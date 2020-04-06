Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL COVID 19 ENEMIGO INVICIBLE
COVID 19 Los coronavirus son una extensa familia de virus que pueden causar enfermedades tanto en animales como en humanos...
ORIGEN El 31 de diciembre de 2019, el gobierno de China alert� a la Organizaci�n Mundial de la Salud (OMS) sobre varios ca...
SINTOMAS DEL COVID 19 El COVID-19 se caracteriza por s�ntomas leves, como, dolor de garganta, tos y fiebre. La enfermedad ...
MEDIDAS PREVENTIVA COVID 19 L�vese las manos con frecuencia con agua y jab�n por al menos 20 segundos, especialmente despu...
SECUELA COVID 19 CHINA La cifra de v�ctimas mortales a causa del nuevo coronavirus Covid- 19 en China aument� este jueves ...
SECUELA DEL COVID 19 ESPA�A Espa�a ha superado este domingo las 12.000 muertes y los 130.000 contagios por el coronavirus ...
SECUELAS DEL COVID 19 EE UU WASHINGTON - La pandemia del coronavirus no muestra se�ales de desaceleraci�n en Estados Unido...
COVID 19 ECUADOR Nuestro pa�s es un de lo mas afecto en Am�rica del sur es uno de los que m�s sufre a causa de esta pandem...
Nuestra Realidad Covid 19 Nuestra Realidad Guayaquil Ecuador
DESESPERACION Drama covid 19 Guayaqui Ecuador
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El covid 19

28 views

Published on

COVID 19

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El covid 19

  1. 1. EL COVID 19 ENEMIGO INVICIBLE
  2. 2. COVID 19 Los coronavirus son una extensa familia de virus que pueden causar enfermedades tanto en animales como en humanos. En los humanos, se sabe que varios coronavirus causan infecciones respiratorias que pueden ir desde el resfriado com�n hasta enfermedades m�s graves como el s�ndrome respiratorio
  3. 3. ORIGEN El 31 de diciembre de 2019, el gobierno de China alert� a la Organizaci�n Mundial de la Salud (OMS) sobre varios casos de neumon�a detectados en la ciudad de Wuhan (provincia de Hubei)y causados por un virus desconocido. El 7 de enero de 2020, las autoridades chinas confirmaron la identificaci�n de un nuevo coronavirus, de la misma familia que otros virus que causan enfermedades respiratoria como el SARS (S�ndrome Respiratorio Agudo Grave) o el MERS (S�ndrome Respiratorio de Oriente Medio.
  4. 4. SINTOMAS DEL COVID 19 El COVID-19 se caracteriza por s�ntomas leves, como, dolor de garganta, tos y fiebre. La enfermedad puede ser m�s grave en algunas personas y provocar neumon�a o dificultades respiratorias. M�s raramente puede ser mortal. Las personas de edad avanzada y las personas con otras afecciones m�dicas como asma, diabetes o cardiopat�as pueden ser m�s vulnerables y enfermar de gravedad.
  5. 5. MEDIDAS PREVENTIVA COVID 19 L�vese las manos con frecuencia con agua y jab�n por al menos 20 segundos, especialmente despu�s de haber estado en un lugar p�blico, o despu�s de sonarse la nariz, toser o estornudar. Si no dispone de agua y jab�n, use un desinfectante de manos que contenga al menos un 60 % de alcohol. Cubra todas las superficies de las manos y fr�telas hasta que sienta que se secaron. Evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la boca sin haberse lavado las manos.
  6. 6. SECUELA COVID 19 CHINA La cifra de v�ctimas mortales a causa del nuevo coronavirus Covid- 19 en China aument� este jueves en 950 personas, dejando un total de 2.239 muertes en la naci�n asi�tica, epicentro de la epidemia, y a nivel mundial los decesos suman 2.250.
  7. 7. SECUELA DEL COVID 19 ESPA�A Espa�a ha superado este domingo las 12.000 muertes y los 130.000 contagios por el coronavirus COVID- 19. Seg�n datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, nuestro pa�s acumula 12.418 fallecidos y 130.759 contagiados, de los que 58.744 han requerido hospitalizaci�n y 38.080 se han curado. Adem�s, 6.861 pacientes se encuentran ingresados en la unidad de cuidados intensivos.
  8. 8. SECUELAS DEL COVID 19 EE UU WASHINGTON - La pandemia del coronavirus no muestra se�ales de desaceleraci�n en Estados Unidos, donde la cifra de contagios alcanz� este s�bado los 322,896 casos, mientras que las muertes llegaron a los 9,094, seg�n los �ltimos datos de NBC News. Nueva York sigue siendo el principal epicentro del brote en el pa�s, con 4,159 fallecimientos a causa del COVID-19 y 122,031 casos. Los otros estados m�s afectados por la pandemia son Nueva Jersey, con 34,124 casos y 846 muertes; Washington, con 7,591 casos y 310 muertes; y California, con 13,855 casos y 319 muertes, de acuerdo con las cifras del s�bado.
  9. 9. COVID 19 ECUADOR Nuestro pa�s es un de lo mas afecto en Am�rica del sur es uno de los que m�s sufre a causa de esta pandemia, la misma que hizo que colapsen sus sistemas funerarios y el terror se siembre dentro de la poblaci�n. Este d�a, el territorio ecuatoriano inicia con 3.646 casos por el COVID-19, as� como con 180 muertos a cuestas. Coronavirus en Ecuador la cuidad mas afectada es la de Guayaquil
  10. 10. Nuestra Realidad Covid 19 Nuestra Realidad Guayaquil Ecuador
  11. 11. DESESPERACION Drama covid 19 Guayaqui Ecuador

×