Simon Wardley at SpringOne Platform 2017

Crossing the river by feeling the stones @swardley
NStrategy
NStrategy Maps
NStrategy Maps Patterns
NStrategy Maps ?? Patterns
Fotango website, 2005, courtesy of CEO.
IMPOSTER CEO
Fotango,2003 Our strategy is customer focused. We will lead a innovative effort in the market through our use of agile tec...
Business Level Abstractions of a Healthy Strategy
digital business, big data, disruptive, innovative, collaborative, competitive advantage, ecosystem, open source, networke...
Blah Template Our strategy is [Blah]. We will lead a [Blah] effort of the market through our use of [Blah] and [Blah] to b...
Blahs + Blah template = auto generate 64 strategies
Strategy 1 / 64 Our strategy is customer focused. We will lead a disruptive effort of the market through our use of innova...
Strategy 2 / 64 Our strategy is innovative digital business. We will lead a growth effort of the market through our use of...
1. This is the exact wording from our business plan. 2. I’ve seen two of these used already. 3. Are you for hire?
1. This is the exact wording from our business plan. 2. I’ve seen two of these used already. 3. Are you for hire?
1. This is the exact wording from our business plan. 2. I’ve seen two of these used already. 3. Are you for hire?
http://strategy-madlibs.herokuapp.com/
Julian Mason, APR 2011, CC by 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/meandmyshadow/5687986018/
The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose
The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose Landscape
The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose Landscape Climate
The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine
The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership
John Boyd, USAF Public Domain, US Gov, 2012
The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership The “game”
Observe The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership The ...
Observe The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadersh...
Observe Decide The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine L...
Importance of why?
Observe Decide The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop The two types of why Orient Purpose Landsca...
Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act The Stra...
Fotango website, 2005, courtesy of CEO.
Purpose Landscape Observe The “game” why of purpose
X Thermopylae Athens Thebes X X Artemisium NPersians
X Thermopylae Athens Thebes X X Artemisium N Army Navy Persians
Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats A well trained Spartan army Get rid of the Spartans Get rid of the Persians Per...
magic frameworkvisual map What would you use to communicate and determine strategy in battle?
X Thermopylae Athens Thebes X X Artemisium N Army Navy Persians
X Thermopylae Athens Thebes X X Artemisium N Army Navy Persians Visual Yes Context Yes Position Yes Anchor Yes Movement Yes
Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Systems Map
Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Systems Map
Photo Storage Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Data Centre Systems Map
Photo Storage Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Data Centre Visual Yes Context Yes Pos...
Photo Storage Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Data Centre NOT Map Visual Yes Context...
Online Photo Storage Print Web Site Online Image Manipulation Customer Needs Needs Anchor
Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Online Image Manipulation Compute Customer Needs Needs ...
Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Online Photo Storage D...
Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Online Photo Storage D...
So what??
Purpose Landscape Climate Observe The “game” why of purpose why of movement
Climate Rules that influence the game
Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Customer Platform Past...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Observe The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
Doctrine universally applicable principles
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
GCHQ, Boiling Frogs, 2016, Crown Copyright, https://github.com/gchq/BoilingFrogs
Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
Strategy Context specific gameplay
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Mark Fowler, Dec 2006, https://www.flickr.com/photos/twoshortplanks/314161151 Anita Hart, April 2007, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 http...
Ubuntu Logo, https://www.ubuntu.com/legal/terms-and-policies/intellectual-property-policy
Cloud 20102008 Windows Other RHEL 70% Ubuntu Windows RHEL
Summary
IMPOSTER CEO
Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
“Crossing the river by feeling the stones” Deng Xiaoping manhhai, Mar 2016, CC BY 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/134764...
Thank you @swardley leadingedgeforum.com simon.wardley@leadingedgeforum.com medium.com/wardleymaps CC by SA
NStrategy Maps ?? Patterns
Into the danger zone
Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Make my legacy “cloudy”
The end of cloud is nigh ...
Shouldn't our architecture evolve as well?
Heretic Burn him!
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
You need Enterprise Cloud
Scotty, I want an Enterprise cloud. All the benefits of volume operations using commodity components but built with non- c...
Aye laddy but you canna change the laws of physics Commodity ≠ Non-Commodity Volume Operations ≠ Customisation
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
DevOps is the new legacy
Heretic Burn him!
Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
WATER USER Needs CUP OF TEA Needs HOT WATER TEA Needs KETTLE Needs Needs POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible Needs
WATER USER Needs CUP OF TEA Needs HOT WATER TEA Needs KETTLE Needs Needs POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible Needs Capital F...
WATER USER CUP OF TEA HOT WATER TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +financial +physical +financial +physical
WATER USER CUP OF TEA HOT WATER TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +$ +$ +$ +$ +$ +$
WATER USER CUP OF TEA HOT WATER TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +$0.35 +$0.15 +$0.20 +$0.15 +$0.05 +$0.05 Wha...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Order Server Goods In Modify Mount New Capacity Compute Needed Rack Process flow
Order Server Goods In Modify Mount New Capacity Bottleneck Compute Needed Rack Process flow
Order Server Goods In Modify Mount New Capacity Bottleneck Compute Needed Rack +Robotics (automate) Current Robotic Cost p...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
?
Doctrine Use a common language
Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
Self Driving Car + China
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Self Driving Car + China
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
War Points of Change 2014 2015-2020 2020-2025 2025-2030 2030-2035 2035-2040 2040-2045 2045-2050 Now Near Far IaaS War PaaS...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisib...
Factor Industry 2015 2025 Leadership Cloud Automotive Train Aero Nuclear Solar Wind Biomedical US advantage China advantag...
Thank you @swardley leadingedgeforum.com simon.wardley@leadingedgeforum.com medium.com/wardleymaps CC by SA
  1. 1. Crossing the river by feeling the stones @swardley
  2. 2. NStrategy
  3. 3. NStrategy Maps
  4. 4. NStrategy Maps Patterns
  5. 5. NStrategy Maps ?? Patterns
  6. 6. Fotango website, 2005, courtesy of CEO.
  7. 7. IMPOSTER CEO
  8. 8. Fotango,2003 Our strategy is customer focused. We will lead a innovative effort in the market through our use of agile techniques and open source to become a leading provider of open standard solutions to the digital world. To develop products of the highest standards we make our clients part of the team. Our final measure of success is the satisfaction of the team at the end of the project.
  9. 9. Business Level Abstractions of a Healthy Strategy
  10. 10. digital business, big data, disruptive, innovative, collaborative, competitive advantage, ecosystem, open source, networked, efficiency,  learning organisation, social media, revolution, cloud based, agile, secure, internet of things, growth, value, customer focused, open, digital first, data leaders, agile, insight from data, platform, sustainable, revolution, culture. Common Blahs
  11. 11. Blah Template Our strategy is [Blah]. We will lead a [Blah] effort of the market through our use of [Blah] and [Blah] to build a [Blah]. By being both [Blah] and [Blah], our [Blah] approach will drive [Bah] throughout the organisation. Synergies between our [Blah] and [Blah] will enable us to capture the upside by becoming [Blah] in a [Blah] world. These transformations combined with [Blah] due to our [Blah] will create a [Blah] through [Blah] and [Blah].
  12. 12. Blahs + Blah template = auto generate 64 strategies
  13. 13. Strategy 1 / 64 Our strategy is customer focused. We will lead a disruptive effort of the market through our use of innovative social media and big data to build a collaborative cloud based ecosystem. By being both digital first and agile, our open approach will drive efficiency throughout the organisation. Synergies between our culture revolution and networked learning organisation will enable us to capture the upside by becoming data leaders in a digital business world.
  14. 14. Strategy 2 / 64 Our strategy is innovative digital business. We will lead a growth effort of the market through our use of customer focused competitive advantage and disruptive social media to build a collaborative revolution. By being both data leaders and cloud based, our ecosystem approach will drive insight from data throughout the organisation. Synergies between our platform and open culture will enable us to capture the upside by becoming digital first in a networked world.
  15. 15. 1. This is the exact wording from our business plan. 2. I’ve seen two of these used already. 3. Are you for hire?
  16. 16. 1. This is the exact wording from our business plan. 2. I’ve seen two of these used already. 3. Are you for hire?
  17. 17. 1. This is the exact wording from our business plan. 2. I’ve seen two of these used already. 3. Are you for hire?
  18. 18. http://strategy-madlibs.herokuapp.com/
  19. 19. Julian Mason, APR 2011, CC by 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/meandmyshadow/5687986018/
  20. 20. The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose
  21. 21. The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose Landscape
  22. 22. The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose Landscape Climate
  23. 23. The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine
  24. 24. The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership
  25. 25. John Boyd, USAF Public Domain, US Gov, 2012
  26. 26. The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership The “game”
  27. 27. Observe The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership The “game”
  28. 28. Observe The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership The “game”
  29. 29. Observe Decide The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership The “game” Act
  30. 30. Importance of why?
