Mössbauer Spectroscopy.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
Mössbauer Spectroscopy.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
Science

Mössbauer spectroscopy is a spectroscopic technique based on the Mössbauer effect. This effect, discovered by Rudolf Mössbauer (sometimes written "Moessbauer", German: "Mößbauer") in 1958, consists of the nearly recoil-free emission and absorption of nuclear gamma rays in solids. The consequent nuclear spectroscopy method is exquisitely sensitive to small changes in the chemical environment of certain nuclei.

Typically, three types of nuclear interactions may be observed: the isomer shift due to differences in nearby electron densities (also called the chemical shift in older literature), quadrupole splitting due to atomic-scale electric field gradients; and magnetic Zeeman splitting due to non-nuclear magnetic fields. Due to the high energy and extremely narrow line widths of nuclear gamma rays, Mössbauer spectroscopy is a highly sensitive technique in terms of energy (and hence frequency) resolution, capable of detecting changes of just a few parts in 1011. It is a method completely unrelated to nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Mössbauer spectroscopy is a spectroscopic technique based on the Mössbauer effect. This effect, discovered by Rudolf Mössbauer (sometimes written "Moessbauer", German: "Mößbauer") in 1958, consists of the nearly recoil-free emission and absorption of nuclear gamma rays in solids. The consequent nuclear spectroscopy method is exquisitely sensitive to small changes in the chemical environment of certain nuclei.

Typically, three types of nuclear interactions may be observed: the isomer shift due to differences in nearby electron densities (also called the chemical shift in older literature), quadrupole splitting due to atomic-scale electric field gradients; and magnetic Zeeman splitting due to non-nuclear magnetic fields. Due to the high energy and extremely narrow line widths of nuclear gamma rays, Mössbauer spectroscopy is a highly sensitive technique in terms of energy (and hence frequency) resolution, capable of detecting changes of just a few parts in 1011. It is a method completely unrelated to nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Science
Mössbauer Spectroscopy.pptx

