GUÍA DIDÁCTICA Medio visual: mindomo “Los animales” 1.-Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? Para llevar a cabo una unidad ...
Contenidos:  Contenidos conceptuales: -Animales: características.  Contenidos procedimentales: -Identificación de animal...
Segunda pantalla En segundo lugar, nos centraremos en la clasificación de los animales vertebrados (mamíferos, aves, repti...
Tercera pantalla Por último, veremos la clasificación de los animales invertebrados. b) Características: Ahora vamos a exp...
3.-Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? Para llevar a cabo correctamente la actividad es necesario poder distinguir lo que se va...
4.-Bibliografía-Webgrafía -Los animales https://www.slideshare.net/8jueves2/unidad-didactica-animales -CABERO, J. (Coord.)...
Guía didáctica animales

Guía didáctica

Guía didáctica animales

  1. 1. GUÍA DIDÁCTICA Medio visual: mindomo “Los animales” 1.-Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? Para llevar a cabo una unidad didáctica tenemos que plantear una serie de cuestiones para abarcar así todos los ámbitos deseados, estas son las siguientes: a) ¿A quién se dirige? Nuestra propuesta de actividad mediante el empleo de las Tics, tiene como destinarios alumnos correspondientes al curso de 4º E.P (9-10 años). b) ¿Cuándo se utilizará? La presentación del esquema se utilizará a modo de introducción. Se realizará al principio del contenido que posteriormente vamos a tratar con el desarrollo del tema. c) ¿Qué se pretende? Objetivos:  Objetivos conceptuales: -Conocer las características de los animales invertebrados y vertebrados.  Objetivos procedimentales: -Identificar animales invertebrados y vertebrados. -Diferenciar a los animales según sus características.  Objetivos actitudinales: -Valorar la importancia de las características de los animales.
  2. 2. Contenidos:  Contenidos conceptuales: -Animales: características.  Contenidos procedimentales: -Identificación de animales invertebrados y vertebrados. -Diferenciación de los animales según sus características.  Contenidos actitudinales: -Valoración de la importancia de las características de los animales. d) ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? Haremos uso de las TICS para que los alumnos aprendan de una manera más dinámica, sin emplear los medios tradicionales como los libros de texto. Concretamente lo vamos a emplear como un medio de introducción. Presenta un pequeño esquema como forma de introducción ante un determinado contenido. Estará acompañado de imágenes para una mayor comprensión por parte de los alumnos. Posteriormente, este será trabajado con mayor profundización en el desarrollo del tema. 2.-Selección del medio-TIC: ¿Qué? Para facilitar el aprendizaje de nuestros alumnos hemos decidido hacer un mindomo. Para poder conocerlo mejor lo explicaremos paso a paso y detallaremos tanto sus limitaciones como posibilidades. a) Identificación: Los animales. Primera pantalla En primer lugar, podemos ver la clasificación de los animales, tanto invertebrados como vertebrados.
  3. 3. Segunda pantalla En segundo lugar, nos centraremos en la clasificación de los animales vertebrados (mamíferos, aves, reptiles, anfibios y peces).
  4. 4. Tercera pantalla Por último, veremos la clasificación de los animales invertebrados. b) Características: Ahora vamos a exponer las posibilidades que nuestro medio presenta siempre que se haga un buen uso de él. Todo ello viene recogido en el texto de Cabero, J.(2007). Estas posibilidades serían las siguientes: - El elemento necesario para desarrollar la actividad es la información, además de la visual, auditiva y audiovisual. - Las TIC funcionan como emisor de la información y se desplazan hasta el receptor, que hará el uso conveniente de dicha información. -La información es de buena calidad (digitalización) y nos llega sin interrupciones. -En el ámbito educativo encontramos que facilita la enseñanza. -Puede surgir un problema al seleccionar la información necesaria. -El medio Tic Mindomo nos permite presentar los contenidos de manera diferente.
  5. 5. 3.-Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? Para llevar a cabo correctamente la actividad es necesario poder distinguir lo que se va a hacer antes, durante y lo que se va a llevar a cabo después de lo explicado. a) Antes de la aplicación del medio-TIC. En este apartado se les comentará a los alumnos que verán un pequeño esquema introductorio al nuevo tema que vamos a empezar, el de los animales. b) Durante la aplicación del medio-TIC. Seguidamente, haremos uso de nuestro medio-TIC y los alumnos podrán ver el esquema de manera sintetizada. Posteriormente dicho contenido se trabajará más detenidamente, de manera que los niños puedan afianzar los conceptos. c) Después de la aplicación del medio-TIC. A continuación, después de haber visto el esquema, el docente realizará una serie de preguntas a los alumnos. Son las siguientes:  ¿Qué diferencia hay entre un animal invertebrado y vertebrado?  ¿Tienes alguna mascota? Clasifícala según sea invertebrado o vertebrado y di a que tipo de ellos pertenece.  ¿Qué tipo de animal sueles ver más a menudo?
  6. 6. 4.-Bibliografía-Webgrafía -Los animales https://www.slideshare.net/8jueves2/unidad-didactica-animales -CABERO, J. (Coord.) (2007). Nuevas Tecnologías Aplicadas a la Educación. Madrid, McGrawHill. - Marqués, P. (2011). Tic en Educación: verdades a medias. ¿Qué dice el lado negativo?

