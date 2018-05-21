Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
/LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU)UHH$XGLRERRNV7ULDO /LVWHQWR/LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU)UHH$XGLRERRNV7ULDO*HW/LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU)UHH$XGLRERRNV7ULDORQ...
/LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU 5RJHU(EHUWLVWKHEHVWNQRZQILOPFULWLFRIRXUWLPH+HKDVEHHQUHYLHZLQJILOPVIRUWKH&KLFDJR6XQ7LPH DQGZDVWKHILUVWILO...
/LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU
/LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Life Itself A Memoir Free Audio books Trial

4 views

Published on

Life Itself A Memoir Life Itself A Memoir Life Itself A Memoir

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Life Itself A Memoir Free Audio books Trial

  1. 1. /LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU)UHH$XGLRERRNV7ULDO /LVWHQWR/LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU)UHH$XGLRERRNV7ULDO*HW/LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU)UHH$XGLRERRNV7ULDORQRXUL3KRQHL3D $QGURLG<RX&DQ/LVWHQWR0S7ULDO/LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU$XGLRERRNRQ3ODVWRUHRULWXQHV’RZQORDG /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
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’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
  3. 3. /LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU
  4. 4. /LIH,WVHOI$0HPRLU

×