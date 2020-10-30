Presentacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2.3. Aplicación de e-commerce y análisis de competencia María del Pilar Gurrola Togasi
E-business Cuando hablamos de e-business, estamos hablando de una nueva forma de comprar y vender productos y servicios po...
E-commerce Por otro lado, el e-commerce considera los procesos para llegar a los clientes y proveedores, incluyendo los ca...
E-commerce • Una tienda virtual tiene como características: • Un hosting y un dominio, así como la facilidad de diseñarla ...
Marketplace Mientras que el marketplace, se enfoca en ser una plataforma donde diferentes tiendas pueden anunciar sus prod...
Ventajas Por lo tanto, podemos definir que estos tres conceptos ofrecen una variedad de ventajas para las empresas, desde ...
Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: Shopify, permite la creación de una tienda en línea, entre los beneficios de ...
Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: PrestaShop, es un portal para crear e-commerce para pequeñas y grandes empres...
Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: Boardfy, esta plataforma permite monitorear los precios de los competidores c...
Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: Moz, es una herramienta para monitorear el SEO de una página web y el social ...
Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: Semrush, esta herramienta está orientada para SEO/SEM, permite analizar y com...
  2. 2. E-business Cuando hablamos de e-business, estamos hablando de una nueva forma de comprar y vender productos y servicios por medio de Internet, dentro de sus características se incluye al e-commerce, considerando aspectos de facturación, producción, administración, recursos humanos, etc. Se divide en 3 áreas: • Funcionan al interior de una empresa por medio de una Intranet. • Transacciones entre empresas, donde dos organizaciones realizan negocios. • Venta a los consumidores finales, considerando aspectos con la relación con los vendedores y proveedores en forma virtual. Entre las ventajas podemos encontrar: mayor alcance al objetivo meta, aumento de la competitividad, implementación de marketing digital, libertad de negocio, etc.
  3. 3. E-commerce Por otro lado, el e-commerce considera los procesos para llegar a los clientes y proveedores, incluyendo los canales de venta, mercadotecnia, servicios posventa y establecer una medida de lealtad con los clientes. Se pueden clasificar basados en el tipo de producto, negocio, tamaño, relevancia, etc. Pero los más comunes son: Por el tipo de negocio Por el tipo de producto comercializado
  4. 4. E-commerce • Una tienda virtual tiene como características: • Un hosting y un dominio, así como la facilidad de diseñarla en plataformas de comercio electrónico, cuentan con un carrito de compra y un sistema de pago, categorías de productos a vender y una logística para la entrega de productos. • Entre las ventajas que ofrece a la empresa y al consumidor podemos encontrar: • Empresa, se tiene un impacto global, crecimiento continuo y distribución en diferentes plataformas. • Cliente, disponibilidad 24/7, acercamiento a la empresa desde cualquier lugar, comodidad de adquirir productos, etc. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  5. 5. Marketplace Mientras que el marketplace, se enfoca en ser una plataforma donde diferentes tiendas pueden anunciar sus productos, con el fin de que los usuarios tengan una mayor cantidad de opciones. Se establecen como un B2C o un C2C, utilizando la plataforma pueden llevar a cabo las transacciones comerciales, sin embargo, la empresa tiene que pagar comisiones por la venta, pero tienen la ventaja de no preocuparse por el funcionamiento del portal, los métodos de pago y la mercadotecnia.
  6. 6. Ventajas Por lo tanto, podemos definir que estos tres conceptos ofrecen una variedad de ventajas para las empresas, desde contar con portales donde promocionar los productos de una manera segura, conjuntado con servicios administrativos y de mercadotecnia que facilite la venta de producto a un mayor número de clientes. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC
  7. 7. Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: Shopify, permite la creación de una tienda en línea, entre los beneficios de esta plataforma es que cuenta con una interfaz sencilla, no demanda que el usuario tenga conocimiento de programación, se crea la tienda desde una plantilla. Si se tiene conocimiento básico de HTML y CSS, se puede personalizar la plantilla. Además, cuenta con el hosting incluido, con soporte para atención al cliente y una plataforma con cursos gratuitos para aprender a gestionarlo. Ofrece estadísticas para orientar la estrategia de venta, permite el pago en diversas monedas y un sistema de impuestos automatizado. Esta plataforma puede utilizarse para crear una tienda virtual para una empresa que está iniciando con el e-commerce. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  8. 8. Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: PrestaShop, es un portal para crear e-commerce para pequeñas y grandes empresas, es un gestor de contenido gratuito, permite enriquecerlo con módulos, añadir productos, eliminarlos y modificar sus características. Cuenta con diversos métodos de pago, estadística, información, datos de facturación, logística, compras, ventas, ganancias, etc. Entre los beneficios que ofrece este portal es que es de código abierto, con una instalación sencilla, con una comunidad de usuarios y permite integrar varias tiendas con un solo administrador, permite integrar búsquedas en el carrito de compras y en el sitio, así como módulos personalizados. Además, se pueden realizar pagos con Paypal, tarjetas de crédito y Bitcoin, permite hacer un bien SEO ya que cuenta con títulos de descripción y URL amigable, así incrustar videos, imágenes y sonido. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  9. 9. Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: Boardfy, esta plataforma permite monitorear los precios de los competidores con el fin de aplicar las mejores estrategias en la tienda virtual, permite conocer qué empresa vende el mismo producto y a qué precio, así como notificar quién sube o baja el precio en su tienda virtual. Esta herramienta ayuda a la empresa a monitorear los precios de sus competidores en sus páginas web, Amazon, Ebay o cualquier otro Marketplace. Cuenta con un panel de control que permite estudiar todo el Big Data de precios para conocer las estrategias de la competencia. Permite cambiar los precios de la tienda en tiempo real. Está herramienta puede ser utilizada cuando se está introduciendo un nuevo producto, el conocer los precios, las tendencias y estrategias que otras empresas están considerando permitirá establecer medidas para posicionar el producto.
  10. 10. Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: Moz, es una herramienta para monitorear el SEO de una página web y el social media, ayuda a analizar al consumidor para identificar cómo se está posicionando con el fin de trabajar en la propia página web. Esta herramienta ofrece a las empresas a conseguir más tráfico al definir a los consumidores y la audiencia correcta, invirtiendo el tiempo y las palabras claves más adecuadas. Ofrece un ranking de búsqueda y de los competidores, convirtiendo la web de la empresa en un punto de referencia para los buscadores. Ayuda a las empresas a comprender el origen del tráfico web y el compromiso que tienen los clientes con la empresa, así como una lista de las palabras claves de los competidores para conocer su posicionamiento con respecto a estos. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY
  11. 11. Herramientas para la creación de e-commerce: Semrush, esta herramienta está orientada para SEO/SEM, permite analizar y comparar los datos de la empresa con los competidores, ofreciendo información sobre el posicionamiento orgánico y su gasto en publicidad. Esta herramienta permite a la empresa expandir el núcleo semántico, agrupar las palabras de manera correcta para establecer un plan de marketing. Así como preparar todas las páginas para los motores de búsqueda. Es ideal para rastrear el posicionamiento de las palabras claves propias y de los competidores. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY

