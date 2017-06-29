1 Copyright  Solace   o Open  protocol-­‐based o Hybrid  cloud  ready o Proven
2 Copyright  Solace   Solace  Messaging  for     Open  Data  Movement perry.krol@solace.com
3 Copyright  Solace   Agility  &   Independence   BPM Big  Data IoT Mobile AnalyIcs Best  of   Breed  
4 Copyright  Solace   Loosely   Coupled   Resilient     &  Lossless  
5 Copyright  Solace   REST Objective C iOS JavaScript HTML5 HTTP API JMS/JCA Java Node.js Boot Cloud Connector Cloud Stre...
6 Copyright  Solace   IaaS   ElasFc  RunFme   Solace     Message   Routers   Other   PCF   Tiles   Ot...
7 Copyright  Solace   solace.com/car  
8 Copyright  Solace   Cloud Controller Router Elastic Runtime Service Instance 3 Service Instance 2 Service Instance 1 Po...
9 Copyright  Solace   solace.com/pcf   •  Downloads  &  InstrucIons •  Demos,  DocumentaIon •  Open  Source  Samples,  ...
10 Copyright  Solace   *challenge*  …  your  turn  :-­‐)
11 Copyright  Solace   GeYng  Started  with  Solace  +  Pivotal  Cloud  Foundry o  Solace  Dev  Portal  –  Pivotal  Cloud...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Solace Messaging for Open Data Movement

33 views

Published on

Cloud-Native Roadshow - Munich

Published in: Software
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Solace Messaging for Open Data Movement

  1. 1. 1 Copyright  Solace   o Open  protocol-­‐based o Hybrid  cloud  ready o Proven
  2. 2. 2 Copyright  Solace   Solace  Messaging  for     Open  Data  Movement perry.krol@solace.com
  3. 3. 3 Copyright  Solace   Agility  &   Independence   BPM Big  Data IoT Mobile AnalyIcs Best  of   Breed  
  4. 4. 4 Copyright  Solace   Loosely   Coupled   Resilient     &  Lossless  
  5. 5. 5 Copyright  Solace   REST Objective C iOS JavaScript HTML5 HTTP API JMS/JCA Java Node.js Boot Cloud Connector Cloud Streams Cloud Bus JMS   Ruby   .NET   HTTP API Node.jsJava JMS   Python   Ruby   C++   .NET   Perl   C   C++   Java   JavaScript   Python   Go  
  6. 6. 6 Copyright  Solace   IaaS   ElasFc  RunFme   Solace     Message   Routers   Other   PCF   Tiles   Other   PCF   Tiles   Diego Loggregator Service Brokers Blobstore Solace Service Broker PCF  Services  &  Add  Ons   Apps Manager Auto-Scaling API Gateway Data Sync IPSec Add-on Redis MySQL Push Notifications GemFire Single Sign-On Metrics Server Ops Metrics Notifications BOSH Pivotal  ElasFc   RunFme     Solace   Messaging    
  7. 7. 7 Copyright  Solace   solace.com/car  
  8. 8. 8 Copyright  Solace   Cloud Controller Router Elastic Runtime Service Instance 3 Service Instance 2 Service Instance 1 Pool  of  available   Message  Routers   Dedicated   Message  Router   Shared   Message  Router   Solace   Service   Broker   Admin CLI
  9. 9. 9 Copyright  Solace   solace.com/pcf   •  Downloads  &  InstrucIons •  Demos,  DocumentaIon •  Open  Source  Samples,  Tutorials   and  Spring  IntegraIons
  10. 10. 10 Copyright  Solace   *challenge*  …  your  turn  :-­‐)
  11. 11. 11 Copyright  Solace   GeYng  Started  with  Solace  +  Pivotal  Cloud  Foundry o  Solace  Dev  Portal  –  Pivotal  Cloud  Foundry h]p://dev.solace.com/clouds/pivotal-­‐cloud-­‐foundry/ o  Pivotal  Docs  &  Download  –  Solace  Messaging  for  PCF h]p://docs.pivotal.io/partners/solace-­‐messaging/   h]ps://network.pivotal.io/products/solace-­‐messaging o  Demo  Apps:    Connected  Car  Monitoring  Demo  &  Horizontal  Scaling  of  Aggregated  Microservices h]ps://github.com/SolaceLabs/pcf-­‐car-­‐demo h]ps://github.com/SolaceLabs/sl-­‐cf-­‐solace-­‐messaging-­‐demo o  More  in  GitHub  –    Tutorials,  samples  and  Spring  IntegraIons h]p://dev.solace.com/get-­‐started/pcf-­‐tutorials/   h]ps://github.com/SolaceSamples/solace-­‐samples-­‐cloudfoundry-­‐java h]ps://github.com/SolaceLabs/sl-­‐spring-­‐cloud-­‐connectors   h]ps://github.com/SolaceLabs/solace-­‐jms-­‐spring-­‐boot  

×