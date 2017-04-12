Annual report 2016 - Politize!

A N N U A L R E P O R T Politize!2 0 1 6
3 It all happened from a willing of a group of young idealists to contribute to the de deployment of a new political cultu...
Mission: strenghtening Brazil´s democratic cultu- re, offering easy, fun and non-partisan education for everyone, everywhe...
MORE AND BETTER CONTENTS 5 In 2016, we have leveraged our content production, strenghtening our voluntary witters network ...
62 THE PLAT FORM | Politize! 2 5 7 short videos2 2 4 webi nars tex ts c o n t e n t s
7 Politize! 4 0 E-books7 7 qui zzes podc asts 2 THE PLAT FORM | c o n t e n t s
A NETWORK OF RIGHT LEVEL CO-CREATORS 8 All our production would not be possible without the existence of voluntary writers...
“ “ 9 For me it is very clear that the path to democratic inclusion is through access to information and more education on...
“ 1 0 Politize! Beyond private individuals, we highlight legal entities that embraced our cause and collaborate with us pr...
2 THE PLAT FORM | EXTENDING REACH OF DIFFERENT CHANNELS 1 1 Seeking to extend our content reach, we created new distributi...
1 2 Politize! Realizing that we needed a learning experience improvement, we undertook an UX (user Experience) study. Alon...
2 THE PLAT FORM | 1 3 Politize! a n t e s | home
2 THE PLAT FORM | 1 4 Politize! d e p o i s | home
2 THE PLAT FORM | a n t e s | trilhas d e p o i s | trilhas 1 5 Politize!
1 6 Beyond our writters network and our content production/distribution partners, we looked for new alliances seeking a sc...
Have you ever thought about learning about politics in roleplaying games? Adding efforts to Pé na Escola (Foot in School) ...
Political education should start at early age. Thinking about that, the ONG Amar é Simples (Love is Simple) impacts many c...
The APP design company Outra Coisa (Another Thing) innovated to create PolitiQuiz, and app to learn about politics playing...
2 0 We exist to provide learning experiences to as many people as possible in Brazil and around the world. In that way, 20...
2 14 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION | Politize! million accesses million unique users million pageviews organic s earc h
2 2 Politize! Where the trafﬁc comes form? CITY SESSIONS PAGEVIEWS São Paulo1. 654.101 Rio de Janeiro2. 351.777 Belo Horiz...
2 34 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION | Politize! Audience proﬁle 42% 58% MEN WOMEN 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ 0 1 mi 2 mi...
2 44 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION | Politize! Top accessed content Impeachment: 5 things that you have to know about average ...
2 54 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION | Politize! +100K international accesses from 178 different countries 50% mobile (trafﬁc) S...
Joinville Global Shapers Hub and Politize! joined efforts and won for the second time the Shaping a Better Future contest,...
4 IMPACT AND REC OGNIT ION | Testimonies4.4 2 7 Politize! Brazil will only change if we change the way politics is done in...
2 85 FINANTIAL | Politize! F I N A N T I A L5 91,3% Processo de negócio (equipe, tecnologia, serviços) 0 100 200 300 8,7% ...
2 9 Betting again in the power of collaboration, we launched a continuous crowdfunding campaign in November 2016. Our goal...
3 0 Betting in the power of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), we are planning to create our own Learning Management Syst...
3 1 Following initiatives targeting schools, Politize! partnered with Joinville Global Shaper Hub and together they will a...
Taking action on education projects is not easy. With a focus on politics, it's an even bigger challenge. Once again, we t...
  3. 3. 2 We thank all the people and organisations that believe our cause and contribute every day to our work - co- creating content, providing technical support and donating resources. Together, we are certain that we can help making Brazil a more fair, ethical and civc nation. 1 INSTITUTIONAL | Dedication1.1 I N S T I T U T I O N A L1 Politize!
