Imperfections in Crystals By, N.Pavithra M.Sc., Assisant Professor, SACWC, Cumbum
• Imperfections • Point Defects • Line Defects • Surface Defects • Volume Defects Content
Types of Point Defects: • Vacancy • Frenkel • Schottky • Impurity • Colour centre
THANK YOU
  1. 1. Imperfections in Crystals By, N.Pavithra M.Sc., Assisant Professor, SACWC, Cumbum
  2. 2. • Imperfections • Point Defects • Line Defects • Surface Defects • Volume Defects Content
  3. 3. Imperfections • Imperfections or defects are always present and their nature and effects are very important in understanding the properties of crystals. • These imperfections affect the properties of crystals such as mechanical strength, chemical reactions, electrical properties etc., to a great extent.
  4. 4. Point Defects • Point defects are crystallographic defects that occur at or around a lattice point. • They so to say do not extend in space and so referred to have zero dimension.
  5. 5. Types of Point Defects: • Vacancy • Frenkel • Schottky • Impurity • Colour centre
  6. 6. Vacancy: When a lattice site that should normally be occupied by an atom or an ion is left vacant we have a point defect called vacancy
  7. 7. 2. Interstitial atom or Interstitialcy:  If an atom occupies a place outside the normal lattice position. i.e. Finds itself placed in between rows and atoms it is called interstitial atom.  Interstitial site is a position between array of atoms/ions
  8. 8. 3.Frenkel defect • When an atom or ion is removed from its normal site and placed at a n interstitial site, the crystal has simultaneously a vacancy and one intersitial. This combination is known as Frenkel defect.
  9. 9. 4. Schottky Defect • In a crystal when a cation vacancy is created, to maintain charge neutrality, an anion vacancy is created simultaneously. • This combination of vacancies is known as Schottky defect. • The formation of schottky defect is associated with removal of ions to the surface from the lattice.
  10. 10. 5.Electronic defects/colour centre • Suppose a solid has an anion vacancy. It is a site which is normally occupied by an anion and is surrounded by cations. • So this vacant site has a strong positive potential and can trap electrons. • An electron trapped in an anion vacancy is F- centre.
  11. 11. Line defects(for dislocations) • Any deviation from perfectly periodic arrangement of atoms along a line is called line imperfection or line defect. • Line defects is called dislocation since this defect is caused because the atoms get dislocated from their respective normal positions in the lattice.
  12. 12. Surface Defect • A planar defect is a discontinuity of the perfect crystal structure across a plane. Any abrupt change of orientation at the boundary leads to surface defect or planar defect. • Types:  Stacking fault  Twin boundary  Grain boundary  Tilt boundary  Twist boundary
  13. 13. Volume Boundary • Bulk defects occur on a much bigger scale than other crystal defects. • Voids:  For instance voids can occur due to air bubbles getting trapped when a material solidifies and this type of void is called pore.  If a void occurs due to shrinkage of a material as it solidifies, it is called cavity.
  14. 14. • Inclusion or precipitates: Phase refers to a region of space occupied by a physically homogenous material. if impurity atoms cluster together to form small regions of a different phase the defect is referred to as precipitates or inclusions.
  15. 15. THANK YOU

