + Grup Treball Intervenció grupal per territori SAP Muntanya
  7. 7. 2018
  8. 8. Objectius prova pilot  Objectiu principal Valorar l’efectivitat d’un projecte d’intervenció grupal per deixar de fumar amb intervenció coordinada amb visió territorial.  Objectius específics Comprovar les dificultats i les avantatges (beneficis afegits) d’una intervenció coordinada amb una visió estratègica territorial (en professionals i en població atesa) Augmentar l’oferta d’intervencions grupals per ajudar a deixar de fumar en els EAP del territori. Ampliar la preparació i expertesa dels professionals en intervenció grupal. Comprovar factibilitat de la implementació amb el sistema informàtic disponible (e.cap).
  9. 9.  Reunió amb les direccions del territori  Reunió amb els referents de tabac del territori  Reunió informativa en cada EAP Metodologia
  10. 10. Informació i coordinació amb especialitzada, professionals de l’hospital i ASSIR de referència. Difusió als usuaris de la previsió de les grupals : cartells difusió a les consultes, farmàcies (informació prèvia), intranet, web, TV, premsa local, xerrades informatives, taulell GIS. Als pacients proposats se’ls entregarà un full informatiu del taller amb el cronograma . Cronograma i Organització
  11. 11. Desenvolupament tallers S’inicien els tallers al setembre de 2017 de forma continuada en diferent llocs i horaris. Per al bon funcionament del grup, si no pots assistir a alguna de les sessions, t’agrairíem que ens avisessis. Telf. Cronograma de les sessions CAP SESSIONS DATA HORA CO PES TA Prepara’t! Decideix-te! Dia D* i relaxació *Primer dia sense fumar Alimentació i exercici Prevenció de recaigudes Prevenció de recaigudes Enquesta satisfacció 1 mes Prevenció de recaigudes 2 mesos Prevenció de recaigudes 3 mesos Prevenció de recaigudes 6 m telf Prevenció de recaigudes 9 m telf Prevenció de recaigudes 1 any Cronograma i Organització
  12. 12. Participació 85; 36% 154; 64% EXCLÒS SELECCIONAT 239 fumadors en 10 grups 63% 37% DONA HOME Els participants tenen una edat mitjana de 55 anys. Resultats
  13. 13. Programació 3 5 8 6 5 2 13 17 2 1 2 14 4 28 11 5 12 14 4 4 0 4 1 1 11 8 0 3 6 7 1 8 4 5 9 6 USUARIS PER EAP DE PROCEDÈNCIA SELECCIONAT EXCLÒS  Augmentar l’ informació al professionals  Augmentar compromís dels pacients abans de ser programats. 6 mesos
  14. 14. Participants 86% 14% PARTICIPANTS N 154 Complidors Incomplidors (< 2 sessions) Pacients complidors 133, pacient incomplidor que assisteix a <2 sessions 14 12 10 9 19 14 14 23 21 17 7 4 21 2 16 17 5 5 4 4 21 16 31 11 35 31 19 28 25 21 Distribució segons lloc realització grupal SELECCIONAT EXCLÒS TOTAL
  15. 15. Participació externa 56% 44% N 154 EAP extern EAP Grupal 71,43 41,67 50,00 77,78 57,89 57,14 7,14 78,26 38,10 70,59 CAN BASTÉ TURÓ CASERNES CHAFARINES COTXERES HORTA RIO TRINITAT VELLA ROQUETES ST RAFAEL TURÓ % PARTICIPANTS EXTERNA ALS EAP De les 154 usuaris, més de la meitat, 85 participants, no pertanyien al centre on es feia la grupal.
  16. 16. Abstinència 2% 18% 6% 74% Abstinència 12 mesos (n=133) Està deixant de fumar Exfumador sense ambient tabac Exfumadors amb ambient de tabac Fumador 24% Exfumadors (n 32)
  17. 17. 28% 72% Segueixen fumant n 99 han assistit a 2 o 3 sessions han assistit a 4 o més sessions Exfumadors i estant deixant de fumar n 34 han assistit a 2 o 3 sessions han assistit a 4 o més sessions Abstinència versus nombre de sessions Segueixen fumant n 99 Abstinència
  18. 18. El 85% dels abstinents als 12 mesos, han fet tractament farmacològic. Dels que continuen fumant, només un 27% van fer tractament farmacològic. 15% 4% 1% 28% 52% parches oral TSN comb Vareniclina sense tract El 48% dels 133 participants han fet l’intent amb suport farmacològic. Fàrmacs
  19. 19. Valoració de la satisfacció dels referents (n=32) ha estat possitiva l'experiència? creus es efectiu realitzar grupal territori? creus aquesta intervenció ha motivat a parlar i intervenir més en tabac a l'EAP? creus que fer intervenció per territori motiva més per fer grupal al teu centre? com valoraries l'accessibilitat a la programació dels usuaris? has tingut suport de la teva direcció? 0% 0% 0% 0% 2% 0% 0% 0% 2% 0% 6% 0% 3% 13% 25% 6% 25% 19% 16% 9% 31% 28% 41% 22% 59% 66% 34% 47% 13% 31% 1 2 3 4 5 (4-5/5 ) 75% 75% 65% 75% 54% 53%
  20. 20. ha estat útil? acessibilitat geogràfica acessibilitat horaria el recomanaries? ha cobert les teves espectatives? 0 0 0 0 0 0 4% 0 0 2% 6% 0 2% 2% 6% 18% 28% 38% 16% 28% 74% 68% 60% 80% 64% 1 2 3 4 5 (4-5/5) 92% 96% 98% 96% 92% Valoració de la satisfacció dels usuaris (n=50)
  21. 21. Punts forts:  Bona acceptació dels EAP i dels professionals referents  Molt bona acceptació dels usuaris.  Més sentiment de recolzament i implicació dels referents.  Xarxa de referents més consolidada
  22. 22. El programa informàtic ha provocat moltes incidències que han repercutit i dificultat la realització del projecte. Registres e.cap Punts febles: Desigualtats en la implicació de les Direccions dels EAP. Cal que es faciliti el temps necessari per a preparar, per a fer i registrar les grupals.
