2560 project daw

1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 โครงงา...
2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ น.ส.พิสิณีการ เพชรรุ่ง เลขที่ 41 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงง...
3 ความรู้สึกออกมาแทน เพราะฉะนั้นดนตรีจึงสามารถสร้างอารมณ์ความรู้สึกทางบวกและผ่อนคลายความ ตึงเครียดได้ รวมทั้งเป็นสื่อกลางใ...
4 - Zimmerman และคณะ (1989) พบว่าดนตรีสามารถช่วยลดความเจ็บปวดในผู้ป่วยมะเร็งได้ - Munro and Mount (อ้างใน Cook1986) เสนอผล...
5 “เสียงดนตรีเป็นเสียงที่มีความพิเศษ และน่าอัศจรรย์มาก เพราะนอกจากจะเป็นเสียงที่ทาให้ ผ่อนคลายและแสดงอารมณ์ต่างๆ ได้แล้วยั...
  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 โครงงาน เรื่อง การรักษาโรคด้วย “ดนตรีบาบัด” ผู้ทาโครงงาน นางสาว พิสิณีการ เพชรรุ่ง เลขที่ 41 ชั้น ม.6 ห้อง 11 อาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34
  2. 2. 2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ น.ส.พิสิณีการ เพชรรุ่ง เลขที่ 41 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) การรักษาโรคด้วย “ดนตรีบาบัด” ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) Music Therapy ประเภทโครงงาน โครงงานพัฒนาสื่อเพื่อการศึกษา ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน น.ส.พิสิณีการ เพชรรุ่ง ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน (อธิบายถึงที่มา แนวคิด และเหตุผล ของการทาโครงงาน) การได้เป็นคนที่มีสุขภาพดีเป็นสิ่งที่ทุกคนต้องการจะเป็น รวมถึงตัวของดิฉันด้วยที่อยากจะมี สุขภาพร่างกายและจิตใจที่ดี คาว่า “สุขภาพดี” ในที่นี้ หมายถึง สภาวะของความสมบูรณ์ของร่างกาย จิตใจ รวมทั้งการดารงชีวิตอยู่ในสังคมได้ด้วยดี แต่ทว่าปัจจุบันประชาชนในสังคมส่วนใหญ่นั้น มักมี ปัญหาด้านสุขภาพ ทั้งโรคที่เกิดขึ้นกับร่างกาย และอาการผิดปกติต่างๆที่เกิดขึ้น มาจากความคิดหรือ จากการทากิจกรรมต่างๆ ซึ่งส่วนใหญ่แล้วบุคคลที่มีปัญหาด้านสุขภาพเหล่านี้มักจะเลือกที่จะแก้ไขหรือ รักษาด้วยการไปพบแพทย์ กล่าวคือ บุคคลที่มีปัญหามักเลือกที่จะแก้ไขปัญหาที่ภายนอก(ร่างกาย) มี เพียงส่วนน้อยเท่านั้นที่เลือกจะแก้ไขจากภายใน(จิตใจและความคิด) การจะมีภาวะสุขภาพที่ดีนั้น จะต้อง มีแนวคิดที่ถูกต้องและมีเหตุผล เนื่องจากแนวคิดดังกล่าวจะนาไปสู่การมีพฤติกรรมการดูแลรักษาสุขภาพ ที่ถูกต้อง ซึ่งจะนาไปสู่การมีสุขภาพที่ดีได้ในที่สุด ในปัจจุบัน การรักษาสุขภาพของทางการแพทย์มี ความก้าวหน้าไปไกลจากเมื่อหลายสิบปีก่อนมาก