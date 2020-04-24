Successfully reported this slideshow.
NANOSCALE 3D PRINTING PIETER DE MEYER INEKE SCHELSTRAETE LENNERT SMET
WAT IS HET? • Een vorm van 3D printen op zeer kleine schaal • Het wordt gebruikt om nanotechnologie te ontwikkelen • Snel ...
BELANGRIJKSTE TOEPASSINGEN  Medische toepassingen  Bioscaffolds  Industriële toepassingen  Flexibele elektronica  Ele...
LANDEN DIE WERKEN MET DEZE TECHNOLOGIE  Verenigd Konikrijk  Duitsland  Amerika (grootste speler)  China  India
GROOTSTE DOORBRAAK • Samen hebben een Amerikaans en Chinees team een nieuwe manier gevonden om nanoschaal 3D Printen 1000x...
GARTNER • Nanoschaal 3D Printen bevindt zich in de Innovatie trigger van de Gartner Hype Cycle omdat de technologie nog jo...
IS DE TECHNOLOGIE DISRUPTIEF? Neen, ze is innovatief  De technologie is niet disruptief.  De gevolgen van verdere ontwik...
Nanoscale 3D Printing

Published on

presentatie Nanoscale 3D Printing

Published in: Technology
Nanoscale 3D Printing

  1. 1. NANOSCALE 3D PRINTING PIETER DE MEYER INEKE SCHELSTRAETE LENNERT SMET
  2. 2. WAT IS HET? • Een vorm van 3D printen op zeer kleine schaal • Het wordt gebruikt om nanotechnologie te ontwikkelen • Snel ontwikkelende technologie
  3. 3. BELANGRIJKSTE TOEPASSINGEN  Medische toepassingen  Bioscaffolds  Industriële toepassingen  Flexibele elektronica  Elektrochemische interfaces  Micro-optiek  mechanische en optische meta-materialen  functionele micro- of nanostructuren
  4. 4. LANDEN DIE WERKEN MET DEZE TECHNOLOGIE  Verenigd Konikrijk  Duitsland  Amerika (grootste speler)  China  India
  5. 5. GROOTSTE DOORBRAAK • Samen hebben een Amerikaans en Chinees team een nieuwe manier gevonden om nanoschaal 3D Printen 1000x te versnellen printen met hogere resolutie Configuraties met 90° overhangende
  6. 6. GARTNER • Nanoschaal 3D Printen bevindt zich in de Innovatie trigger van de Gartner Hype Cycle omdat de technologie nog jong is. Wetenschappers zijn nog volop bezig om de techniek te verbeteren. • De huidige toestand van de technologie is veelbelovend maar zal nog vele jaren nodig hebben om een efficiënt en gemakkelijk gebruik te hebben.
  7. 7. IS DE TECHNOLOGIE DISRUPTIEF? Neen, ze is innovatief  De technologie is niet disruptief.  De gevolgen van verdere ontwikkeling van deze technologie zal mensen in de industriële en medische sector een handje helpen.  Er zal jobcreatie ontstaan in de medische wereld.
  8. 8. BRONNEN  Boissonneault, T. (2019). Researchers pioneer 1000x faster nanoscale 3D printing method. 3D Printing Media Network. Geraadpleegd van https://www.3dprintingmedia.network/1000x-faster-nanoscale-3d- printing/  Market Research Reports. (2017). Nanoscale 3D printing Market - Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 - 2025. Market Research Reports. Geraadpleegd van https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/electronics-and-semiconductors/11582/nanoscale-d-printing- global-market-research-reports  Mraz, S. (2018). 3D Printing at the Nanoscale Level. MachineDesign . Geraadpleegd van https://www.machinedesign.com/3d-printing-cad/article/21837253/3d-printing-at-the-nanoscale-level  FutureTimeline. (2019). Nanoscale 3D printing technique is 1,000 times faster. FutureTimeline.net . Geraadpleegd van https://www.futuretimeline.net/blog/2019/10/7.htm#top