  31. 31. Observe Decide The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop The two types of why Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership The “game” why of purpose Act
  32. 32. Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act The Strategy Cycle Sun Tzu's five factors John Boyd’s OODA loop The two types of why
  33. 33. Fotango website, 2005, courtesy of CEO.
  34. 34. Purpose Landscape Observe The “game” why of purpose
  35. 35. X Thermopylae Athens Thebes X X Artemisium NPersians
  36. 36. X Thermopylae Athens Thebes X X Artemisium N Army Navy Persians
  37. 37. Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats A well trained Spartan army Get rid of the Spartans Get rid of the Persians Persians get rid of us The Oracle says a really dodgy film might be produced over 2,000 years later A lot of Persians ARE turning up A high level of motivation not to become a Persian slave The Ephors might stop the Spartans turning up
  38. 38. magic frameworkvisual map What would you use to communicate and determine strategy in battle?
  39. 39. X Thermopylae Athens Thebes X X Artemisium N Army Navy Persians
  40. 40. X Thermopylae Athens Thebes X X Artemisium N Army Navy Persians Visual Yes Context Yes Position Yes Anchor Yes Movement Yes
  41. 41. Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Systems Map
  42. 42. Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Systems Map
  43. 43. Photo Storage Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Data Centre Systems Map
  44. 44. Photo Storage Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Data Centre Visual Yes Context Yes Position NO Anchor NO Movement NO NOT Map
  45. 45. Photo Storage Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Image Manipulation Compute Customer Data Centre NOT Map Visual Yes Context Yes Position NO Anchor NO Movement NO
  46. 46. Online Photo Storage Print Web Site Online Image Manipulation Customer Needs Needs Anchor
  47. 47. Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Online Image Manipulation Compute Customer Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs Needs ValueChain VisibleInvisible Position Anchor
  48. 48. Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site CRM Online Image Manipulation Compute Customer Platform Movement Position Anchor
  49. 49. Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site CRM Online Image Manipulation Compute Customer Platform 2005
  50. 50. So what??
  51. 51. Purpose Landscape Climate Observe The “game” why of purpose why of movement
  52. 52. Climate Rules that influence the game
  53. 53. Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Customer Platform Past Future Climatic pattern Everything evolves
  54. 54. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Platform Customer Past Future Experimentation Chaotic Uncertain Unpredictable Changing Different Exciting Future Worth Unusual Rare Poorly understood Differential Competitive Advantage Volume Operations Ordered Known Measured Stable Standard Obvious Low Margin Essential Ubiquitous Defined Operational efficiency Cost of doing business Climatic pattern Characteristics change
  55. 55. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible AGILE / In-house Strong Weak focus on reducing cost of change
  56. 56. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible SIX SIGMA / Outsource StrongWeak AGILE / In-house Strong Weak focus on reducing deviation focus on reducing cost of change
  57. 57. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible SIX SIGMA / Outsource StrongWeak AGILE / In-house Strong Weak Strong WeakWeak LEAN / Off the shelf product focus on learning & reducing waste focus on reducing deviation focus on reducing cost of change
  58. 58. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible SIX SIGMA / Outsource StrongWeak AGILE / In-house Strong Weak Climatic pattern No one size fits all Strong WeakWeak LEAN / Off the shelf product focus on learning & reducing waste focus on reducing deviation focus on reducing cost of change
  59. 59. Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Observe The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
  60. 60. Doctrine universally applicable principles
  61. 61. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Compute Customer Doctrine Focus on user needs Online Image Manipulation
  62. 62. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Compute Customer Online Image Manipulation outsource to utility suppliers, Six Sigma use off the shelf products, Lean build in-house with Agile techniques Doctrine Use appropriate methods
  63. 63. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Team 5 Team 6 Team 1 Team 3 Team 4 Team 2 Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Compute Customer Online Image Manipulation outsource to utility suppliers, Six Sigma use off the shelf products, Lean build in-house with Agile techniques Doctrine Think small