  4. 4. 3 It all happened from a willing of a group of young idealists to contribute to the de deployment of a new political culture in Brazil, educating people into conscious and critical citizenship. After 2 years form Politize!´s birth, we are proud of our track record: more than 500 educational contents that reached over 4 million people in 182 countries. None of that would have been possible without the 64 volun- tary writters that co-created all this content with us and the efforts of our executive team. Thank you! EASY, FUN AND NON-PARTISAN POLITICAL EDUCATION ANYWHERE. ANYTIME, FOR EVERYONE STRENGHTNENING OF BRAZIL´S DEMOCRATIC CULTURE 1 INSTITUCIONAL | The Politize! Initiative1.2 “ “ Politize!
  5. 5. Mission: strenghtening Brazil´s democratic cultu- re, offering easy, fun and non-partisan education for everyone, everywhere.. Vision: become the main reference on non-parti- san political education in Brazil, reaching to varied spaces and audiences. Values: commitment to results, aotonomy to make it happen, (self)critical thinking, respect for diversity of belief and conceptions. 41 INSTITUTIONAL | Mission, vision, values1.2 Politize!
  6. 6. MORE AND BETTER CONTENTS 5 In 2016, we have leveraged our content production, strenghtening our voluntary witters network and rising our executive team capacity. Check it out: 2 THE PLAT FORM | Contents2.1 Politize! T H E P L A T F O R M2
  7. 7. 62 THE PLAT FORM | Politize! 2 5 7 short videos2 2 4 webi nars tex ts c o n t e n t s
  8. 8. 7 Politize! 4 0 E-books7 7 qui zzes podc asts 2 THE PLAT FORM | c o n t e n t s
  9. 9. A NETWORK OF RIGHT LEVEL CO-CREATORS 8 All our production would not be possible without the existence of voluntary writers that collaborate with us creating high level content. We had an overall 36 active members in our writters network along 2016. Want to know ther are? Check it out: Writters2.2 Politize! E n t e r 2 THE PLAT FORM |
  10. 10. “ “ 9 For me it is very clear that the path to democratic inclusion is through access to information and more education on issues related to politics, government, economy. Politize! has been brilliantly fulﬁlling this role. Being part of this project is being in tune with what I believe. MARCOS SALLES, ATTORNEY AND POLITIZE'S VOLUNTEER Politize! Being a volunteer at Politize! is an act of citizenship. The lack of knowledge about our political system is costly for the country, because without a conscious and active civil society, our democracy and our institutions are advancing at very slow pace. Collaborating with the platform is a learning process that comes with incredible exchanges. It's not just about transforming ideas into articles, but about passing important ideas in an innovative, attractive and, above all, accessible way! LETÍCIA MEDEIROS, RESEARCH ANALYST AND POLITIZE'S VOLUNTEER 2 THE PLAT FORM |
  11. 11. “ 1 0 Politize! Beyond private individuals, we highlight legal entities that embraced our cause and collaborate with us producing content in their ﬁled of action: we learn about politics is key and Politize! ﬁlls this space with mastery. It is urgent that political and citizen education reach and impact more and more people. This initiative is a great victory for society. The challenges are huge, but we are ready to follow this journey alongside Politize! ANDRÉ TAMURA, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WEGOV AND PUBLIC ENTREPRENEUR My support to Politize! began from the moment that I heard about the idea. Education is often pointed out as the main cause of various problems we face. Beyond content, the way 2 THE PLAT FORM |
  12. 12. 2 THE PLAT FORM | EXTENDING REACH OF DIFFERENT CHANNELS 1 1 Seeking to extend our content reach, we created new distribution strategies and relevant partnerships. Check it out: Guia do Estudante (Students's Guide): free E-Book of contents focusing on National Highschool Exam (equivalent to USA SATs in Brazil). Downloaded by over 22K people, contributing to the preparation of many young students. Student's Guide is one of the top hundred most viewed websites of Brazil. Papo de Homem (Man Chat): content trail focused in 2016 municipal elections. & different contents co-produced and published in both websites. Man Chat is one of the top thousand most viewed websites of Brazil. Institution and placement2.3 Politize!
