HIV=AID Stop the spread of HIV today. #endthestigma SPREAD ONLY LOVE.
เอชไอวีและเอดส์ เปนหนึงใน สาเหตุหลักของการเสียชีวิตทัวโลก และยังเปนโรคทีคุกคามมนุษยชาติ ทีร้ายแรงทีสุดโรคหนึงในปจจุบันนี โ...
การติดเชือเอชไอวี ระยะเฉียบพลัน 1. 3. ระยะสุดท้าย 2. ระยะสงบทาง คลินิก เกิดขึนระหว่าง 2-4 สัปดาห์หลังจากติด เชือ มีอาการคล...
ผลกระทบของเอชไอวีและเอดส์ทีมีต่อร่างกายมนุษย์ เมือร่างกายติดเชือเอชไอวี เชือเอชไอวีจะ โจมตีระบบภูมิคุ้มกันของร่างกาย ทําให...
อาการของโรคเอดส์ ปอดอักเสบ สูญเสียความจํา อาการซึมเศร้าและ อาการทางระบบประสาทอืนๆ ท้องเสียเรือรังนานกว่าหนึงสัปดาห์ เหนือย...
เอชไอวี(HIV) และ เอดส์(AIDS) ต่างกันอย่างไร? เอชไอวี (HIV) คือ เชือไวรัสทีก่อให้ เกิดโรคเอดส์ (AIDS) เอชไอวี (HIV) มี ทังห...
