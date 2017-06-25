Prevención y tratamiento de ulceras por preción

PREVENCIÓN Y TRATAMIENTO DE UPP PRESENTA: Apolinar G. Rojo Castillo.
¿Qué es una úlcera por presión?  Son lesiones de origen isquémico localizadas en la piel y tejidos subyacentes con pérdid...
¿Porqué aparecen?  Se debe a una presión prolongada o fricción entre dos planos duros que genera oclusión vascular y daño...
¿Cómo identificamos el riesgo?
Clasificación por estadios… Estadio I Piel íntegra con presencia de eritema cutáneo que no palidece al retirar la presión,...
Estadíos.
¡Se pueden prevenir!  Fomentar nutrición e hidratación adecuada  Evitar puntos de presión.  Movilización y cambios post...
¡Se pueden prevenir!  Evitar exceso de humedad y/o piel seca.  Mantener ropa de cama limpia y sin arrugas.  En UPP sacr...
¿Cómo tratarlas ?  Ministración de analgésico para desbridación.  Realizar curación de la UPP  Protegerla de fuentes de...
Bibliografía.  IMSS. Unidad de atención médica, División de excelencia clínica. Guía de Práctica Clínica. Prevención y Tr...
