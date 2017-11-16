5 Consumer Behaviors changed by Technology

"The software is eating the world" that's what Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen once said. We don't have to look that much to confirm he was right. The almost omnipresence of smartphones and social networks have transformed the way we communicate with each other and with brands. Technology is changing consumers behavior and has caused businesses to run differently, all thanks to how it influences them.



The pace of change today is faster than ever. So, as businesspeople, we need to keep our pulse on emerging trends to avoid frustrating customers and to not fall behind competitors.



Sometimes is difficult to predict the future of technologies, but at least we can spot significant technological shifts that are or will be changing consumer habits: https://slidebean.com/presentation/consumer-behaviors-changed-by-technology