  23. 23. Conclusions Hem pogut demostrar que una implementació de la intervenció grupal per deixar de fumar amb visió territorial pot aportar beneficis objectius i subjectius, tant per part dels professionals com dels usuaris:  La eficàcia de la intervenció grupal en tabaquisme en clau territorial, té el potencial d’arribar a major nombre de persones i, per tant, l’impacte poblacional és més gran.  S’ha multiplicat quasi per 5 el nombre de persones que han realitzat un intent per deixar de fumar en grup: 133 persones front 29 de l’any anterior.  S’ha triplicat el nombre de grups: 10 grups front 3 grups l’any anterior.  Ha augmentat la mitjana d’assistents per grup: 13,3 front 9,7 l’any anterior.
  24. 24. REFERENTS  Referents conductors  15 referents nou formats  Referents col.laboradors  Gis TREBALL CONJUNT Conclusions Professionals: s’afegeix més suport i reforç positiu entre els referents per portar a terme les grupals. Augment de la preparació (formació i expertesa) i motivació dels professionals. S’han establert sinergies!
  25. 25.  S’ha millorat accessibilitat de la població (més equitat).  Augment del nombre de grupals.  Major oferta d’horaris.  Més repartiment geogràfic. La població ha valorat molt positivament els tallers. Conclusions
  26. 26. 2020 http://www.papsf.cat/Noticies_Detall.aspx?id=435
  27. 27. 27 grups!!!!!!!!!
  28. 28. I ara què podem fer?
  29. 29.  2 grups no van començar, 6 grups ja estaven començat. Seguiment dels grups
  30. 30. 73% 18% 9% Proposats n11 Participants incumplidors exclosos 25% 75% Fàrmacs Vareniclina TSN Burpropion Seguiment 4-6 m Fumadors 100% 87% 13% Vareniclina Burpropion Fàrmacs 7% 93% Exfumadors Fumadors Abstinència >12 82% 18% Fumadors Exfumadors Abstinència Seguiment dels grups
  31. 31. Seguiment dels grups
  32. 32.  1any Dia D amb pandèmia Seguiment dels grups [PORCENT AJE] [PORCENT AJE] [PORCENT AJE] Proposats n 22 Participants incumplidors exclosos Exfumador s 54% fumadors 46% Abstinència 12 i 24 m  Dia D febrer 2020 88% 4% 8% Proposats n24 Participants incumplidors exclosos 90% 5% 5% Fàrmacs Vareniclina TSN Burpropion [PORCENTAJ E] [PORCENTAJE ] Exfumadors fumadors Abstinència 12m Fàrmacs Vareniclina
  33. 33.  S’han iniciat 2 grups nous amb videoconferència. Grups online
  34. 34. Punts febles  Manca d’habilitat del professional i problemes amb les plataformes.  Dificultat amb la xarxa de connexió.  Dificultat pels usuari per manca d’habilitats i de mitjans.  Menys vinculació personal que pot disminuir la força del grup.
  35. 35.  Es una alternativa en el moment que les reunions grupals presencials estan desaconsellades.  És una alternativa pel pacient fumador que vol deixar de fumar en grup.  El temps de durada de cada sessió és més reduït que la presencial aprox 60’.  En grups petits unes 6 persones pot assolir la conducció del grup un sol professional ( tot i que es recomana la connexió de dos professionals).  Es genera feedback durant la reunió igual que en les presencials.  Per potenciar aquesta relació, pot ser interessant que el conductor del grup s’acomiadi i ells continuen parlant com si fossin al carrer.  Podem fer les videoconferències des de el nostre despatx Punts forts
  36. 36. Les tecnologies són efectives per ajudar a deixar de fumar. 1 El seguiment augmenta l’abstinència. 2 El seguiment augmenta l’adherència als fàrmacs i es potencia l’abstinència. 3 Conclusions
  37. 37.  Sessions online formatives.  Buscar alternatives per donar suport al pacient que vol deixar de fumar també amb pandèmia.  Revisar els circuits amb la especialitzada. Suport als professionals
  38. 38. Psiquiàtric descompensat Unitat HVH Dr Bruguera/Dra Nieva. Derivació i /o Interconsulta sense pacient utabac.psiquiatria.hvh@gmail.com Grupal Territorial Programació full activitat grupal ASSIR Programa Embaràs Sense Fum Pluripatològic complexe Unitat de Tabac Preventives HVH unitattabac@vhebron.net CAS Referent de BCN Horta-Guinardó Derivació c_sacedon@aspb.cat Individual UBA i/o consulta específica AEC monica.granados@aecc.es
  39. 39.  Disposar d’una plataforma segura, corporativa i accessible.  Grups >8 pacients dos conductors, potenciar el xat de l’ aplicació poder resoldre tots els dubtes.  Disposar d’una adreça de correu corporatiu, telèfon o amb e.cap que faciliti l’ accessibilitat del pacient i poder enviar-li el annexes de la Guia d’Intervenció Grupal.  Cal implicació per part dels Referents i per part de la Direccions per afavorir el poder fer el seguiment de les grupals i registrar-les.  Programa informàtic ens faciliti els registres dels grups. Propostes de futur
  40. 40. Guia Intervenció Grupal Online per ajudar a deixar de fumar Propostes de futur
  41. 41. Moltes gràcies !!!!!!!!!!

