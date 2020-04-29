A beleza da mulher pelo o mundo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shiraz_Iran
Amsterdam
Germany
Greece
ethiopia
Brazil
Baku- the capital of Azerbaijan
Cairo_Egypt
China
Stockholm- sweden
Colombia
Lapland-Finland
Cuba
Saint Petersburg_Russia
TurkeyTurkey
Moldova
Australie
Brazili�
Chili
Ethiopie
Equador
Finland
amazone gebiedAmazonia
Georgie
Iran
southern Russia
Italy
Moskou
Myanmar
Syria
Nepal
Nieuw-Zeeland
Peru
Roemenie
Singapore
Thailand
UK
USA
Beijing-China
south africa
Mongolia
Uzbekistan
Letland Poland Portugal
Istanbu l Kyrgizztan China
  1. 1. Belgium We spend hours in the mirror and ask ourselves daily whether we are handsome enough. But why, because true beauty comes from within and more importantly, is everywhere. And that makes this series of photographs but also what clearly. The Atlas of Beauty, a project by a Romanian photographer who started a new life two years ago. She travels the world on low budget looking for true beauty. Today's society makes us all dress the same way and behave, but rather the authenticity shows the true beauty. She photographed women from all over the world and is demonstrating that true beauty is all over the world. It's not about makeup, clothes or sizes, but to be yourself. This is her message and that she wants to share with the rest of the world with its Atlas of Beauty. As a mirror for society today. The series currently consists of 45 portraits but if it were up to Romanian, expanded in the future with a portrait of a woman from each country.
