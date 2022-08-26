Lopez-_Presentation.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
A student information system, student management system, school administration software or student administration system is a management information system for education sector establishments used to manage student data. It integrates students, parents, teachers and the administration
A student information system, student management system, school administration software or student administration system is a management information system for education sector establishments used to manage student data. It integrates students, parents, teachers and the administration
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd