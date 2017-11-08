ประวัติศาสตร์สมัยใหม่

ประวัติศาสตร์ สมัยใหม่ จัดทำโดย นำยภูดิส ดัชนี ชั้น ม.5.1 เลขที่ 9 เสนอ ครูเตือนใจ ไชยศิลป์
ประวัติศำสตร์ตะวันตกสมัยใหม่ เริ่มตั้งแต่ปีที่คริสโตเฟอร์ โคลัมบัส ( Christopher Columbus ) ค ้นพบ โลกใหม่หรือทวีปอเมริกำ ...
ปัจจัยสำคัญที่ทำให ้เกิดควำมเจริญรุ่งเรืองของยุโรป ในช่วงประวัติศำสตร์สมัยใหม่ 1.กำรฟื้นฟูศิลปะวิทยำกำร ( Renaissances ) ท...
สมัยช่วงแรก
สมัยใหม่ช่วงแรก (คริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 15-18) มี เหตุกำรณ์สำคัญดังนี้ 1.กำรฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยำกำรของกรีกและโรมัน ( Renaissances ) นำ...
โบสถ์ในคริส์ตศำสนำ นิกำยโรมันคำทอริก
3.กำรขยำยอิทธิพลของชำติตะวันตก 3.1.ยุโรปเข ้ำสู่ยุคกำรสำรวจเส ้นทำงเดินเรือยุคกลำง มีกำรค ้ำระหว่ำงยุโรปกับ เอเชีย ผ่ำนทำง...
3.2.กำรค ้นพบดินแดนทำงตะวันออกของชำติตะวันตก -บำร์โธโลมิว ไดแอส ชำวโปรตุเกสสำมำรถเดินเรือเลียบทวีปแอฟริกำจนเข ้ำ แหลม กู๊ด...
กำรปฏิวัติทำง วิทยำศำสตร์
ปัญญำชนชำวตะวันตกให ้ควำมสนใจศึกษำ ค ้นคว ้ำจนเกิดควำมรู้และควำมเจริญก ้ำวหน้ำใน ศำสตร์แขนงต่ำงๆ โดยเฉพำะวิทยำศำสตร์ ดำรำ ...
ปัจจัยที่สนับสนุนให ้เกิดกำรปฏิวัติวิทยำศำสตร์ เกิดจำก แนวควำมคิดที่สำคัญ 2 ประกำร คือ 1. แนวคิดมนุษยนิยม ( Humanism ) ซึ่...
นักวิทยำศำสตร์ ที่สำคัญ
นิโคลัส โคเปอร์นิคัส ค ้นพบทฤษฎีระบบสุริยจักรวำล ที่มี สำระสำคัญคือ ดวงอำทิตย์เป็น ศูนย์กลำงของจักรวำลโดยมีโลกและ ดำวเครำะ...
กำลิเลโอ กำลิเลอี ผู้ประดิษฐ์กล ้องโทรทัศน์ (Telescope) ทำให ้ควำมรู้เรื่องระบบสุริยจักรวำล ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น
เซอร์ไอแซค นิวตัน ผู้ค ้นพบ 2 ทฤษฎีคือ กฎแรงดึงดูดของ จักรวำล และกฎแห่งควำมโน้มถ่วง
สมัยใหม่ช่วง หลัง
มีเหตุกำรณ์สำคัญ ได ้แก่ 1. กำรปฏิวัติอุตสำหกรรม 1.1 เป็นยุคที่เปลี่ยนวิธีกำรผลิตสินค ้ำจำกใช ้แรงงำนคนและสัตว์มำใช ้ เครื...
ศิลปวัฒนธรรม ยุโรปสมัยใหม่
สมัยฟื้นฟูศิลปะวิทยำกำร ( Renaissances ) - เป็นช่วงที่ยุโรปนำศิลปกรรมสมัยกรีก-โรมัน กลับมำใช ้อีก ด ้ำนประติมำกรรม เน้นกำร...
วรรณกรรม วรรณกรรมที่เป็นบทละครรับอิทธิพลของบทละครกรีก โดยนักประพันธ์ที่ มีชื่อ เช่น - วิลเลียม เชกสเปียร์ ได ้แก่ โรมิโอแล...
ศิลปะแบบบำรอค สถำปัตยกรรม ได ้แก่ พระรำชวังแวร์ซำยส์ ของฝรั่งเศส , แท่นบูชำในโบสถ์เซนต์ปีเตอร์ ในกรุง โรม ดนตรี เป็นวงดนตร...
ศิลปะแบบนีโอ คลำสสิก สถำปัตยกรรม เน้นควำมสง่ำ งำม สมดุลกลมกลืนได ้สัดส่วน ประติมำกรรม ลอกเลียนแบบ ประติมำกรรมกรีก-โรมัน จิ...
ศิลปวัฒนธรรม แบบสัจนิยม
ศิลปะแบบสัจนิยม ( Realism) เป็นศิลปะที่สะท ้อน ควำมจริงที่เกิดขึ้นในสังคมอย่ำงตรงไปตรงมำ ไม่เน้น ควำมรู้สึก อำรมณ์ และจินต...
งำนวรรณกรรม แนวสัจนิยมมีดังนี้ ผลงำนของชำร์ลส์ ดิกแกนส์ ( Charles Dickens) ชำวอังกฤษ ในเรื่อง "โอลิเวอร์ ทวิสต์" ( Oliver ...
ด ้ำนจิตรกรรม จิตกรแนวสัจนิยมไม่นิยมเขียนภำพด ้วยจินตนำกำรเหมือนอย่ำงพวกโร แมนติก แต่จะเขียนภำพจำกสิ่งที่พบเห็น เช่น ภำพชี...
ประวัติศาสตร์สมัยใหม่

  1. 1. ประวัติศาสตร์ สมัยใหม่ จัดทำโดย นำยภูดิส ดัชนี ชั้น ม.5.1 เลขที่ 9 เสนอ ครูเตือนใจ ไชยศิลป์
  2. 2. ประวัติศำสตร์ตะวันตกสมัยใหม่ เริ่มตั้งแต่ปีที่คริสโตเฟอร์ โคลัมบัส ( Christopher Columbus ) ค ้นพบ โลกใหม่หรือทวีปอเมริกำ และสิ้นสุดลงในปีที่สงครำมโลกครั้งที่ 2 ยุติลง ยุโรป สมัยใหม่ เป็นสมัยแห่งกำรฟื้นฟูอำรยธรรมกรีก-โรมัน และมีกำรพัฒนำทำงด ้ำน กำรเมืองกำรปกครอง เศรษฐกิจ สังคม ศิลปะวิทยำกำร เป็นยุคที่มีอำรยธรรม เจริญรุ่งเรืองอย่ำงมำก และแพร่ไปยังดินแดนต่ำงๆ
  3. 3. ปัจจัยสำคัญที่ทำให ้เกิดควำมเจริญรุ่งเรืองของยุโรป ในช่วงประวัติศำสตร์สมัยใหม่ 1.กำรฟื้นฟูศิลปะวิทยำกำร ( Renaissances ) ทำให ้ยุโรปกลำยเป็น สังคมแห่งกำรเรียนรู้ 2.กำรสำรวจเส ้นทำงเดินเรือ โดยมุ่งหมำยทำงกำรค ้ำและกำรเผยแผ่ คริสต์ศำสนำ 3.กำรเกิดชนชั้นกลำง (พ่อค ้ำ) เข ้ำมำควบคุมเศรษฐกิจแทนพวกขุน นำงในระบบฟิวดัล และสนับสนุนกษัตริย์ ในด ้ำนกำรปกครอง ทำให ้ฐำนะกษัตริย์ เข ้มแข็ง 4.ควำมก ้ำวหน้ำทำงด ้ำนกำรพิมพ์ มีกำรประดิษฐ์แท่นพิมพ์ได ้สำเร็จ ทำ ให ้มีกำรพิมพ์หนังสือเผยแพร่ควำมรู้และวิทยำกำรใหม่ๆออกไปอย่ำงรวดเร็
  4. 4. สมัยช่วงแรก