  13. 13. 1 2 Politize! Realizing that we needed a learning experience improvement, we undertook an UX (user Experience) study. Along 2016, many changes were made. Want to see the difference? Check it out: POLITIZE! IN A NEW LOOK New platform2.4 2 THE PLAT FORM |
  14. 14. 2 THE PLAT FORM | 1 3 Politize! a n t e s | home
  15. 15. 2 THE PLAT FORM | 1 4 Politize! d e p o i s | home
  16. 16. 2 THE PLAT FORM | a n t e s | trilhas d e p o i s | trilhas 1 5 Politize!
  17. 17. 1 6 Beyond our writters network and our content production/distribution partners, we looked for new alliances seeking a scope widening on special projects. We also renewed and established institutional partnerships to support our organizational demands as a hole. Check it out: 3 PART NERSHIPS | We have a Network DNA. We believe in the power of collaboration Politize! P A R T N E R S H I P S3
  18. 18. Have you ever thought about learning about politics in roleplaying games? Adding efforts to Pé na Escola (Foot in School) - an organization reference in political education in schools - we co-created 4 rolepaying group dynamics to teach political process for students from 13 to 17 years old. Interested? Download here. G r o u p d y n a m i c s f o r t e a c h e r s ( P é n a E s c o l a ) Special projects3.1 1 7 Knowing that every person learns in a different way, in different times, we widened our scope, going from digital to concrete world. We also improved the online experience, co-creating a new mobile solution for users that need more. All that was possible due to the collaboration with partners that share the same ideal: to provide easy, fun non-partisan education to everyone, everywhere. Check it out: 3 PARTNERSHIPS | Politize!
  19. 19. Political education should start at early age. Thinking about that, the ONG Amar é Simples (Love is Simple) impacts many children in Belo Horizonte are with a project named Political Consciousness. In a few meetings, voluntaries teach the basics about politics and encourage the awakening of civic consciousness. To contribute to the cause, we co-created an educational chart to support the meetings, that you can download here. S t u d e n t s l e a r n i n g c h a r t ( A m a r é S i m p l e s ) To vote is not a joke. Your decision in the ballot box will impact your lufe and the ones that live around you for at least 4 years, so you have to be ready. But do not worry: partnering with our friends from Fábrica de RH (Human Resources factory), we developed a board game to help you in this important decision. After all, wy no learn as we play? Click here to have access to the game. B o a r d G a m e ( F á b r i c a d e R H ) 1 83 PARTNERSHIPS | Politize!
  20. 20. The APP design company Outra Coisa (Another Thing) innovated to create PolitiQuiz, and app to learn about politics playing. In June 2016, we were invited to take over the management and improvement of the app, creating new questions and new learning paths. Want to test your knowledges about Brazilian politics? Download the app in Google Play and Apple Store. * Only available in Portuguese. Francis Contabilidade: Politize!'s accounting services. Contentools: ontent management platform. Wizzul: platform maintenance and improvement. Alfa Comunicação: press ofﬁce. P o l i t i Q u i z ( O u t r a C o i s a ) 3.2 Institutional 1 93 PARTNERSHIPS | Politize!
