ENFERMEDAD CEREBRAL VASCULAR
ENFERMEDAD VASCULAR CEREBRAL DEFINICIÓN.  “Es una alteración neurológica, se caracteriza por su aparición brusca, con sín...
CLASIFICACIÒN 1. Trombótico (Isquemico): El flujo de sangre de un arteria cerebral se bloquea debido a un coágulo. La acum...
CLASIFICACIÒN 2. Embolico (Isquemico): El coagulo se origina en alguna parte alejada del cerebro, se desprende y es arrast...
CLASIFICACIÒN 3. Hemorrágico: Es causado por la ruptura y sangrado de un vaso sanguíneo en el cerebro.  Parenquimatosa  ...
Hemorragia parenquimatosa • El sangrado es directo en el cerebro • Forma un hematoma en minutos • El sangrado puede aument...
Hemorragia Subaracnoidea Dos causas mayores: 1. Ruptura de aneurismas arteriales 2. Sangrado por malformación vascular
FACTORES DE RIESGO  Hipertensión  Problemas cardiacos.  Diabetes.  Tabaquismo.  Colesterol elevado.  Traumatismo  D...
CUADRO CLÍNICO  Aparece de forma repentina. Pueden durar solo unos minutos y desaparecer o preceder un EVC de mayores con...
DIAGNÓSTICO  Historia clínica (antecedente de HAS, DM, Dislipidemias)  Exploración física (espasticidad, contracturas, d...
Escala de Fisher Es un índice de riesgo de vasoespasmo, basado en patrones hemorrágicos de TAC  Grado I: No se detecta sa...
MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN  Control de la presión arterial (menor de 135/85)  Disminución del colesterol.  Evitar tabaquismo...
REFERENCIAS  Instituto Nacional de Neurología y Neurocirugía Manuel Velasco Suárez. Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral; en http...
Expo evc
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Expo evc

30 views

Published on

enfermedad cerebral vascular

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Expo evc

  1. 1. ENFERMEDAD CEREBRAL VASCULAR
  2. 2. ENFERMEDAD VASCULAR CEREBRAL DEFINICIÓN.  “Es una alteración neurológica, se caracteriza por su aparición brusca, con síntomas de 24 hrs o mas, causando secuelas y muerte.” (INNN)  “Trastorno circulatorio cerebral que altera de forma transitoria o definitiva el funcionamiento del encéfalo” (GPC)
  3. 3. CLASIFICACIÒN 1. Trombótico (Isquemico): El flujo de sangre de un arteria cerebral se bloquea debido a un coágulo. La acumulación de depósitos de grasa en las paredes de las arterias causa estrechamiento y con frecuencia es la responsable de la formación de dichos coágulos.
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÒN 2. Embolico (Isquemico): El coagulo se origina en alguna parte alejada del cerebro, se desprende y es arrastrado por la corriente sanguínea al cerebro, en donde tapa el vaso sanguíneo cortando el abastecimiento de sangre.
  5. 5. CLASIFICACIÒN 3. Hemorrágico: Es causado por la ruptura y sangrado de un vaso sanguíneo en el cerebro.  Parenquimatosa  Subaracnoidea.
  6. 6. Hemorragia parenquimatosa • El sangrado es directo en el cerebro • Forma un hematoma en minutos • El sangrado puede aumentar y extenderse hasta el sistema ventricular • El deterioro neurológico del paciente es progresivo
  7. 7. Hemorragia Subaracnoidea Dos causas mayores: 1. Ruptura de aneurismas arteriales 2. Sangrado por malformación vascular
  8. 8. FACTORES DE RIESGO  Hipertensión  Problemas cardiacos.  Diabetes.  Tabaquismo.  Colesterol elevado.  Traumatismo  Drogas (cocaína)  Tumores, aneurismas.
  9. 9. CUADRO CLÍNICO  Aparece de forma repentina. Pueden durar solo unos minutos y desaparecer o preceder un EVC de mayores consecuencias.  Debilidad  Entumecimiento o parálisis de la cara, el brazo o la pierna, en uno o ambos lados.  Visión borrosa.  Mareos, pérdida de equilibrio o caídas.  Dificultad para hablar o entender,  Dolor de cabeza intenso sin causa conocida.  Disartria, disfagia, convulsiones.  Hiperreflexia, babinsky.
  10. 10. DIAGNÓSTICO  Historia clínica (antecedente de HAS, DM, Dislipidemias)  Exploración física (espasticidad, contracturas, dolor de hombro, edema de extremidades, mala condición cardiovascular)  Exploración neurológica: Estado de conciencia, diámetro pupilar, función motora, función cerebelosa, pares craneales.  BH, Perfil de lípidos, EGO, Urea Creatinina
  11. 11. Escala de Fisher Es un índice de riesgo de vasoespasmo, basado en patrones hemorrágicos de TAC  Grado I: No se detecta sangrado.  Grado II: Sangrado difuso o vertical < a un 1mm.  Grado III: Sangrado localizado o vertical > / = a 1mm.  Grado IV: Sangrado intracerebral o interventricular con o sin HAS
  12. 12. MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN  Control de la presión arterial (menor de 135/85)  Disminución del colesterol.  Evitar tabaquismo y alcoholismo.  Ejercicio regular.  Control de peso.  Evitar el estrés.
  13. 13. REFERENCIAS  Instituto Nacional de Neurología y Neurocirugía Manuel Velasco Suárez. Enfermedad Vascular Cerebral; en http://http://www.innn.salud.gob.mx/interi or/atencionapacientes/padecimientos/ev ascularcerebral.html.  GPC . Vigilancia del Paciente con secuelas de enfermedad Vascular Cerebral en Primer Nivel de Atención. En. http://evaluacion.ssm.gob.mx/pdf/gpc/grr /IMSS-114-08.pdf

×