  1. 1. Indian Instituteof Technology Guwahati M.Sc. CHEMISTRY Mössbauer Spectroscopy By:- Anshuman Bharali Dibyendu Ghosh Pintu Kumar Bhupendra Singh Mourya Kaushik Soni
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • MÖSSBAUER spectroscopy was discovered by RUDOLF MÖSSBAUER in 1958. • He got the noble prize in 1961, for correct interpretation of recoilless nuclear resonance absorption. • What is Mossbauer spectroscopy? It is the study of interaction of s electron density with the nuclear magnetic moment of the metal ion. • In Mossbauer spectroscopy we use gamma radiation.
  3. 3. CONDITION FOR MOSSBAUER ACTIVE NUCLEI Nuclei Ground state Excited state 57Fe I = 1/2 I = 3/2 119Sn I = 1/2 I = 3/2 129I I = 3/2 I = 5/2 127I I = 5/2 I = 7/2 1. I ≠ 0 , I > 0 ( I indicates the nuclear spin quantum number) 2. I (G.S) ≠ I (E.S)
  4. 4. SOURCE OF GAMMA RADIATION The highly excited radioactive nuclei forms excited isotope of same or different element by k electron capture. When this excited isotope comes back to the ground state, it emits gamma rays of required energy.
  5. 5. SOURCES AND THEIR RESPECTIVE NUCLEI
  6. 6. RECOIL EFFECT E0 indicates the energy of the excited state (Source) EY indicates the energy of the gamma rays .
  7. 7. Energy of the emitted photon decreases by ER , due to which emission line appears at an energy E0 – ER Absorption line appears at E0 + ER instead of E0 , for compensating recoil energy.
  8. 8. NOW , HOW TO RESOLVE IT ? • By increasing the mass of source • Providing low temperature environment Doppler effect -when a moving body emits radiation , a stationary observer observes a shifted frequency .
  9. 9. DOPPLER EFFECT • Suppose , this source is moving with velocity v at an angle of theta with the direction of emission; the gamma photon of energy , EY receives a doppler energy ED , • which adds to the transition energy-
  10. 10. Parameters of M.B. spectroscopy- • 1. No. of signals. • 2. Multiplicity of signals :- -quadrupolar splitting - hyperfine splitting Plot between Y ray count & speed of the source . (a) (b)
  11. 11. Quadrupolar splitting • - In absence of magnetic field. • -due to electric quadrupolar interaction • -interaction between nuclear quadrupolar moment and electric field gradient. • - nuclear energy state get splitted into (2I + 1 ) energy levels. • - gives information of molecular symmetry. The symmetry is calculated in terms of electric field gradient
  12. 12. ELECTRIC FIELD GRADIENT - it is a measure of deviation in the shape of electron density around the nucleus. - for checking the symmetry of the molecules , we check two things :- - ligand symmetry - electronic symmetry. - For example- (a) Fe(H2O)6 +3 - electronic configuration for Fe +3(HS) – t2g 3eg 2 - - contain electronic symmetry with EFG = 0 - (b) Fe(CN)6 -3 - electronic configuration for Fe +3(LS) – t2g 5eg 0 - - dose not contain electronic symmetry with EFG ≠ 0
  13. 13. MAGNETIC SPLITTING (Hyperfine splitting) - occurs due to interaction of nuclear magnetic dipole moment which interact with the magnetic field around the nuclei. - Magnetic field arise due to :- (a) . Electronic environment - (b). External magnetic field. - Due to this interaction , nuclear energy states get splitted into separate energy levels. - Selection rule :- ΔmI = 0, ± 1
  14. 14. ISOMER SHIFT • Because of difference in chemical environment between source and sample the value of nuclear transition energy will be different. • The difference between nuclear transition energy of source and sample is known as isomer shift. ∆E = (Eo)sample – (Eo) source • The electronic interaction between nuclear charge density and electronic charge density brings change in the position of nuclear energy state, which is given by the formula ∆E = KR2 |ᴪe|2
  15. 15. • The total energy change in a particular nuclear transition due to monopole interaction is given by ∂(∆E) = ∆Eex - ∆Egs ∂(∆E) = K|ᴪe|2 (Rex 2 - Rgs 2 ) • The isomer shift is given by formula, ∂ = ∂(∆E) sample - ∂(∆E)source • Isomer shift is directly proportional to p, d and f electron density and inversely proportional to s electron density. •
  16. 16. MÖSSBAUER SPECTRA OF DIFFERENT IRON COMPLEX • For Fe(II) Complex: Fe(II) complex can be distinguished in two type High spin and Low spin. • Low spin Fe(II) complex have fully filled configuration (t2g 6). Now if it have all six same type of ligand then its electric field gradient is equal to zero. So Quadrupole splitting is zero. So spectra as shown below:
  17. 17. • Low spin Fe(II) complex have fully filled configuration (t2g 6). Now if it have different type of six ligand then its electric field gradient is not equal to zero. So Quadrupole splitting is not zero. • High spin Fe (II) Complexes have partially or not completely filled configuration (t2g 4eg 2) so even if the ligand symmetry is same or not still its electric field gradient is not equal to zero. So quadrupole splitting is not zero. For both these cases the spectra will look like : In both case Isomeric shift value is different.
  18. 18. Generally the isomeric shift of the low spin complexes are more negative, while the isomeric shift of the high spin complexes are more positive.
  19. 19. • Fe(III) complexes again can be distinguish in two type low spin and high spin. • Low spin Fe(III) complexes have partially or not completely filled configuration (t2g 4eg 2) so even if the ligand symmetry is same or not still its electric field gradient is not equal to zero. So quadrupole splitting is not zero. • High spin Fe(III) complex have fully filled configuration (t2g 3eg 2). Now if it have all six same type of ligand then its electric field gradient is equal to zero. So Quadrupole splitting is zero. • High spin Fe(III) complex have fully filled configuration (t2g 3eg 2). Now if it have different type of six ligand then its electric field gradient is not equal to zero. So Quadrupole splitting is not zero. So there spectra look like
  20. 20. High spin Fe(III) Complexes Low Spin Fe(III) Complexes
  21. 21. • In case of both Fe(I) and Fe(II) both have partially or not completely filled configuration in both high and low spin case. So for both case it have Electric field gradient not Equal to zero.  COMPARISON OF Fe(II) HIGH SPIN & Fe(III) HIGH SPIN : Both have positive value of isomeric shift but Fe(II) High spin have more value as compare to Fe(III).  COMPARISON OF Fe(II) LOW SPIN & Fe(III) LOW SPIN : Both have negative values of isomeric shift but more or less same. This is due to the two factor which contradict each other. The factor are: 1) Number of d Electron 2) Metal-Ligand pi bonding
  22. 22. LIMITATION OF MÖSSBAUER SPECTROSCOPY  Sample will be always solid. The cross section for absorption should be high. The excited state of the emitter must have a precursor which is long lived and reasonably easy to handle. Sample molecule must be stable and should be present in fairly high natural abundance.
  23. 23. THANK YOU

