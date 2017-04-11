1. Being capable of differ the concepts of comparatives and superlatives. 2. Make use of the comparative and superlative s...
Where do you prefer going shopping for clothes? VS WHY???
I prefer Saga because….. It is __________________ (cheap) than Ripley The clothes are _____________________ (elegant) than...
Comparatives -er more ….. less ….. 1 syllable 2 + syllables
Which one do you prefer? WHY???? VS VS VS
Who is _____________________ (funny) actor? Who is _____________________ (serious) actor? Who is _____________________ (no...
Comparatives -er more ….. less ….. 1 syllable 2 + syllables the -est the most …. the least …. Superlatives
The elephant is bigger than the ant a lot much a great deal BIG Coca Cola is more delicious than Pepsi a bit a little slig...
Baileys is the most expensive drink by far easily much EXPENSIVE
COMPARATIVES SUPERLATIVES Big difference: o a lot o much o a great deal o a good deal Small difference: o slightly o a bit...
Andrea is as tall as Nancy as + adjective + as VS 1.58 m 1.58 m Andrea is as intelligent as Nancy
Peru’s football team is as bad as Bolivia’s. as + adjective + as VS
Gamarra is as expensive as Ripley as + adjective + as VS NOT NOT expensive
1. Comparatives are used to compare 2 or more concepts that are different or slightly similiar. 2. Superlatives are used t...
PRACTICE TIME! http://www.englishexercises.org/makeagame/viewgame.asp?id=6009 https://www.ego4u.com/en/cram-up/grammar/adj...
http://www.ef.com/english-resources/english-grammar/comparative-and-superlative/ http://www.curso-ingles.com/aprender/curs...
COMPARATIVE AND SUPERLATIVES
COMPARATIVE AND SUPERLATIVES

Learning English is very easy and here I am to help you out.

COMPARATIVE AND SUPERLATIVES

  1. 1. 1. Being capable of differ the concepts of comparatives and superlatives. 2. Make use of the comparative and superlative sentences in real life situations.
  2. 2. Where do you prefer going shopping for clothes? VS WHY???
  3. 3. I prefer Saga because….. It is __________________ (cheap) than Ripley The clothes are _____________________ (elegant) than in Ripley It is __________________ (not/expensive) than Ripley CHEAPER elegant LESS expensive MORE
  4. 4. Comparatives -er more ….. less ….. 1 syllable 2 + syllables
  5. 5. Which one do you prefer? WHY???? VS VS VS
  6. 6. Who is _____________________ (funny) actor? Who is _____________________ (serious) actor? Who is _____________________ (not/attractive) actor? the funniest the most the least serious attractive
  7. 7. Comparatives -er more ….. less ….. 1 syllable 2 + syllables the -est the most …. the least …. Superlatives
  8. 8. The elephant is bigger than the ant a lot much a great deal BIG Coca Cola is more delicious than Pepsi a bit a little slightly DELICIOUS (large difference) (small difference)
  9. 9. Baileys is the most expensive drink by far easily much EXPENSIVE
  10. 10. COMPARATIVES SUPERLATIVES Big difference: o a lot o much o a great deal o a good deal Small difference: o slightly o a bit o a little o a little bit o by far o much o easily Ex: the elephant is a lot bigger than the ant Ex: Coca Cola is by far the best drink
  11. 11. Andrea is as tall as Nancy as + adjective + as VS 1.58 m 1.58 m Andrea is as intelligent as Nancy
  12. 12. Peru’s football team is as bad as Bolivia’s. as + adjective + as VS
  13. 13. Gamarra is as expensive as Ripley as + adjective + as VS NOT NOT expensive
  14. 14. 1. Comparatives are used to compare 2 or more concepts that are different or slightly similiar. 2. Superlatives are used to express that one out of different thigs surpass other conceptions. COMPARATIVES SUPERLATIVES -er 1 syllable more … less … -est 1 syllable the most … the least … 2 + syllables 2 + syllables
  15. 15. PRACTICE TIME! http://www.englishexercises.org/makeagame/viewgame.asp?id=6009 https://www.ego4u.com/en/cram-up/grammar/adjectives- adverbs/adjectives/exercises https://www.ejerciciosinglesonline.com/new-exercises/ex- comparative-superlative/
  16. 16. http://www.ef.com/english-resources/english-grammar/comparative-and-superlative/ http://www.curso-ingles.com/aprender/cursos/nivel-intermedio/comparative- superlative/comparatives-and-superlatives

