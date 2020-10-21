Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOMBRE: Vargas Soliz Policarpio MG. Ramiro Zapata MATERIA: mercadotecnia III
Introducción El pensamiento creativo lo utiliza el investigador siempre si son insuficientes los métodos de solución de qu...
LA INVESTIGACION D E MERCADOS La investigación de mercados consiste en la recopilación y análisis de información ya sea de...
Técnicas creativas de investigación de mercados Brainstorming O tormenta de ideas es una herramienta grupal que permite a ...
Observación Esta técnica consiste en observar un escenario en el que veamos una necesidad o problema que no quede resuelto.
REALIZACIONES DE CREATIVIDAD 1.Flujo de ideas Consiste en el flujo de ideas, en una sucesión fluida, no necesariamente tod...
LA ACTITUD CREATIVA EN EL PROCESO DE INVESTIGACIÓN La creativa es un don, capacidad de innovar, inventar, crear y romper e...
Persevera Por que se unen un investigador apasionado con la realidad por investigar este proceso ocurre con absoluta liber...
TIPOS DE CREATIVIDAD Las realizaciones creativas no solo son propias de las situaciones excepcionales, sino que también so...
SOCIAL Cuando se enfrentan problemas complejos interesa la idea decisiva que facilite la reestructuración del problema en ...
CIENTIFICO U OBJETIVO La investigación se pueden situar en tres puntos del proceso mental: identificación del problema, cr...
ARTISTICA Se trata ante todo que haya muchas ideas. La primera realización consiste en el flujo de ideas, en una sucesión ...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL INVESTIGADOR CREATIVO  Es flexible, especialmente mostrando una mente abierta y siendo receptivo a nu...
POSIBLES INTERPRETACIONES DE LA CREATIVIDAD  Auto duplicación  Pensamiento múltiple  Repertorio, codificación y selecci...
  2. 2. Introducción El pensamiento creativo lo utiliza el investigador siempre si son insuficientes los métodos de solución de que dispone. Por lo tanto el pensamiento productivo es imposible sin la creatividad. Los procesos creativos sobre todo los tipo del flujo de ideas, son consecuencia en la percepción vivencial de imágenes intuitivas es decir de sus imaginaciones. La creatividad es la combinación de las condiciones correspondientes a la realizaciones que tienen carácter nuevas, que por tanto son raras y que enriquecen la sociedad y la cultura.
  3. 3. LA INVESTIGACION D E MERCADOS La investigación de mercados consiste en la recopilación y análisis de información ya sea de una empresa o negocio, que va ingresar al mercado y es realizado de forma sistemática o expresa para poder tomar decisiones dentro del campo del marketing estratégico y operativo.
  4. 4. Técnicas creativas de investigación de mercados Brainstorming O tormenta de ideas es una herramienta grupal que permite a los individuos decir todo tipo de ideas que se le vengan a la mente a raíz de un problema. La lluvia de ideas la grabamos en nuestra clase, los participante asignaron puntos basándonos en dos criterios. 1. Satisfacción para el alumno 2. Facilidad de implantación
  5. 5. Observación Esta técnica consiste en observar un escenario en el que veamos una necesidad o problema que no quede resuelto.
  6. 6. REALIZACIONES DE CREATIVIDAD 1.Flujo de ideas Consiste en el flujo de ideas, en una sucesión fluida, no necesariamente todas son útiles u originales. 2.Seleccionar las ideas nuevas o únicas. Se trata de combinar elementos, en el nivel superior de la producción creadora los elementos o ideas se combinan de forma que surge un todo original. 3. Es la que ocurre cuando no se dispone de métodos definitivos, de un programa para la solución del problema. En tal caso el investigador tiene que crear su propia estrategia.
  7. 7. LA ACTITUD CREATIVA EN EL PROCESO DE INVESTIGACIÓN La creativa es un don, capacidad de innovar, inventar, crear y romper esquema. Generalmente cuando un estudiante de postgrado realiza una investigación tiende a concentrarse en la obtención de titulo o grado, porque a eso nos impulsa el sistema educativo y se objeta por errores razonables después de haber escrito cien paginas sobre la misma, muchos terminan maldiciendo o abandonado el estudio; esa es una actitud común entre los estudiantes de nuestros universidades.
  8. 8. Persevera Por que se unen un investigador apasionado con la realidad por investigar este proceso ocurre con absoluta libertad. Se flexible Investigar es admitir antes de iniciar que estabas equivocado. Renuncia al miedo Investigar es estar presto, curioso, atento a las señales tener espontaneidad y auntencidad. Recuerda Si deseas ser creativo, debes investigar, tener valor e independencia.
  9. 9. TIPOS DE CREATIVIDAD Las realizaciones creativas no solo son propias de las situaciones excepcionales, sino que también son necesarias en la vida diaria. 1. El social 2. El artístico 3. El científico u objetivo
  10. 10. SOCIAL Cuando se enfrentan problemas complejos interesa la idea decisiva que facilite la reestructuración del problema en el sentido de la solución. Mas importante que enfocar la mente sobre el problema es orientada con toda la energía hacia la solución
  11. 11. CIENTIFICO U OBJETIVO La investigación se pueden situar en tres puntos del proceso mental: identificación del problema, creación y creación y solución. En muchos casos la misma visión de un problema significa una realización creativa.
  12. 12. ARTISTICA Se trata ante todo que haya muchas ideas. La primera realización consiste en el flujo de ideas, en una sucesión fluida. No necesariamente todos son útiles u originales. En esta etapa posterior deben seleccionarse las ideas nuevas o únicas. Se trata de combinar ideas.
  13. 13. CARACTERISTICAS DEL INVESTIGADOR CREATIVO  Es flexible, especialmente mostrando una mente abierta y siendo receptivo a nueva información o ideas.  Es capaza de reconocer el problema  Es de mentalidad sin agüeros, intenso y con profundad motivación  Es intelectualmente curioso, siempre haciendo preguntas.  El investigador no solo es capaz de reconocer un problema sino que es capaz de definirlo clara y precisamente.
  14. 14. POSIBLES INTERPRETACIONES DE LA CREATIVIDAD  Auto duplicación  Pensamiento múltiple  Repertorio, codificación y selección  Sensibilidad y perdurabilidad

