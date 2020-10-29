Delta scope sap ehp8 for SAP ERP 6.0 (Technical View)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Delta scope : SAP Enhancement Package 8 for SAP ERP 6.0 (Technical View) Oct. 2020, P. Demaria https://sapprofession.com
Table of contents • Why Enhancement Package 8 • Key Innovation • Overview EHP8 Innovation • Technical Updates • Source of information
3© Sapprofession2020. All rights reserved |Pdelta Scope : SAP EHP8 | P.Demaria | 16-10-2020 Why Enhancement package 8 SAP ...
4© Sapprofession2020. All rights reserved |Pdelta Scope : SAP EHP8 | P.Demaria | 16-10-2020 Motivation for Enhancement Pac...
Key Innovation for LoB and Cross-Application components
Cross Application: merge of components More Information SAP Note 2171334
- Enabled and Using SNOTE for Digitally Signed SAP Notes Technical Updates : Note Assistant Supports Digitally Signed SAP Notes
8© Sapprofession2020. All rights reserved |Pdelta Scope : SAP EHP8 | P.Demaria | 16-10-2020 • Added the following paramete...
9© Sapprofession2020. All rights reserved |Pdelta Scope : SAP EHP8 | P.Demaria | 16-10-2020 • Physical server RAM up to 4T...
10© Sapprofession2020. All rights reserved |Pdelta Scope : SAP EHP8 | P.Demaria | 16-10-2020 • With SQL Server 2016 (13.x)...
11© Sapprofession2020. All rights reserved |Pdelta Scope : SAP EHP8 | P.Demaria | 16-10-2020 • The Database Compatibility ...
Technical Update : Compatibility Level
Tools and Source of Information : Fiori Apps Ref. library SAP Fiori Apps Reference Library
Tools and Source of information: Note 1524246 Pricing Note 1524246 Provide transparency on license implication when you are implementing a SAP enhancement package
Tools and Source of information: Note 2171334
Tools and Source of information: Software Update Manager (SUM)
  1. 1. Delta scope : SAP Enhancement Package 8 for SAP ERP 6.0 (Technical View) Oct. 2020, P. Demaria https://sapprofession.com
  Table of contents • Why Enhancement Package 8 • Key Innovation • Overview EHP8 Innovation • Technical Updates • Source of information
  Why Enhancement package 8 SAP ERP 6.0 Enhancement Package 8 is the latest enhancement package for SAP ERP. It delivers valuable innovations to our installed base ERP application and lays the foundation for their conversion to SAP S/4HANA. This slide deck covers the delta scope delivered of Enhancement Package 8 for SAP ERP from a technical point of view.
  Motivation for Enhancement Package 8 ▪ Commitment to our ERP investments ▪ Innovations without disruption to SAP Business Suite on SQL server database ▪ Fulfillment of extended maintenance commitment (SAP guarantees maintenance until 2027) ▪ Consolidation of sixteen support packages for SAP ERP 6.0 Enhancement Package 7 ▪ New JAVA 8 enablement
  Key Innovation for LoB and Cross-Application components
  Cross Application: merge of components More Information SAP Note 2171334
  - Enabled and Using SNOTE for Digitally Signed SAP Notes Technical Updates : Note Assistant Supports Digitally Signed SAP Notes
  • Added the following parameters: rfc/xrfc_conv_error_replace with default 0, for details see SAP Note 2939944 icm/HTTP/mmc_user_agent_version with default MSIE 7.0, for details see SAP Note 2922984 icm/HTTP/samesite_none_only_secure with default TRUE, for details see SAP Note 2906282 bdc/log_cursor_changes with default yes, for details see SAP Note 2904426 acm/no_dtcte_for_user_sapstar with default 0, for details see SAP Note 2885666 • Semplification and improvement of zero memory administration, introduced in 7.40. Kernel -> 7.22 to 7.53 Technical Updates: Kernel 7.53
  • Physical server RAM up to 4TB • RAM for Virtual machine until 1 TB • You can assign until 64 processor • Support Data Center Bridging • Support Application Monitoring • This Server Have high availability and disaster recovery factor has been introduced which duplicates the data and rapidly recovers the loss. • In SQL Server 2012, the performance is 10 times faster than the predecessor. • Buffer rate is high in SQL Server 2012 because of data compression. • Support for persistent computed columns and extra geographical approach is possible with spatial features in SQL Server 2012 • Unlimited concurrent connections are available Top features SQL Server 2012 vs. 2008 Technical Updates : Features coming to SQL Server2012
  • With SQL Server 2016 (13.x) , you can build mission-critical intelligent applications with a scalable, hybrid database platform that has all the tools you need, from in-memory performance and advanced security to in-database analytics. SQL Server 2016 adds new security and query features, Hadoop and cloud integration, R analytics, and more, as well as numerous enhancements and optimizations. • SQL Server 2019 (15.x) builds on previous releases to develop SQL Server as a platform that offers a choice of development languages, data types, operating systems, and on-premises or cloud computing environments. • SQL Server 2019 introduces Big Data Clusters for SQL Server . It also offers additional features and enhancements for the SQL Server Database Engine, SQL Server Analysis Services, SQL Server Machine Learning Services, SQL Server on Linux, and SQL Server Master Data Services. • SQL Server 2019 (15.x) introduces a new feature in the In-Memory Database family of features, memory-optimized TempDB metadata, which effectively removes this bottleneck and unlocks a new level of scalability for TempDB workloads excessive. In SQL Server 2019 (15.x) , system tables involved in managing temporary table metadata can be moved to non-durable memory-optimized tables without latches. Technical Updates : Features coming to SQL Server2016-19
  • The Database Compatibility Level is a useful tool in database modernization as it allows you to upgrade the SQL Server Database Engine and preserve the functional state of connecting applications while maintaining the same compatibility level as the pre-upgrade database. • This means that you can upgrade from a previous version of SQL Server (such as SQL Server 2008 ) to SQL Server 2019 (15.x) or Azure SQL Database (including Managed Instance) without application changes (except database connectivity). Technical Updates : Compatibility levels and database engine updates
  Technical Update : Compatibility Level
  Tools and Source of Information : Fiori Apps Ref. library SAP Fiori Apps Reference Library
  Tools and Source of information: Note 1524246 Pricing Note 1524246 Provide transparency on license implication when you are implementing a SAP enhancement package
  Tools and Source of information: Note 2171334
  Tools and Source of information: Software Update Manager (SUM)
