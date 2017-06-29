Google Cloud Platform Munich

Cloud Native Roadshow, Munich Why on matters!
Marcus Johansson CUSTOMER ENGINEER, DEVOPS majohansson@google.com @marcjoha github.com/marcjoha linkedin.com/in/marcusjoha...
Organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful
Foundation Infrastructure & Operations Data Services Application Runtime Services Enabling No-Touch Operations Breakthrough Insights, Breakthrough Applications The Gear that Powers Google
Why on matters! Engineering Partnership Purpose built and co-engineered
Netherlands Singapore S Carolina N Virginia Belgium London Tokyo Taiwan Mumbai Sydney Oregon Iowa Frankfurt São Paulo Finland California Montreal
FASTER (US, JP, TW) 2016 Unity (US, JP) 2010 SJC (JP, HK, SG) 2013 Monet (US, BR) 2017 PLCN Unity (HK, LA) 2018 Indigo (SG...
Global HTTP(s) load balancer
16Gbps host-host
Live Migration
Google Cloud Platform
Cloud-native pricing ● Low list prices ● Per-minute billing ● Sustained usage discounts ● Committed use discounts ● Preemptive machines
Why on matters!
Proprietary + Confidential VIRTUAL NETWORK Google Cloud Platform 101 Management Compute Storage Networking Big Data Machin...
Proprietary + Confidential VIRTUAL NETWORK Google Cloud Platform 101 Management Compute Storage Networking Big Data Machin...
Google Cloud Platform
Confidential & ProprietaryGoogle Cloud Platform 18Proprietary + Confidential What is Cloud Spanner? Google’s mission-criti...
Proprietary + Confidential VIRTUAL NETWORK Google Cloud Platform 101 Management Compute Storage Networking Big Data Machin...
Tensorflow Cloud ML Engine Train and host your own Tensorflow model Google-trained ML APIs Translate, Vision, Speech, Natu...
● State of the art machine learning models built by Google experts ● Pre-Trained on massive datasets using Google scale in...
Vision API TRY THE API Faces Faces, facial landmarks, emotions OCR Read and extract text, with support for > 10 languages ...
Speech API Powered by deep learning neural networking to power your applications.. No need for signal processing or noise ...
Natural Language API Identify entities and label by types such as person, organization, location, events, products and med...
Translation API Supports more than 100 languages and thousands of language pairs. Behind the scenes, Translation API is le...
Video Intelligence API Label Detection Detect objects, such as dog, flower, human, in the video. Shot Change Detection Det...
cloud.google.com/translate/ cloud.google.com/vision/ cloud.google.com/speech/ cloud.google.com/natural-language/ Try them ...
Cloud Foundry Advantages On Google Cloud Platform Leading Infrastructure Industry-leading hardware, network, and services ...
Thanks! cloud.google.com pcf-cloud-native@google.com
