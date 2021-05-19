Successfully reported this slideshow.
HVAC Filters Market 2021 - Development Analysis And Future St...
A recent surge in incidences of airborne...
Request for a Sample Copy of this Report @...
AAF, Camfil, Troy Filters Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp, Filtration Group (Mahle Industrial Filtration), Spectrum Filtratio...
Latest Research Report On HVAC Filters Market @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hvac-filters-market
www.gminsights.com
May. 19, 2021

HVAC Filters Market to 2027 - Emerging Trends, Future Scope and Demand Forecast

HVAC Filters Market to 2027 - Emerging Trends, Future Scope and Demand Forecast

HVAC Filters Market to 2027 - Emerging Trends, Future Scope and Demand Forecast

  1. 1. © 2017 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved HVAC Filters Market 2021 - Development Analysis And Future Strategies to 2027 www.gminsights.com  The HVAC filters market is projected to witness substantial growth by 2027, driven by rapidly rising consumer awareness towards the importance and benefits of clean and pure breathing air. Consequently, surging demand for air purification, further boosted by rising incidents of airborne infections, is projected to contribute significantly to industry growth through the assessment period. According to the latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the HVAC filters market valuation is anticipated to exceed USD 16.5 billion by 2027.  Prominent HVAC filter characteristics such as high filtration efficiency, coupled with their ability to function in extreme environmental conditions, such as high moisture, heat, and cold, is slated to boost product demand in residential settings and several other end-use application avenues through the forecast period.
  2. 2. © 2017 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com  A recent surge in incidences of airborne infections and contaminations have called for more research activities in the field to determine the extent of possible benefits of HVAC and other air cleaning devices against airborne contaminants. This is especially standing true during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. In April 2021, a team of researchers at the University of Melbourne presented a study that examined the efficacy of aerosol filtration by portable air purifiers with HEPA filters used along with HVAC systems.  The research study found that portable air cleaning devices with HEPA filters were highly efficient in eliminating aerosols causing the COVID-19 infection. Inexpensive portable air cleaners could be used effectively to purify the air in small and enclosed spaces especially in healthcare settings, including inpatient rooms, PPE donning stations, and staff break rooms. The research findings also suggested that HVAC ventilation could be particularly useful in spaces with limited scope of natural aerosol reduction. Such advantages of HVAC systems could create robust growth potential for the HVAC filters market in the coming years.  In terms of applications, the non-residential sub-segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the assessment period. Rising demand for proper ventilation and indoor air purification in apartment blocks, skyscrapers, large industrial complexes, and big interior environments is anticipated to boost product demand in non- residential settings. Additionally, increasing installation of rooftop HVAC systems in commercial spaces driven would greatly shape industry outlook.
  Request for a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/236
  4. 4.  AAF, Camfil, Troy Filters Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp, Filtration Group (Mahle Industrial Filtration), Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd., Tex-Air Filters, and Freudenberg & Co. Kg. are some key players operating in the global HVAC filters market. © 2017 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com  Regional Analysis  Competitive Analysis  In the regional landscape, Europe HVAC filters market is expected to observe robust growth during the forecast timeframe. Rising prevalence of chronic health diseases in the region due to changing consumer lifestyles, rising stress levels, and incorrect consumption patterns would bolster industry growth.  Apart from the aforementioned factors, the region has been observing a new trend wherein consumer awareness regarding the importance of consuming hygienic and non-contaminated food has increased tremendously. Air purification benefits offered by HVAC filters will boost product demand in the coming years, thereby augmenting regional market outlook. Growing concerns around employee health and safety in commercial offices, particularly during the pandemic, would also drive industry growth throughout non-residential applications.
  Latest Research Report On HVAC Filters Market @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hvac-filters-market

Request for sample of this research report@ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/236

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/236
  www.gminsights.com