  21. 21. 2 0 We exist to provide learning experiences to as many people as possible in Brazil and around the world. In that way, 2016 was a year of great impact increase. In only one year, we reached to more than 3,8 million unique users, that accessed our contents over 6 million times in 178 countries. We had over 50 000 downloads of rich content, that helped users thirsty to more complex and profound content. Want to know more? Check it out: MORE USERS, MORE ACCESSED, MORE IMPACT 4 IMPACT AND REC OGNIT ION | Content accesses Politize! I M P A C T A N D R E C O G N I T I O N 4 4.1
  22. 22. 2 14 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION | Politize! million accesses million unique users million pageviews organic s earc h
  23. 23. 2 2 Politize! Where the trafﬁc comes form? CITY SESSIONS PAGEVIEWS São Paulo1. 654.101 Rio de Janeiro2. 351.777 Belo Horizonte3. 243.140 Brasília 5. 161.574 Fortaleza 6. 147.703 Salvador 7. 146.403 Curitiba 8. 118.815 Goiânia 9. 114.376 Recife 10. 103.642 Porto Alegre 11. 92.644 Campinas 12. 64.243 Belém 13. 55.751 Manaus 14. 45.962 Florianópolis 4. 43.923 12.817 654.101 4 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION |
  24. 24. 2 34 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION | Politize! Audience proﬁle 42% 58% MEN WOMEN 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ 0 1 mi 2 mi WOMEN MEN
  25. 25. 2 44 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION | Politize! Top accessed content Impeachment: 5 things that you have to know about average time: 4m34s Do you know what is a PEC? average time: 5m33s 5 arguments against and in favor to redu cing the age for criminal responsability average time: 5m12s Reform of retiring system verage time: 4m58s Public expenditure limit average time: 4m26s
  26. 26. 2 54 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION | Politize! +100K international accesses from 178 different countries 50% mobile (trafﬁc) Social media4.2 29 MIL facebook likes on page 2,7 MIL inscritos no YouTube 900 twitter followers 280 Google+ followers 2,4 MIL Instagram followers 220 Linkedin followers 520 followers in Podcast channel
  27. 27. Joinville Global Shapers Hub and Politize! joined efforts and won for the second time the Shaping a Better Future contest, promoted by the World Economic Forum and Coca-Cola. The pizer of U$ 10 000 will be destined to develop the project "Politize! in schools", to develop active methodologies for political education in schools. Awards and recognitions4.3 2 64 IMPAC T AND REC OGNIT ION | Politize!
  28. 28. 4 IMPACT AND REC OGNIT ION | Testimonies4.4 2 7 Politize! Brazil will only change if we change the way politics is done in the country. To get there, our population needs to get more interested in the subject and understand the weight of the responsibility of your vote. Politize! is the best vehicle I know that seeks to democratize this knowledge. TIAGO MITRAUD, FUNDAÇÃO ESTUDAR “ To be supporting Politize! is something that always seemed natural to me. With so many people clamoring for transformations in Brazilian politics, nothing better than being able to share knowledge and make political education a democratic and transparent instrument for any citizen with internet access. It is very gratifying to support an initiative that is working so well. Brazil has only to win. RYOICHI PENNA, GRUPO ANGA “
  29. 29. 2 85 FINANTIAL | Politize! F I N A N T I A L5 91,3% Processo de negócio (equipe, tecnologia, serviços) 0 100 200 300 8,7% R$ 119.106,19 Estrutura de apoio (escritório, impostos etc.) BALANCE: Incomes and outgoings Resource use R$ 150.317,73 incomes outgoings R$ 269.423,92
  30. 30. 2 9 Betting again in the power of collaboration, we launched a continuous crowdfunding campaign in November 2016. Our goal is to reach al least R$ 9 000/month to keep Politize! up and running. Want to help? Click here and check out our campaign. 6 CHALLENGES IN THE HORIZON | Crowdfunding Politize! C H A L L E N G E S I N T H E H O R I Z O N 6 6.1
  31. 31. 3 0 Betting in the power of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), we are planning to create our own Learning Management System (LMS) with fast, "hands on" courses to anyone. Touching on subjects as "How to monitor campaign promises fulﬁllment?" and "How to inspect Municipal procurements?" and "How to choose my candidate to state deputy?", these courses will help users to become more critical, conscious and capable citizens. 6 CHALLENGES IN THE HORIZON | 6.2 Political education in MOOCs Politize!
  32. 32. 3 1 Following initiatives targeting schools, Politize! partnered with Joinville Global Shaper Hub and together they will advance in creating and applying active methodologies for educating children and teenagers in schools. The methodologies will be design to be used by any teacher, making it highly scalable. 6 CHALLENGES IN THE HORIZON | 6.3 Political education in schools Politize!
  33. 33. Taking action on education projects is not easy. With a focus on politics, it's an even bigger challenge. Once again, we thank all those who believed in our cause. Politize! exists because we have a dream: transform Brazil into a fair and ethical nation, built by all brazilian citizens. Utopia? Maybe. But that's not a reason to make us stop believing, dreaming and, more importantly, realizing. A big hug. Politize! team 3 2ACKNOWL EDGMENTS | Politize!

×