Software Software es un término informático que hace referencia a un programa o conjunto de programas de cómputo que inclu...
Sistema Operativo ● El Sistema Operativo (SO) es el programa o software básico de un ordenador. Es una plataforma que faci...
Créditos: Hardware: https://www.significados.com/hardware/ Software: https://www.significados.com/software/ Sistema operat...
Hardware
Hardware

hardware, sofrtware, sistema operativo

Hardware

  1. 1. Software Software es un término informático que hace referencia a un programa o conjunto de programas de cómputo que incluye datos, procedimientos y pautas que permiten realizar distintas tareas en un sistema informático.
  2. 2. Sistema Operativo ● El Sistema Operativo (SO) es el programa o software básico de un ordenador. Es una plataforma que facilita la interacción entre el usuario y los demás programas del ordenador y los dispositivos de hardware. ● Las funciones básicas del Sistema Operativo son administrar los recursos del ordenador, coordinar el hardware y organizar los archivos y directorios de su sistema.
  3. 3. Créditos: Hardware: https://www.significados.com/hardware/ Software: https://www.significados.com/software/ Sistema operativo: https://www.masadelante.com/faqs/sistema-operativo Maria Pia Barcelona.

