Aug. 26, 2022
Lopez-_Presentation.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
A student information system, student management system, school administration software or student administration system is a management information system for education sector establishments used to manage student data. It integrates students, parents, teachers and the administration

A student information system, student management system, school administration software or student administration system is a management information system for education sector establishments used to manage student data. It integrates students, parents, teachers and the administration

  1. 1. Online Access of Student Information System (OASIS) for Naga Central School 1 Presented By : Guia Mae B. Lopez BSIS3 Naga College Foundation
  2. 2. What is Information System? Overview Background of the Problem Problem Locale Solution
  3. 3. Information System A combination of hardware and software that build and use to create useful data Disseminate information to support decision making, coordination, control, analysis, and visualization in an organization.
  4. 4. Task to be submit Late advise with children Exam and test failed OFW Parent Parents busy at work Meeting with parents P R O B L E M
  5. 5. Students Teachers Parents Locale
  6. 6. Solution To developed an Online Access of Student Information System
  7. 7. Objectives To create an Online Access of student information system that the parents can monitor the children in terms in school to avoid the failure in each subjects and to avoid the summer class.
  8. 8. Significance of the Study The School Students Parents School Administration Future Researcher
  9. 9. Scope and Delimitation The system developed used: Laravel Framework HTML,CSS and PHP Students -view and edit the profile, view attendance, grades and student performance. Teachers -can edit, view, add and print the data from the students Admin - managing the users account, monitor datas and received the request credentials.
  10. 10. App Feature Web Based | Scan QR | Generic Application (Excel)
  11. 11. Gap Analysis User- Friendly Day to day monitor student performance Generic Application