  64. 64. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Team 5 Team 6 Team 1 Team 3 Team 4 Team 2 Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Compute Customer Online Image Manipulation Doctrine Think aptitude and attitude Pioneers Settlers Town Planners
  65. 65. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Team 5 Team 6 Team 1 Team 3 Team 4 Team 2 Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site Platform CRM Compute Customer Online Image Manipulation Doctrine Think aptitude and attitude Pioneers Settlers Town Planners 2005
  66. 66. GCHQ, Boiling Frogs, 2016, Crown Copyright, https://github.com/gchq/BoilingFrogs
  67. 67. Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
  68. 68. Strategy Context specific gameplay
  69. 69. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site CRM Online Image Manipulation Compute Customer Platform
  70. 70. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site CRM Compute Customer Online Image Manipulation Platform
  71. 71. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Here? Here? Here? Here? Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site CRM Compute Customer Online Image Manipulation Platform
  72. 72. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Online Photo Storage Data Centre Power Print Web Site CRM Compute Customer Online Image Manipulation Open Fear, uncertainty & doubt Platform
  73. 73. Mark Fowler, Dec 2006, https://www.flickr.com/photos/twoshortplanks/314161151 Anita Hart, April 2007, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/anitakhart/472099476
  74. 74. Ubuntu Logo, https://www.ubuntu.com/legal/terms-and-policies/intellectual-property-policy
  75. 75. Cloud 20102008 Windows Other RHEL 70% Ubuntu Windows RHEL
  76. 76. Summary
  77. 77. IMPOSTER CEO
  78. 78. Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
  79. 79. Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
  80. 80. Orient Purpose Landscape Climate Doctrine Leadership Observe Decide The “game” why of purpose why of movement Act
  81. 81. “Crossing the river by feeling the stones” Deng Xiaoping manhhai, Mar 2016, CC BY 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/13476480@N07/26020947416/
  82. 82. Thank you @swardley leadingedgeforum.com simon.wardley@leadingedgeforum.com medium.com/wardleymaps CC by SA
  83. 83. NStrategy Maps ?? Patterns
  84. 84. Into the danger zone
  85. 85. Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
  86. 86. Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
  87. 87. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible compute
  88. 88. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible compute Application High MTTR emerging architectural practice (Scale UP)
  89. 89. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible emerging architectural practice (Scale UP) compute Application
  90. 90. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible best architectural practice (Scale UP) compute Application
  91. 91. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CLOUD compute Application
  92. 92. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible emerging architectural practice (Scale OUT) Low MTTR CLOUD compute Application
  93. 93. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible DEVOPS Application CLOUD
  94. 94. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible compute Application High MTTR good architectural practice (DevOps) best architectural practice (Legacy) Low MTTR Climatic pattern co-evolution CLOUD
  95. 95. Make my legacy “cloudy”
  96. 96. The end of cloud is nigh ...
  97. 97. Shouldn't our architecture evolve as well?
  98. 98. Heretic Burn him!
  99. 99. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Application CLOUD best architectural practice (Legacy) compute
  100. 100. You need Enterprise Cloud
  101. 101. Scotty, I want an Enterprise cloud. All the benefits of volume operations using commodity components but built with non- commodity hardware customised to my needs!
  102. 102. Aye laddy but you canna change the laws of physics Commodity ≠ Non-Commodity Volume Operations ≠ Customisation
  103. 103. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Application platform best coding practice compute CLOUD
  104. 104. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Application platform emerging coding practice (JEFF) best coding practice (Legacy) SERVERLESS compute CLOUD
  105. 105. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Here Here Application platform emerging coding practice (JEFF) best coding practice (Legacy) SERVERLESS compute CLOUD
  106. 106. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Application platform best coding practice (Legacy) DevOps (Legacy) best architectural practice (Legacy) emerging coding practice (JEFF) SERVERLESS compute CLOUD
  107. 107. DevOps is the new legacy
  108. 108. Heretic Burn him!
