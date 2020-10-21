Pract 12 ruta al exito

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Policarpio Vargas Soliz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 12. La ruta al éxito 1.Introduccion Levy leboyer defienden la existencia de las competencias dentro de un contexto que englobe al sujeto, la situación profesional o su puesto de trabajo y la flexibilidad para poder ocupar otros puestos a través de la formación, selección y el desarrollo. A continuación, el modelo de la ruta al éxito: Observación Investigación empresa Economía Cultura sociedad 2. desarrollo 1.Observación Agrega que no basta pensar que con solo 15 minutos observando a alguien se va a conocer sus sentimientos y motivaciones tampoco es suficiente estar en contacto con miles de personas a diario para conocer sus gustos o intereses. Es muy importante reflexionar intensamente en cada uno de los detalles que forman parte de la situación o personas al cual se está analizando. “no es llegar e identificar a una persona saber que auto maneja, conocer el champo que usa o el café que prefiere por las mañanas, más bien, es necesario establecer relaciones causales precisas con el su entorno, sus propios emociones y sentimiento” Para lograr cambiar la forma de observar, CLAUDIO SEGUEL, explica que es necesario desarrollar ciertas características que son: 1.mirar desde otro Angulo Complementar los métodos de observación ya existentes con otros de investigación disruptiva y más creativas que produzcan información constructiva. 2.usar una visión perspicaz Perspicacia es la facultad para percatarse de cosas que pasan inadvertidas ante los demás. 3.desarrollar la sensibilización Ponerse en el lugar de los otros y usar empatía para observar e intuir a los consumidores.
  2. 2. Policarpio Vargas Soliz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 4.usar la intuición Ser menos racionalistas. El exceso de información puede llevar a bloqueos mentales. 5.sentir al consumidor en su hábitat natural Conocer al consumidor más allá de los datos y estudios. Es necesario despegarse de los lugares habituales de trabajo. Co la observación participante el investigador se inviste de la doble condición de observador y actor, como estrategia más adecuada para penetrar en la alteridad que constituye su objeto de investigación. Su éxito radica en que la observación participante logre la captación del objeto de estudio con la mayor fidelidad. 2.Investigación Una vez establecidas las cualidades de los aparatos, se procedió a realizar las investigaciones de mercados que revelaron aspectos tales como, la búsqueda de necesidades, deseos, gustos y preferencias de los consumidores en relación con un producto o servicio. 3.Empresa En función de la fase del ciclo de vida de tu empres en la que te encuentras, te daras cuenta de cuáles deberían ser tus próximos pasos a dar. Sino lo ves con claridad, si algo no cierra en tu empresa o si simplemente no sabes cómo dar cada paso, puedes considerar un programa que te lleve de la mano y te ayude a master izar cada paso y a implementar los cambios para así ganar más en tu empresa trabajando menos. Fase 1. Crear un negocio especialista La mejor decisión que puedes tomar en tu comienzo, cuando decides crear un negocio y ofrecer tu conocimiento, tu experiencia y tu talento de manera independiente es considerar muy seriamente enfocarte en un cliente ideal o nicho de mercado especifico. No seas un generalista, no quieres abarcar más de la cuenta, no temas especializarte y acotar tu mercado porque esto es lo que te dará rápidamente el punto diferencial y destacado de tu oferta para que puedas rápidamente validar la demanda de tu mercado y generar ingresos en tu empresa. Fase 2. Evaluar tu empresa En tus comienzos haces muchas cosas y pruebas a ver qué tal te va. Pero cuando ya tienes tiempo en el mercado es un buen momento para evaluar y medir los resultados de tu empresa. Hay docenas de métricas que puedes utilizar, pero la clave está en poder evaluar qué acciones están generando que resultados y en qué tiempo. Fase 3. Optimizar su performance Esta fase debe llegar inmediatamente luego de la segunda fase. Ambas deben tener una retroalimentación constante. Optimizar tu performance es, entre otras cosas, decidir qué acciones continuar (por qué son las que te dan mejores resultados) y discontinuar aquellas que no están funcionando.
  3. 3. Policarpio Vargas Soliz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Fase 4. Aprender a delegar Cuando comienzas a ser tener una visión más estratégica de tu negocio, enfocarte en el crecimiento y no solo en la puesta en marcha y especialmente cuando también quieres empezar a tener tus réditos (donde no todo es inversión, ahora quieres tener rentabilidad también el tiempo empieza a ser el factor escaso. Fase 5. Maximizar tu empresa Una segunda instancia de optimización de tu empresa es hacerlo a nivel estratégico. Esta vez le llamamos maximizar porque su enfoque esta en sacar el mayor beneficio posible eligiendo que estrategias pueden dar su máximo camino a la excelencia. Fase 6. Automatizar procesos y sistemas También un nivel avanzado de tu empresa es ideal para comenzar a automatizar ciertos procesos y sistemas que pueden continuar funcionando en o casi en piloto automático mientras te dedicas a otra cosa. Antes de comenzar esta fase es imprescindible que los procesos y sistemas más importantes de tu empresa estén no solo estandarizados ( o sea que siempre se hacen de esta forma sino que estén funcionando en su máximo potencial. 5.Cultura La cultura organizacional el experto Stephen Robbins define como el sistema de significados compartidos entre sus miembros, lo cual distingue a una organización de otra. La cultura organizacional se refiere al conjunto de valores, principios, normas, procedimientos y conductas que comparten todos los integrantes de la plantilla de una organizacional por igual, sin importar su nivel de gestión del organigrama de la compañía. La visión, misión y los objetivos de la compañía. Una vez que se ha llegado a la cima del cambio cultural empresarial y haber introducido los productos y servicios en la cultura, pasamos al estado de compartir los logros empresariales con la sociedad global 6. sociedad En una sociedad globalizada el liderazgo es importante, llegar a liderar la sociedad con productos y servicios, como las comunicaciones y en este caso la telefonía celular. Las comunicaciones son cruciales en cualquiera de los nuevos modelos de gestión de la organización educativa. A través de la red de comunicación, los participantes de la gestión están en condiciones de construir colectivamente un nuevo sistema orientado por una visión positiva y optimista del futuro, una valoración fuerte de la innovación en la educación. Se quiere destacar cinco pilares de este nuevo modelo de comunicación.  Construir una visión de futuro  Promover el compromiso de los actores  Abrir el sistema  Potenciar y complementar diversos tipos de comunicación.
  4. 4. Policarpio Vargas Soliz Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Materia: Mercadotecnia III “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 3. conclusión La ruta al éxito ha sido probada en el sistema educativo de pregrado universitario en temas empresariales, también en administración de marketing, producción, dirección, liderazgo. Se demuestra que esta sencilla ruta establece los pasos a seguir tanto por administradores y emprendedores anhelantes de evitar la pérdida de tiempo y el fracaso. 4. referencia 1. https://anyflip.com/dawa/icwe/basic 2. https://mba.americaeconomia.com/articulos/reportajes/la-capacidad-de-observacion-es-la- llave-del-exito-en-el-marketing

