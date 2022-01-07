13 effective strategies to increase your website conversion in 2022

Optimize your Keywords It isn’t just about stuffing some words randomly into your content, but conducting proper and thorough research that allows us to develop a good keyword list for PPC and SEO. Keyword research helps find out what topics one should write about and what phrases they should use while creating content like the meta description, the page title, the URL, headers and a few times throughout the article. To conduct keyword research, one can use tools like Ahrefs and SEMrush. These sites show what keywords competitors are using, and how often people search for them.