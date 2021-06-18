Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Type of Pipes & Tubes Pipeline-Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Best Valves Manufacturers in Mumbai April 01, 2021   Valve A valve is a...
valve can vary 100%.                  Gate Valve          Globe Valve          Check Valve          Plug valve       ...
The check valve  prevents  backflow  in  the  piping  system.  The  pressure  of  the  fluid  passing  through  a pipeline...
stream of the fluid. The benefit of the gate valves and the knife valves is that their application in slurries permits the...
Plug valves that allow the attachment to turn all through its position lessening the scrapping or rubbing. It obliges  the...
  The “butterfly” is a disk connected to a rod. It closes when the rod rotates the disc by a quarter turn to a position pe...
Different Type of Pipes & Tubes Fasteners and Their Types Enter your comment... Popular posts from this blog March 17, 202...
Theme images by Michael Elkan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
31 views
Jun. 18, 2021

Pipeline solutions pvt. ltd. best valves manufacturers in mumbai


Pipeline Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are the well-known manufacturers, exporters, and stockists of quality steel products pipe fittings, flanges, fasteners, valves, gaskets, pipes & tubes, nipples & other products.

"PIPELINE SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD." has drawn together under the one top of the aggregate range of Manufacturing stockholding and handling exercises in Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Nickel Alloy, Alloy Steel, Copper, Brass, Monel, Inconel, Aluminum, Hastalloy, fit as a fiddle of Pipe Fittings, Flanges, and Fasteners. Our principle Products are BW Pipe Fittings in sort of Elbows, Tees, Reducers, End Caps, Stub Ends, In Forged Socket Weld, and Threaded Pipe Fittings in sort the kind of Elbows, Tees, Couplings, Crosses, Unions, Nipples, Plugs, Bushings Caps and so on. Our Forged Olets in the sort of Welding Outlets, Socketweld Outlets, Threading Outlets, Elbow Outlets, Lateral Outlets, Nipple Outlets & Other Branch Fittings.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pipeline solutions pvt. ltd. best valves manufacturers in mumbai

