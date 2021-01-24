Control parental

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 0   / 1 C O N T R O L P A R E N T A L P I L A R A L B A R R Á N S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C ...
NETIQUETA MOVISTAR PROTEGE PLAYPAD KIDS PLACE ZOODLE 2 0   / 2 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O...
S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L Ciberacoso Grooming Sexting Comunidades peligrosas en line...
Conjunto de normas de comportamiento general en Internet. La netiqueta no es más que una adaptación de las reglas de etiqu...
Buena educación Respetar la ortografía Comportamiento similar al mundo offline Respetar las normas de cada comunidad Compa...
MOVISTAR PROTEGE
¿ Q U É E S ? 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E ...
Gestiona el tiempo que están conectados a Internet Limita el uso de juegos y aplicaciones Sigue lo que ven en YouTube Cono...
limitar el tiempo de pantalla en los teléfonos de los niños a la hora de hacer los deberes, de cenar o de acostarse, por e...
Divide las Apps en cuatro categorías: Juegos, Crecimiento, Educación y Otras Apps. Y permite limitar los tiempos de uso de...
KIDS PLAY
2 0   / 1 6 Es de las aplicaciones más descargadas y con mayor número de usuarios, principalmente porque es de las más com...
Pantalla de inicio personalizada que muestra sólo las aplicaciones que vosotros habéis autorizado. También podéis añadir u...
Cada niño se crea un perfil que identifica con su foto cuando el aparato está bloqueado. Al pulsar sobre su imagen, la apl...
C A R A C T E R Í S T I C A S En este sentido, el ‘modo niños’ permite llevar un mayor control de lo que ven, lo que leen,...
  1. 1. 2 0   / 1 C O N T R O L P A R E N T A L P I L A R A L B A R R Á N S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L W E L C O M E T O T O D A Y ' S C L A S S   / T O D A Y ' S A G E N D A
  2. 2. NETIQUETA MOVISTAR PROTEGE PLAYPAD KIDS PLACE ZOODLE 2 0   / 2 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L W E L C O M E T O T O D A Y ' S C L A S S   / T O D A Y ' S A G E N D A T E M A S 01 02 03 04 05
  3. 3. S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L Ciberacoso Grooming Sexting Comunidades peligrosas en linea Tecnoadicciones Suplantación de identidad Acceso a contenidos inapropiados Virus y fraudes R I E S G O S 2 0   / 1 6 T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N
  4. 4. Conjunto de normas de comportamiento general en Internet. La netiqueta no es más que una adaptación de las reglas de etiqueta del mundo real al virtual. Este protocolo ha sido impulsado por los propios usuarios de Internet para aportar mayor seguridad y humanidad a la comunicación y así combatir problemas de la red ¿ Q U É E S ? 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N
  5. 5. Buena educación Respetar la ortografía Comportamiento similar al mundo offline Respetar las normas de cada comunidad Compartir el conocimiento Evitar la polémica y la difusión de fake news Ayudar a otros Respeto por la privacidad Denunciar conductas inapropiadas C A R A C T E R Í S T I C A S 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N
  6. 6. MOVISTAR PROTEGE
  7. 7. ¿ Q U É E S ? 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N Conoce Alertas e informes te permiten conocer qué hacen tus hijos cuando se conectan a Internet con cualquier dispositivo. Gestiona Establece límites de uso responsables, bloquea contenido inapropiado o peligroso, restringe el uso de juegos y aplicaciones. Sonríe Utiliza nuestra revolucionaria tecnología para tener la tranquilidad de que tus hijos están seguros cuando utilicen Internet.
  8. 8. Gestiona el tiempo que están conectados a Internet Limita el uso de juegos y aplicaciones Sigue lo que ven en YouTube Conoce dónde están tus hijos y si tienen problemas Decide cuánto tiempo pasan tus hijos conectados a Internet con cada dispositivo, según la hora y día de la semana. Utiliza los filtros web inteligentes para bloquear el contenido inapropiado. Decide qué juegos y aplicaciones son adecuados para ellos. Puedes activar y desactivar las aplicaciones en tiempo real desde tu móvil. Consulta el historial de búsquedas y reproducciones de tus hijos en la aplicación para Android y el sitio web de YouTube. Disponible solo en dispositivos Android, Windows y Mac. Sigue la ubicación de tus hijos y recibe notificaciones cuando entran o salen de los sitios predefinidos (casa, colegio, etc.). En caso de emergencia, pueden pulsar el botón de SOS para enviarte un mensaje al móvil con su localización (solo disponible en Android). C A R A C T E R Í S T I C A S 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N
  9. 9. limitar el tiempo de pantalla en los teléfonos de los niños a la hora de hacer los deberes, de cenar o de acostarse, por ejemplo. También permite impedir el acceso a contenido web adulto, a las redes sociales y a determinados juegos y apps inapropiados. ¿ Q U É E S ? 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N
  10. 10. Divide las Apps en cuatro categorías: Juegos, Crecimiento, Educación y Otras Apps. Y permite limitar los tiempos de uso de la tablet entera o de las distintas categorías de aplicaciones. Muestra las coordenadas geográficas en las que se encuentra la tablet con actualizaciones cada 15 minutos. C A R A C T E R Í S T I C A S 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N
  11. 11. KIDS PLAY
  12. 12. 2 0   / 1 6 Es de las aplicaciones más descargadas y con mayor número de usuarios, principalmente porque es de las más completas. En realidad, tiene las mismas características que el resto de las aplicaciones de este tipo pero personalmente creo que este app cuida los detalles mucho más que algunas de sus competidoras. Una de sus principales características es la necesidad de una contraseña para poder salir del área de niños. ¿ Q U É E S ? S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N
  13. 13. Pantalla de inicio personalizada que muestra sólo las aplicaciones que vosotros habéis autorizado. También podéis añadir un fondo de pantalla personalizado.Puede prevenir que los niños compren o descarguen aplicaciones nuevas.Una vez ejecutado Kids Place es capaz de bloquear las llamadas entrantes, además de desactivar todas las señales inalámbricas para evitar la exposición a la telefonía celular, wifi y radiación de Bluetooth. C A R A C T E R Í S T I C A S 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N
  14. 14. Cada niño se crea un perfil que identifica con su foto cuando el aparato está bloqueado. Al pulsar sobre su imagen, la aplicación propone juegos, vídeos, fotos, una pizarra para pintar... Además del contenido al que los padres quieren que su hijo acceda. La interfaz de esta app es bastante intuitiva y está pensada para que los niños de hasta ocho años sepan cómo usarla pero no cómo salir de ella. Por lo general, es necesario introducir una contraseña o dibujar una determinada figura para poder abandonar la aplicación. ¿ Q U É E S ? 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N
  15. 15. C A R A C T E R Í S T I C A S En este sentido, el ‘modo niños’ permite llevar un mayor control de lo que ven, lo que leen, los juegos que eligen y, también, del tiempo que pasan delante de la pantalla. Incluye varias herramientas de control parental (para limitar el tiempo de uso de la app, bloquear determinados sitios, anular la publicidad, etc) y también permite acceder a un número ilimitado de cuentos infantiles. 2 0   / 1 6 S O C I A L S C I E N C E C L A S S / L A M F O R D S C H O O L T H A N K Y O U F O R A L O V E L Y S E S S I O N