แน่นอนว่าวิธีการรักษาก็จะมีความแตกต่างหลากหลาย ไปด้วย มีทั้งการรักษาด้วยยา ด้วยเครื่องมือแพทย์ รวมไปถึงการใช้ดนตรีในการรักษา ในที่นี้ ดิฉันจะ กล่าวถึงเรื่อง “การรักษาโรคด้วยดนตรีบาบัด” ดนตรีบาบัดเป็นการนาดนตรีมาใช้ในทางการแพทย์เพื่อ รักษาผู้ป่วยหรือพัฒนาศักยภาพทั้งด้านร่างกาย จิตใจ ความคิด และทักษะทางสังคม อีกทั้งยังสามารถ พัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตของผู้ป่วย โดยมีดนตรีเป็นเครื่องมือและสื่อกลางในการบาบัด หรือใช้เป็นการระบาย
  3. 3. 3 ความรู้สึกออกมาแทน เพราะฉะนั้นดนตรีจึงสามารถสร้างอารมณ์ความรู้สึกทางบวกและผ่อนคลายความ ตึงเครียดได้ รวมทั้งเป็นสื่อกลางในการเชื่อมความสัมพันธ์ในกลุ่มผู้คน และการร้องเพลงยังช่วยกระตุ้น และพัฒนาสมองได้อีกด้วย การนาดนตรีมาใช้ในการบาบัดรักษาแตกต่างจากการฟัง ร้อง หรือ เล่น ดนตรีทั่วๆไป เนื่องจากในการบาบัดนั้น ดนตรีจะถูกใช้เพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายในการรักษาและเพื่อการแก้ไข ปัญหาของผู้รับบริการ โดยจะมีการพูดคุยรับรู้ถึงปัญหาและวางแผนการรักษาเป็นลาดับ ดังนั้น ดิฉันจึง ตัดสินใจเลือกที่จะศึกษาเกี่ยวกับเรื่องการรักษาด้วยดนตรีบาบัด สืบค้นข้อมูล รวบรวมและนามาทาเป็น โครงงานนี้ เพื่อที่จะได้เป็นความรู้แก่ตัวดิฉันเอง และยังสามารถเผยแพร่ให้เป็นความรู้ต่อบุคคลต่างๆที่ สนใจในแนวทางการรักษาที่แปลกใหม่ และนาไปใช้ปฏิบัติหรือนาไปต่อยอดต่อไป วัตถุประสงค์ (สิ่งที่ต้องการในการทาโครงงาน ระบุเป็นข้อ) 1.เพื่อให้ได้ทราบถึงประวัติความเป็นมาของการรักษาด้วยดนตรีบาบัด 2.เพื่อให้รู้และเข้าใจในหลักการหรือวิธีการของดนตรีบาบัด 3.เพื่อให้ผู้ที่สนใจสามารถนาความรู้ที่ได้จากโครงงานนี้ ไปเผยแพร่และถ่ายทอดให้กับบุคคลอื่น อีกต่อไปได้ 4.เพื่อให้ผู้ค้นคว้าได้ใช้ความรู้ ทักษะและประสบการณ์ของตนเองในการศึกษาค้นคว้าหาข้อมูล จากแหล่งเรียนรู้ต่างๆด้วยตนเอง 5.เพื่อส่งเสริมแนวทางการดูแลรักษาสุขภาพทางการแพทย์แนวทางใหม่ และส่งเสริมให้คนใน สังคมมีสุขภาพที่ดี ทั้งทางกายและจิตใจ เพื่อลดปัญหาสังคมด้านสุขภาพของประชาชน ขอบเขตโครงงาน (คุณลักษณะ ขอบเขต เงื่อนไขและข้อจากัดของการทาโครงงาน) ศึกษาประวัติความเป็นมาของดนตรีบาบัด ความหมายของดนตรีบาบัด หลักการหรือวิธีการ หรือผลการวิจัยของดนตรีบาบัด ผู้ที่เหมาะกับการรักษาด้วยดนตรีบาบัด ลักษณะของดนตรีบาบัด ขั้นตอนของการบาบัดด้วยดนตรี ประโยชน์ของดนตรีบาบัด และข้อจากัดของการรักษา หลักการและทฤษฎี (ความรู้ หลักการ หรือทฤษฎีที่สนับสนุนการทาโครงงาน) ดนตรีบาบัดได้ถูกนามาใช้ในเรื่อง