  109. 109. Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
  110. 110. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Component service +Commoditise “pre-existing act”
  111. 111. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Componentisation effect Component service
  112. 112. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Componentisation effect Component service Component service
  113. 113. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Componentisation effect Component service Component service
  114. 114. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Componentisation effect Component service Component service Others build new things (innovate)
  115. 115. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Componentisation effect Component service Component service Identify patterns through meta data (leverage)
  116. 116. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible The ever growing platform (commoditise) Componentisation effect Component service Component service
  117. 117. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Componentisation effect Component service Component serviceSize of Ecosystem (Apparent) rate of innovation customer focus efficiency
  118. 118. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Application platform emerging coding practice (JEFF) best coding practice (Legacy) SERVERLESS compute CLOUD
  119. 119. Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
  120. 120. WATER USER Needs CUP OF TEA Needs HOT WATER TEA Needs KETTLE Needs Needs POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible Needs
  121. 121. WATER USER Needs CUP OF TEA Needs HOT WATER TEA Needs KETTLE Needs Needs POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible Needs Capital Financial Physical Social Risk Knowledge +flow
  122. 122. WATER USER CUP OF TEA HOT WATER TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +financial +physical +financial +physical
  123. 123. WATER USER CUP OF TEA HOT WATER TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +$ +$ +$ +$ +$ +$
  124. 124. WATER USER CUP OF TEA HOT WATER TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +$0.35 +$0.15 +$0.20 +$0.15 +$0.05 +$0.05 What’s wrong?
  125. 125. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible USER CUP OF TEA TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +$0.35 +$0.20 +$0.15 +$0.15 +$0.05 WATER HOT WATER +$0.05 What’s wrong?
  126. 126. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible +impact USER CUP OF TEA TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +$0.35 +$0.20 +$0.15 +$0.15 +$0.05 WATER HOT WATER +$0.05
  127. 127. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible USER CUP OF TEA TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +$0.35 +$0.20 +$0.15 +$0.15 +$0.05 +Inertia WATER HOT WATER +$0.05 +impact
  128. 128. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible +impact (30% cost reduction) WATER USER CUP OF TEA HOT WATER TEA KETTLE POWER ValueChain VisibleInvisible +$0.25 +$0.10 +$0.15 +$0.05 +$0.05 +$0.02
  129. 129. Order Server Goods In Modify Mount New Capacity Compute Needed Rack Process flow
  130. 130. Order Server Goods In Modify Mount New Capacity Bottleneck Compute Needed Rack Process flow
  131. 131. Order Server Goods In Modify Mount New Capacity Bottleneck Compute Needed Rack +Robotics (automate) Current Robotic Cost per install failure $2,500.00 $2,500.00 % likelihood of failure 8.0% 0.5% Average cost of failure per install $200 $13 Time to install (mins) 120 30 Labour cost per install $129 $11 Annual number of install 8,000 8,000 Total annual cost of Install $1,028,571 $85,714 Total annual cost of failures $1,600,000 $100,000 Total annual cost $2,628,571 $185,714 Investment / Capex $0 $2,000,000 ROI < 1 year Question : Would you invest? Process flow
  132. 132. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Compute User Needs
  133. 133. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Compute User Needs Order Server Goods In Server Needs Needs Needs
  134. 134. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Compute Modify Rack User Mount Order Server Goods In Server
  135. 135. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Compute Modify Rack User Mount Order Server Goods In Server +flow
  136. 136. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Compute Modify Rack User Mount Order Server Goods In Server +flow
  137. 137. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Compute Modify Rack User Mount Order Server Goods In Server +flow
  138. 138. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Compute Rack User Mount Order Server Goods In Server Modify +flow
  139. 139. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Compute Rack User Mount Order Server Goods In Server Modify +flow
  140. 140. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Compute Rack User Mount Order Server Goods In Server Modify Cost of racks Cost of mounting Cost of modification Cost of physical storage & handling Capital cost of equipment +flow
  141. 141. Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
  142. 142. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline
  143. 143. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline
  144. 144. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline + Constraint
  145. 145. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline + Constraint
  146. 146. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline + Constraint
  147. 147. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint
  148. 148. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint
  149. 149. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint
  150. 150. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint Open
  151. 151. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint Do you think Creative Studios will oppose this? Open
  152. 152. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible CRM Creative Studios Traditional Media (DVDs etc) Customer Leisure TimeAggregator Branded Commissioned Acquired Internet Broadcast Artistic Direction Production Talent Production Systems Market Analysis Content Web Site Streaming ServiceRecommendation Engine Web Server Compute Power Content Pipeline + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint + Constraint Gameplay Fool’s mate Open
