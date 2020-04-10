Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste LE ATTIVITÀ DEL TRENINO
Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
PER I GENITORI Le attività seguenti sono rivolte ai bambini, ma necessitano di un piccolo aiuto da parte vostra… Caterina ...
QUANDO PARLERANNO  Vi chiediamo di ascoltarli mentre fanno ipotesi, ma di non correggerli.  Vi invitiamo a far loro dell...
QUANDO RISOLVERANNO  Ascoltateli e guardate come procedono, magari chiedendo loro di “pensare ad alta voce”.  Se faranno...
PER I BAMBINI  Le attività che vi proponiamo continuano i giochi di Lele e Gira.  Come si fa sempre a scuola, cercate di...
DESCRIVI Che cosa vedi? Fai un discorso lungo e chiaro (ricordati di usare più parole possibili). Caterina Navarra - Elena...
RAPPRESENTA Prendi dei contenitori e piccoli oggetti, come semi o pezzi delle costruzioni, per rappresentare la carta qui ...
IPOTIZZA Prova a pensare a voce alta: quanti sono i semi in ciascuna delle ceste di Gira? Fai tutte le ipotesi che ti veng...
SFIDA  Mettiti alla prova con un piccolo test: Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Collezionisti a distanza 3

24 views

Published on

Attività a distanza sul gioco "Collezionisti in erba", nell'ambito del Progetto ArAl - parte terza

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Collezionisti a distanza 3

  1. 1. Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste LE ATTIVITÀ DEL TRENINO
  2. 2. Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
  3. 3. Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
  4. 4. PER I GENITORI Le attività seguenti sono rivolte ai bambini, ma necessitano di un piccolo aiuto da parte vostra… Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
  5. 5. QUANDO PARLERANNO  Vi chiediamo di ascoltarli mentre fanno ipotesi, ma di non correggerli.  Vi invitiamo a far loro delle domande se non si esprimono in modo chiaro, ma non rimproverateli, piuttosto incoraggiateli ad utilizzare il maggior numero di parole possibili. Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste PER I GENITORI
  6. 6. QUANDO RISOLVERANNO  Ascoltateli e guardate come procedono, magari chiedendo loro di “pensare ad alta voce”.  Se faranno degli errori, lasciateli pure inviare i loro lavori: dal confronto con i compagni potranno correggersi da soli!  Potete trascrivere quanto dicono o, più semplicemente, aiutarli a fare un’audioregistrazione. Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste PER I GENITORI
  7. 7. PER I BAMBINI  Le attività che vi proponiamo continuano i giochi di Lele e Gira.  Come si fa sempre a scuola, cercate di pensare con calma, ragionando a voce alta.  Raccontate a un genitore (e al registratore) le vostre osservazioni, ipotesi e soluzioni dei problemi che via via affronteremo. BUON DIVERTIMENTO! Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
  8. 8. DESCRIVI Che cosa vedi? Fai un discorso lungo e chiaro (ricordati di usare più parole possibili). Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
  9. 9. RAPPRESENTA Prendi dei contenitori e piccoli oggetti, come semi o pezzi delle costruzioni, per rappresentare la carta qui sotto. Per riempire le ceste di Gira, ricordati le due Regole del gioco! Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
  10. 10. IPOTIZZA Prova a pensare a voce alta: quanti sono i semi in ciascuna delle ceste di Gira? Fai tutte le ipotesi che ti vengono in mente, usando più parole possibili. Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste
  11. 11. SFIDA  Mettiti alla prova con un piccolo test: Caterina Navarra - Elena Tavarado IC S. Giovanni - Trieste

×