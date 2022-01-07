Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Internet
Jan. 07, 2022
9 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

13 effective strategies to increase your website conversion in 2022

Download to read offline

Internet
Jan. 07, 2022
9 views

Optimize your Keywords
It isn’t just about stuffing some words randomly into your content, but conducting proper and thorough research that allows us to develop a good keyword list for PPC and SEO. Keyword research helps find out what topics one should write about and what phrases they should use while creating content like the meta description, the page title, the URL, headers and a few times throughout the article. To conduct keyword research, one can use tools like Ahrefs and SEMrush. These sites show what keywords competitors are using, and how often people search for them.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(3.5/5)
Free
Bit by Bit: Social Research in the Digital Age Matthew J. Salganik
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
This Machine Kills Secrets: How Wikileakers, Cypherpunks, and Hacktivists Aim to Free the World's Information Andy Greenberg
(4/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Instagram for Business for Dummies: 2nd Edition Jenn Herman
(5/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Stop Checking Your Likes: Shake Off the Need for Approval and Live an Incredible Life Susie Moore
(4/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Secret Life: Three True Stories of the Digital Age Andrew O'Hagan
(4/5)
Free
Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President—What We Don't, Can't, and Do Know Kathleen Hall Jamieson
(3/5)
Free
Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: The Many Faces of Anonymous Gabriella Coleman
(4/5)
Free
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
(4/5)
Free
Exploding Data: Reclaiming Our Cyber Security in the Digital Age Michael Chertoff
(4/5)
Free
Cyber Privacy: Who Has Your Data and Why You Should Care April Falcon Doss
(2/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

13 effective strategies to increase your website conversion in 2022

  1. 1. It isn’t just about stuffing some words randomly into your content, but conducting proper and thorough research that allows us to develop a good keyword list for PPC and SEO. Keyword research helps find out what topics one should write about and what phrases they should use while creating content like the meta description, the page title, the URL, headers and a few times throughout the article. To conduct keyword research, one can use tools like Ahrefs and SEMrush. These sites show what keywords competitors are using, and how often people search for them. Optimize your Keywords
  2. 2. Gated Content? you may ask! But how many times have you lost track of your visitors or lost out on valuable information about them after their visit to your website? Creating gated content trades access to content on the page for an action from the visitors. In most cases, providing basic lead information. Create Gated Content
  3. 3. Write Guest Posts Indulge in the act of writing content for another company’s website. In other words, guest posting. Start writing guest posts for quality websites if you want to generate backlinks, boost referral traffic, and increase Search Engine Results Page (SERP) rankings. If you stay consistent and focussed, sooner or later Google will help you generate better conversions over time. Have a Call to Action (CTA) How can you expect your landing page and sales pages to convert leads into customers, when your CTA is weak? Create a sense of urgency, experiment with different CTAs, play around with its position on the page and also explore new CTA icons as well. That way, you will capture your audience where they are, educate them and convert them! Click here to learn more about: Strategies to Increase Website Conversion

Optimize your Keywords It isn’t just about stuffing some words randomly into your content, but conducting proper and thorough research that allows us to develop a good keyword list for PPC and SEO. Keyword research helps find out what topics one should write about and what phrases they should use while creating content like the meta description, the page title, the URL, headers and a few times throughout the article. To conduct keyword research, one can use tools like Ahrefs and SEMrush. These sites show what keywords competitors are using, and how often people search for them.

Views

Total views

9

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×