✔ Book discription : In A Gifted Child in Foster Care: A Story of Resilience, Grace LaJoy shares her turbulent life story of being deserted by her mother, living in foster care, and how she came to be recognized as "gifted". She recalls heart-touching events before, during and after foster care. Everyone will be inspired by this story of hope and determination!Grace LaJoy s story has already inspired youth and adults all over the world. The Missouri Children s Division has been placed on their recommended reading list. Foster parents have recieved state credit for reading it. Students and educators have been empowered by her story as well. It is a must-read for everyone!