  1. 1. Type of Pipes & Tubes Pipeline-Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Best Valves Manufacturers in Mumbai April 01, 2021   Valve A valve is a mechanism that opens and closes to control the flow of fluids. In a scientific context, fluids include both liquids and gases. It is a device that is able to control, shut off, direct, or regulate the flow inside a pipeline by obstructing its flow direction, partially or completely, depending on the type of application Valves can also work through pressure or temperature and maybe run by a motor or operated manually. The simplest valves are one way­flap mechanism that allow flow in one direction and shut with back­flow pressure to stop flow in the direction of origin. Types of Valves In  piping  following  types  of  valves  are  used  depending  on  the  requirements. The  cost  of Valve  in  the piping system is up to 20 to 30% of the overall piping cost. And the cost of a given type and size of the
  2. 2. valve can vary 100%.                  Gate Valve          Globe Valve          Check Valve          Plug valve          Ball Valve          Butterfly Valve          Needle Valve BALL VALVES A Ball valve is a quarter­turn rotary motion valve that uses a ball­shaped disk to stop or start the flow. Most ball valves are of the quick­acting type, which requires a 90° turn of the valve handle to operate the valve. Our company makes exact designed ball valves which are accessible in two ways, three­way and four­way ball valves. All our ball valves have a high steam execution level without steam spillage and are intended for better outflows control. CHECK VALVES
  3. 3. The check valve  prevents  backflow  in  the  piping  system.  The  pressure  of  the  fluid  passing  through  a pipeline opens the valve, while any reversal of flow will close the valve. Check  valves,  which  is  a  mechanical  gadget  that  typically  permits  liquid  to  move  through  it  in  one direction. There are two port steel check valves that have two openings in a body one for the liquid to enter and the other for the liquid to take off. We give shifted scope of the cast steel check valves which are very tough and practical   GATE VALVES A gate valve is the most common type of valve in any process plant. It is a linear motion valve used to start or stop fluid flow. In service, these valves are either in a fully open or fully closed position. Gate valves are used in almost all fluid services such as air, fuel gas, feedwater, steam, lube oil, hydrocarbon, and most any other services. Gate valves consist of flat closure element which slides into the flow stream to provide the shut­off and these are linear motion valves. Gate Valves is also known as the knife valves and slide valves. The door valves minimize the weight drop over the valves in the completely opened position and it totally stops the stream of the fluid. The benefit of the gate valves and the knife valves is that their application in slurries
  4. 4. stream of the fluid. The benefit of the gate valves and the knife valves is that their application in slurries permits the entryways to slice directly through the slurry. A gate valve functions by moving a wedge­shaped disc obstructer up and down to open and close the flow path through the valve. This linear motion is provided by a threaded rising stem. Turning this threaded stem requires multiple revolutions (multi­turn) to travel from open to close.   Ball and Gate valves are commonly used in home water pipelines. Note that the type of handle (green lever or red hand wheel) may change; however, lever handles are normally only used with quarter­turn valves. Garden hose valves are typically gate valves, so the flow of water can be controlled.   GLOBE VALVES Globe valve is used to stop, start, and regulate the fluid flow. Globe Valves are used in systems where flow control is required and leak tightness is also necessary. Globe valves operate by having a convex disc­shaped plug raise and lower via a rising stem into a circular seat around the inside of the globe shaped body at the “equator”. These globe valves are useful for flow control or on/off isolation of fluids and these are manufactured from the superior quality of the raw material.   PLUG VALVES
  5. 5. Plug valves that allow the attachment to turn all through its position lessening the scrapping or rubbing. It obliges  the  varied  commercial  enterprises  which  comprise  of  food  and  pharma,  paper,  material,  sugar, power, oil and gas. Some of its features are highly durable, low maintenance cost, resistant to corrosion which makes its best utility in industries. Plug valve is a Quarter­turn rotary motion Valve that uses a tapered or cylindrical plug to stop or start the flow. The disk is in a plug shape, which has a passage to pass the flow. Plug valve used as on­off stop valves and capable of providing bubble­tight shutoff. Plug valve can be used in a vacuum for high­pressure & temperature applications The basic construction of a plug valve is practically identical to that of a ball valve with the exception of the shape of the obstructer used.    NEEDLE VALVES   Needle valves are similar to a globe valve in design with the biggest difference is the sharp needle­like disk. Needle valves are designed to give very accurate control of flow in small diameter piping systems. They get their name from their sharp­pointed conical disc and matching seat.    BUTTERFLY VALVES
  6. 6.   The “butterfly” is a disk connected to a rod. It closes when the rod rotates the disc by a quarter turn to a position perpendicular to the flow direction. When the valve opens, the disk is rotated back to allow the flow    Butterfly valves, which can be used for special applications like isolation, throttling and control. Butterfly valves  are  suitable  for  fluids  like  air,  water,  toxic  gases,  vacuum,  acid,  chemicals,  LPG,  slurries  &  a combination of gases and solid. Butterfly valves can be used to limit flow; they are typically used as on/off valves.  Advantages and Disadvantages of using a Butterfly Valve Advantages In the bigger sizes, butterfly valves are lighter, smaller, and cheaper than competing Globe, Gate, Ball, and Plug valves.   Butterfly valves most often compete against Ball valves in the smaller sizes Disadvantages Butterfly valves are not “pluggable”, because the disc intrudes into the pipeline.   Pigging a pipeline occurs when you send a device (often foam) through the pipe to clean it.   The disc will reduce the amount of flow going through the pipeline. Other types of valves (Ball, Gate, etc.) do not have this issue.   Conclusion:
  7. 7. Different Type of Pipes & Tubes Fasteners and Their Types Enter your comment... Popular posts from this blog March 17, 2021 March 25, 2021 Powered by Blogger In this blog, I have tried to explain the term Valve. and their different types of valves with their functions.       Type of Pipes & Tubes  Pipes and Tubes have some outstanding features which help the product to stand as one of the most highly usable in markets which mainly includes Toughness, Highly durable & Smooth 몭nish. Pipeline Solutions Pvt Ltd is a standout … READ MORE FASTENERS: Fasteners are used to mechanically join two or more objects together, either permanently or non-permanently. There are many different types of fastener , each with its own purpose. Categorized as either Permanent or Non-Permanent. … READ MORE
  8. 8. Theme images by Michael Elkan

×