Relaxation และ pain control ครั้งแรกเมื่อสงครามโลกครั้ง ที่ 2 เพื่อช่วยฟื้นฟูทหารบาดเจ็บจากสงคราม มีงานวิจัยมากมายสนับสนุนว่าดนตรีมีผลช่วยลดความ เจ็บปวดในผู้ป่วยมะเร็งลงได้ อาทิเช่น - Bailey (1986) พบว่าดนตรีสามารถช่วยลดความวิตกกังวลและความกลัว อันเป็นวงจรของ ความเจ็บปวดทาให้ผ่อนคลายและลดปวดได้ - Zimmerman และคณะ (1989) พบว่าดนตรีสามารถช่วยลดความเจ็บปวดในผู้ป่วยมะเร็งได้
  4. 4. 4 - Zimmerman และคณะ (1989) พบว่าดนตรีสามารถช่วยลดความเจ็บปวดในผู้ป่วยมะเร็งได้ - Munro and Mount (อ้างใน Cook1986) เสนอผลการศึกษาตัวอย่างผู้ป่วยมะเร็งต่อม น้าเหลืองระยะสุดท้ายอายุ 15 ปีซึ่งเผชิญกับความปวดหลังและปวดท้องอย่างรุนแรง ร่วมกับมีความวิตก กังวล แนะนาวิธีการใช้จินตนาการร่วมกับการฟังดนตรี พบว่ามีประสิทธิภาพมาก เพราะผู้ป่วยไม่ใช้ยา ระงับปวดขณะวันสุดท้ายของชีวิต - Beck (1991) ศึกษาผลของดนตรีที่ผู้ป่วยชอบต่อระดับความปวดในผู้ป่วยมะเร็ง โดยให้กลุ่ม ตัวอย่างเลือกฟังเพลงที่ชอบ ประเภทผ่อนคลาย 7 ชนิด เช่น เพลงคลาสสิก, แจซ, ร็อค เป็นต้น ให้ฟัง นาน 45 นาที ฟังวันละ 2 ครั้ง เป็นเวลา 3 วัน ผลการศึกษาพบว่าความปวดลดลงอย่างมีนัยสาคัญทาง สถิติ - Radziewicz and Schneider (1992) ศึกษาผลของดนตรีที่ผู้ป่วยชอบ เพื่อลดความเจ็บปวด ในผู้ป่วย Leukemia ขณะทาการเจาะไขกระดูก ผลการศึกษาพบว่า กลุ่มทดลองมีระดับความปวดต่า กว่ากลุ่มควบคุมอย่างมีนัยสาคัญทางสถิติ - วัลลภา สังฆโสภณ (1993) ศึกษาผลของดนตรีต่อความปวดและทุกข์ทรมานในผู้ป่วยมะเร็ง ผล การศึกษาพบว่าผู้ป่วยเมื่อได้ฟังดนตรี จะมีความปวดและทุกข์ทรมานน้อยกว่าขณะไม่ได้ฟังดนตรีอย่างมี นัยสาคัญทางสถิติ - Smith M และคณะ (2001) ศึกษาผลของดนตรีต่อการลดความวิตกกังวลของผู้ป่วยมะเร็ง ใน ระหว่างการฉายรังสีรักษา พบว่ามีแนวโน้มว่าดนตรีมีส่วนช่วยลดความวิตกกังวลลงได้ - Maxwell T และคณะ (2001) สนับสนุน วิธีการดูแลให้ความรู้เพื่อช่วยเหลือผู้ป่วยมะเร็ง Bone Metastasis ในเรื่องการทา Relaxation therapy, guided imagery , music , meditation และ touch therapy - จิราภี สุนทรกุล ณ ชลบุรี(2003) ศึกษาผลของดนตรีบาบัดต่อความวิตกกังวลและความปวดใน ผู้ป่วยมะเร็ง พบว่าการใช้ดนตรีบาบัดสามารถลดความวิตกกังวลในผู้ป่วยมะเร็งได้ แต่ยังสรุปได้ไม่ชัดเจน ในเรื่องการลดความปวดและความทุกข์ทรมานจากความปวด ได้มีผู้ให้คานิยามของคาว่าดนตรีบาบัด มากมาย แต่โดยสรุป ดนตรีบาบัด หมายถึงการควบคุม, การวางแผนการใช้ดนตรีและองค์ประกอบของ ดนตรี