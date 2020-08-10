Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW HAS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHANGED THE WAY MOBILE APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT LOOK
HOW HAS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHANGED THE WAY MOBILE APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT LOOK

Artificial Intelligence has been a part of human consciousness for many years. This is due to the fact that many science fiction media like books, movies, graphic novels, etc. have incorporated the essence of artificial intelligence ever since the inception of the genre.

Elements of AI have gradually seeped into our everyday #Technology without the majority of the users knowing about them. Mobile App Development Company has changed the way humans operate and lead their lives. We use many or some of the applications on an almost daily basis. Some of these applications have become so important in our daily lives that, at the end of the day, we find ourselves opening our favorite applications more like a routine and less as a privilege.

HOW HAS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHANGED THE WAY MOBILE APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT LOOK

  1. 1. HOW HAS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHANGED THE WAY MOBILE APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT LOOK? Artificial intelligence has been a part of the human consciousness for many years. This is due to the fact that many science fiction media like books, movies, graphic novels etc. have incorporated the essence of artificial intelligence ever since the inception of the genre. For the people belonging to the past, this technology was something that seemed to exist far away into the deep future. The discussions of merits and dangers of creating something that has a functioning mind and consciousness of its own has preceded its actual inception. Religious groups have cried out protesting about the supposedly questionable morals and principles in “playing God” and the scare of these programmed minds overtaking the human civilization have long been a concern of many individuals. But, now, elements of AI have gradually seeped into our everyday technology without majority of the users knowing about them. Mobile App Development Company has changed the way humans operate and lead their lives. We use many or some of the applications on an almost daily basis. Some of these applications have become so important in our daily lives that, at the end of the day, we find ourselves opening our favourite applications more as a routine and less as a privilege. Artificial Intelligence Chatbots are changing the way you do business chat-bots used to predictive analysis, leading companies and the best app developers are looking for various methods to incorporate this technology in their products, services and everyday business
  2. 2. practices. All of this is being done in order to improve the current state of technology that is being utilised in full force by the entire human population. Both the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning are gradually changing the ways organizations and their clients’ model algorithms and intelligent communications. iOS and Android Application Development has dramatically undergone changes after the incorporation of AI within their systems. Most importantly, the mobile apps paired with the elements of artificial intelligence in order to perform tasks that would generally require human effort to finish. Tasks include speech recognition and interaction, leadership, intelligent interpretation and the ability of visual perception akin to humans. AI has also been used in order to improve the navigation and searching ability through these applications. All in all, Mobile And Web Application Development Companies have dramatically improved their functionality through integration of these resources and improving their ease-of-use. This has, in turn, resulted in the creation of one universal interface through which almost all of the tasks that are required can be accomplished. These days, Android and iOS App Development Company that have incorporated artificial intelligence also have the ability to predict the user’s behavioural patterns and preferences. AI should have the ability to predict any user’s routines which are derived from the past activities. Author Bio: Tauseef Anwar is the CEO of Pixel Values Technolabs, a top-rated Mobile App Development Company in India. Tauseef believes in making customer satisfaction as the top most priority and takes care of the Business Development and operations. An entrepreneur by heart, he is always ready to speak a few words or discuss the latest tech especially if it is mobile technology. Contact Information: Call us at 0712-6611379 OR 9822367795 Skype: Pixel_values Website: www.pixelvalues.com

