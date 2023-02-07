Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Information Graphic of Digital Marketing

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

top 5 schools in pune .pptx
Eduminatti
master-teacher.doc
SHENAAMPONGAN
PPA7.pdf
JaymarkD1
jenkins-digital-radiography.pdf
iitacademy1
css1.ppt
BalasundaramSr
UCSP Week 1.pptx
AntonetteAlbina3
dolch third.pdf
EugellyRivera
WATER.pptx
MhevafieFuertesDelaC
1 of 1 Ad

Information Graphic of Digital Marketing

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Free 4-6 Months Training On Latest Software Technologies For Self-Employment
Start earning with Freelance Projects and Earn in $$$.
Completion certificate from Haryana Government.
Chance to become Entrepreneur or to get Decent Employment Opportunities.
Preference for Female candidates to support "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao".

Free 4-6 Months Training On Latest Software Technologies For Self-Employment
Start earning with Freelance Projects and Earn in $$$.
Completion certificate from Haryana Government.
Chance to become Entrepreneur or to get Decent Employment Opportunities.
Preference for Female candidates to support "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao".

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
20.4k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307.4k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
24.1k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.9k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
3.2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.9k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

top 5 schools in pune .pptx
Eduminatti
0 views
master-teacher.doc
SHENAAMPONGAN
0 views
PPA7.pdf
JaymarkD1
0 views
jenkins-digital-radiography.pdf
iitacademy1
0 views
css1.ppt
BalasundaramSr
0 views
UCSP Week 1.pptx
AntonetteAlbina3
0 views
dolch third.pdf
EugellyRivera
0 views
WATER.pptx
MhevafieFuertesDelaC
0 views
Strategies and Pedagogies.pptx
rosemedecillo
0 views
ENGLISH 5 Q1 Conjunctions by Sir Rei Marasigan (1).pptx
ChristineBarce1
0 views
environmentaleducation-161108111615.pptx
jemalynturingan1
0 views
Programming fundamentals week 12.pptx
dfsdg3
0 views
dolch first.pdf
EugellyRivera
0 views
THESIS PPT.pptx
YACHANACHHAJED
0 views
CASE STUDY OB PPT.pptx
AshwaniPrasad7
0 views
CH-3 SOURCES TO KNOW HISTORY-I Panel.pdf
LavinaGurbani
0 views
seminar.pptx
PradheepPradheep2
0 views
top schools in India
DeepakRawat316318
0 views
dolch first.pdf
EugellyRivera
0 views
cell - Copy.pdf
agent4731
0 views
top 5 schools in pune .pptx
Eduminatti
0 views
10 slides
master-teacher.doc
SHENAAMPONGAN
0 views
7 slides
PPA7.pdf
JaymarkD1
0 views
22 slides
jenkins-digital-radiography.pdf
iitacademy1
0 views
16 slides
css1.ppt
BalasundaramSr
0 views
20 slides
UCSP Week 1.pptx
AntonetteAlbina3
0 views
76 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.6k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.8k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Information Graphic of Digital Marketing

  1. 1. www.ekarmaindia.com @ekarmaindia Learn & explore digital skills to grasp freelancer Opportunities Browse through the available jobs that siuit your profile Learn about the project delivery process & payment Guide to set up a payment receiving system 100 percent secure payment on sucessful completion of jobs Earn with your skills.Gain projects with your skill and be trained for client retention Building Work Portfolio HOW TO EARN ?

×