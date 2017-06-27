SPORTS AND ABILITIES What sports do you like? Do you practice these sports? or Do you watch these sports on TV?
Sports and abilities (1)
Sports and abilities (1)
Sports and abilities (1)
Sports and abilities (1)
Sports and abilities (1)

  1. 1. SPORTS AND ABILITIES What sports do you like? Do you practice these sports? or Do you watch these sports on TV?
  2. 2. KINDS OF SPORTS ( use of correct verbs) PLAY GO DO • ball • Speed • Movement in a certain direction • Discipline • Certain area What sports do you practice?
  3. 3. WHAT SPORTS DO THEY PRACTICE?
  4. 4. WHAT SPORTS DO THEY PRACTICE?
  5. 5. Do you ever practice sports? How often do you practice sports?
  6. 6. Sports and fitness routine  Where …?  When …?  What sports …?  What …?  How often …?  Who / with …?  hockey and baseball  with some friends  ‘L S ’ sports club  once or twice a week  on Sundays  at 10 ’
  7. 7. Sports and fitness routine  __________________?  __________________?  __________________?  __________________?  __________________?  __________________?  I play hockey and baseball  I play with some friends  I play ‘L S ’ sports club  I play once or twice a week  I play on Sundays  I start playing at 10 ’
  8. 8.  I do yoga and go swimming.  He does yoga with my husband  She swims at the gym.  They go once or twice a week  I do yoga on Sundays  He starts to swim at 10 ’
  9. 9.  http://www.eslgamesplu s.com/sports- vocabulary-word-search/  http://www.eslgamesplu s.com/sports- vocabulary-crossword/

×