เพื่อให้บรรลุเป้าหมายในการรักษาบุคคล ซึ่งมีความบกพร่องทั้งทางร่างกายและจิตใจ สังคม อารมณ์ สติปัญญา (ข้อมูลจากhttp://musictherapyinhospital.blogspot.com/p/blog-page.html) ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมด้านหลักการและทฤษฎี ในประวัติศาสตร์ตั้งแต่ยุคอริสโตเติล และเพลโต ในสมัย สงครามโลกทั้ง 2 ครั้ง แพทย์ได้ว่าจ้างนักดนตรีมาช่วยในการรักษาฟื้นฟูสภาพกายและใจของเปล่าทหาร ผ่านศึก หลังจากจากนั้นดนตรีบาบัดได้มีความก้าวหน้าจนถึงปัจจุบัน
  5. 5. 5 “เสียงดนตรีเป็นเสียงที่มีความพิเศษ และน่าอัศจรรย์มาก เพราะนอกจากจะเป็นเสียงที่ทาให้ ผ่อนคลายและแสดงอารมณ์ต่างๆ ได้แล้วยังช่วยในเรื่องของการรักษาทั้งด้านจิตใจ และร่างกาย” ดร.สุข พัชรา ซิ้มเจริญ ศึกษานิเทศก์ผู้เชี่ยวชาญพิเศษทางด้านสมอง กล่าวในกิจกรรม "ดนตรี" มีผลต่อการ พัฒนาสมอง ร่างกาย จิตใจ อารมณ์ได้อย่างไร ณ ศูนย์เรียนรู้สุขภาวะ สสส. ดร.สุขพัชรา ให้ข้อมูลว่า จังหวะของเครื่องดนตรีมีผลต่อสมองต่างกัน เช่น ดนตรีจังหวะช้า ช่วยกระตุ้นให้เกิดการเรียนรู้ ส่งผลให้ เกิดความคิดสร้างสรรค์ จิตผ่อนคลาย เกิดการจดจาได้ดี ในขณะที่ ดนตรีจังหวะเร็ว จะทาให้รู้สึกตื่นตัว และสนุกนานจะกระตุ้นอารมณ์และสมองให้แจ่มใส มีความสุข ทั้งนี้ จังหวะดนตรีที่เหมาะสมควรมี จังหวะ 70-80 ครั้ง/นาที = การเต้นของหัวใจ เป็นจังหวะที่พอดีทาให้สมองหลั่งสารเอ็นดอร์ฟิน (Endorphin) หรือสารแห่งความสุขออกมา ทาให้เรามีความสดชื่น มีความตื่นตัว แจ่มใส มีบุคลิกภาพที่ดี มีความสุข ทาให้การทางานของระบบต่าง ๆ ของร่างกายเป็นไปตามปกติ ระบบภูมิคุ้มกันของร่างกาย แข็งแรง สาหรับเรื่องการนาดนตรีมาใช้รักษาความเจ็บป่วย ได้มีการศึกษาค้นคว้าวิจัยอย่างจริงจังกว่า 50 ปี โดย Buckwalter et.al 1985 พบว่า ดนตรีมีผลต่อการเปลี่ยนแปลงทั้งร่างกายและจิตใจของ มนุษย์ สามารถนามาใช้ในทางการแพทย์เรื่อง ลดความกังวล ความกลัว เพิ่มการเคลื่อนไหว สร้าง แรงจูงใจ ผ่อนคลาย จูงใจให้เกิดสติได้ ในขณะที่ Munro and Mount 1986 ได้ศึกษาตัวอย่างผู้ป่วย มะเร็งต่อมน้าเหลืองระยะสุดท้ายอายุ 15 ปี ซึ่งเผชิญกับอาการปวด พบว่า การใช้ดนตรีสามารถลดความ กังวลของผู้ป่วยได้ แต่ก็ยังสรุปได้ไม่ชัดเจนเรื่องของการลดความเจ็บปวด และความทุกข์ทรมานจาก ความปวดจากโรค ด้าน จิรภี สุนทรกุลณชลบุร 2003 ได้ศึกษาผลของดนตรีบาบัดต่อการลดความกังวล และความเจ็บปวดในผู้ป่วยมะเร็ง พบว่า ดนตรีสามารถลดความกังวลในผู้ป่วยได้ แต่ยังสรุปไม่ได้เรื่อง การลดความปวดเช่นเดียวกันกับ Munro and Mount (ข้อมูลจากhttp://www.thaihealth.or.th)