  153. 153. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer Entertainment
  154. 154. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer Entertainment Access Device
  155. 155. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access Device
  156. 156. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access Device Commissioned Old Pipeline
  157. 157. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device CDN Gaming Engine Design Tools Compute Content APIs Game Platform Identity Management Data Centre Commissioned Old Pipeline
  158. 158. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device CDN Gaming Engine Artistic Direction Design Tools Compute Content APIs Game Platform Identity Management Data Centre Commissioned Old Pipeline Creative Studios Game Designers
  159. 159. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device CDN Gaming Engine Artistic Direction Design Tools Compute Content APIs Game Platform Identity Management Data Centre Commissioned Old Pipeline Creative Studios Game Designers Lumberyard
  160. 160. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device CDN Gaming Engine Design Tools Compute Content APIs Game Platform Identity Management Data Centre Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Artistic Direction Creative Studios
  161. 161. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device Gaming Platform Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Artistic Direction Creative Studios
  162. 162. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device Gaming Platform Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Artistic Direction Creative Studios +constraint
  163. 163. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device Gaming Platform Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Artistic Direction Creative Studios +constraint +constraint
  164. 164. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device Gaming Platform Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Artistic Direction Creative Studios +speed
  165. 165. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device Gaming Platform Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Artistic Direction Creative Studios +speed
  166. 166. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device Gaming Platform Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Artistic Direction Creative Studios +speed +constraint +value
  167. 167. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device Gaming Platform Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Artistic Direction Creative Studios +speed +value +Capital
  168. 168. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device Gaming Platform Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Creative Studios +speed Artistic Direction +separation +constraint
  169. 169. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Gamer 2D Immersion3D Immersion (VR / AR) Content Entertainment Access App store Device Gaming Platform Commissioned Old Pipeline Game Designers Creative Studios +speed Artistic Direction +separation +constraint Climatic pattern Patterns can be applied across contexts
  170. 170. ?
  171. 171. Doctrine Use a common language
  172. 172. Serverless Ecosystems Flow Fool’s Mate Trump
  173. 173. Self Driving Car + China
  174. 174. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible A to B Comfort Route Management Status Affordable Car 2015
  175. 175. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Comfort Route Management Intelligent agents LBS IS Maintenance IoT Affordable OEM Design Simulation Manufacturers Assembly Fabrication Power supply CPU Car Material Sensors Infotainment Entertainment HUD Screen 2015 A to BStatus
  176. 176. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Comfort Route Management LBS IS Maintenance IoT Affordable OEM Design Simulation Manufacturers Assembly Fabrication Power supply CPU Car Material Sensors Infotainment Entertainment Immersive 2025 A to BStatus Intelligent agents
  177. 177. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Comfort Route Management LBS IS Maintenance IoT Affordable OEM Design Simulation Manufacturers Assembly Fabrication Power supply CPU Car Material Sensors Infotainment Entertainment Immersive 2025 Digital subscription model A to BStatus Intelligent agents
  178. 178. Self Driving Car + China
  179. 179. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible War Wonder Peace Climatic pattern Peace, War and Wonder
  180. 180. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible War Wonder Peace
  181. 181. War Points of Change 2014 2015-2020 2020-2025 2025-2030 2030-2035 2035-2040 2040-2045 2045-2050 Now Near Far IaaS War PaaS War SaaS War Big Data War Robotics War Currency (blockchain) War Sensor as a Service War IoT War Immersive War 3D printing War Social Change War GMO War Genetic Engineering War Intelligent Agents War Printed Electronics War Hybrid Printing War Bio Manufacturing War Epigenetics War Materials War Unpredictable Predictable Weak signal analysis, 2014
  182. 182. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Comfort Route Management LBS IS Maintenance IoT Affordable OEM Design Simulation Manufacturers Assembly Fabrication Power supply CPU Car Material Sensors Infotainment Entertainment Immersive 2025 Digital subscription model A to BStatus Intelligent agents
  183. 183. Uncharted Industrialised Genesis Custom Built Product (+ rental) Commodity (+ utility) Evolution ValueChain VisibleInvisible Comfort Route Management LBS IS Maintenance IoT Affordable OEM Design Simulation Manufacturers Assembly Fabrication Power supply CPU Car Material Sensors Infotainment Entertainment Immersive 2025 Digital subscription model A to BStatus Intelligent agents Constraint Last man standing Directed investment Directed investment Directed investment Directed investment
  184. 184. Factor Industry 2015 2025 Leadership Cloud Automotive Train Aero Nuclear Solar Wind Biomedical US advantage China advantage Equal footing
  185. 185. Thank you @swardley leadingedgeforum.com simon.wardley@leadingedgeforum.com medium.com/wardleymaps CC by SA

×