  5. 5. สมัยใหม่ช่วงแรก (คริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 15-18) มี เหตุกำรณ์สำคัญดังนี้ 1.กำรฟื้นฟูศิลปวิทยำกำรของกรีกและโรมัน ( Renaissances ) นำ ควำมรู้วิธีคิด ใช ้ปัญญำและเหตุผลตำมแบบอย่ำงนักปรำชญ์ชำวกรีก ให ้ ควำมสำคัญกับคุณค่ำควำมเป็นมนุษย์ หรือเป็นลักษณะยุคมนุษย์นิยม 2.กำรปฏิรูปศำสนำ เกิดกำรแบ่งแยกศำสนจักรเป็น 2 นิกำยใหญ่ๆ คือ 2.1.นิกำยโรมันคำทอริก มีศูนย์กลำงที่กรุงโรม มีพระสันตะปำปำ ( Pope ) เป็นประมุข 2.2.นิกำยโปรแตสแตนท์ แบ่งเป็นนิกำยย่อยๆอีกหลำยนิกำย นับ ถือในประเทศต่ำงๆ เช่น นิกำยอังกฤษ ( Church of England ) และนิกำยลูเธอร์ ( Lutheranism ) ในเยอรมนี
  6. 6. โบสถ์ในคริส์ตศำสนำ นิกำยโรมันคำทอริก
  7. 7. 3.กำรขยำยอิทธิพลของชำติตะวันตก 3.1.ยุโรปเข ้ำสู่ยุคกำรสำรวจเส ้นทำงเดินเรือยุคกลำง มีกำรค ้ำระหว่ำงยุโรปกับ เอเชีย ผ่ำนทำงทะเลเมดิเตอร์เรเนี่ยนและตะวันออกกลำง โดยอิตำลีได ้เปรียบประเทศอื่น สำมำรถควบคุมเส ้นทำงกำรค ้ำเกือบทั้งหมด ทำให ้อังกฤษ ฝรั่งเศส โปรตุเกส สเปน ฮอลันดำ พยำยำมทำลำยกำรผูกขำดนี้ ประจวบกับชำวยุโรปส่วนหนึ่ง เบื่อชีวิตที่อยู่ภำยใต ้อิทธิพลมืดของ สันตะปำปำ จึงคิดอพยพไปตำยเอำดำบหน้ำเพื่ออิสระในกำรนับถือศำสนำ เป็นเหตุหนึ่งในกำร ออกสำรวจแสวงหำเส ้นทำงกำรเดินเรือใหม่ และเส ้นทำงกำรค ้ำทำงบกของชำวยุโรปกับ ตะวันออก ตกอยู่ในมือของพ่อค ้ำชำวมุสลิม ทำให ้ชำวยุโรปต ้องกำรหำเส ้นทำงกำรค ้ำใหม่ก็คือ ค ้ำขำยทำงทะเลเท่ำนั้น กำรติดต่อของชำวยุโรปและโลกตะวันออกจำกกำรค ้ำ ทำให ้ชำวยุโรปมี โอกำสสัมผัสกับอำรยธรรมของโลกตะวันออก วิชำควำมรู้ต่ำงๆ ของกรีกและมุสลิม หลั่งไหล มำสู่สังคมตะวันตก ทำให ้ปัญญำชนเริ่มทบทวนและตรวจสอบควำมรู้ของตน ตลอดจนเกิดกำรท ้ำ ทำยคำสอนศำสนำที่มีอิทธิพลต่อกำรศึกษำในสมัยกลำงถึงเรื่องโลกแบน ควำมรู้ทำงภูมิศำสตร์ และแผนที่ของปโตเลมี (Ptolemy) นักดำรำศำสตร์และนักคณิตศำสตร์ชำวกรีก ที่แสดงให ้เห็น ดินแดนที่กว ้ำงใหญ่ ควำมต ้องกำรสำรวจเส ้นทำง โดยเฉพำะทำงเรือ จึงเพิ่มขึ้น
  8. 8. 3.2.กำรค ้นพบดินแดนทำงตะวันออกของชำติตะวันตก -บำร์โธโลมิว ไดแอส ชำวโปรตุเกสสำมำรถเดินเรือเลียบทวีปแอฟริกำจนเข ้ำ แหลม กู๊ดโฮม ได ้สำเร็จใน ค.ศ.1488 -วำสโก ดำ กำมำ ใช ้เส ้นทำงของไดแอส จนถึงเอเชีย และสำมำรถขึ้นฝั่งที่ เมืองคำลิกัต ของอินเดียและสำมำรถซื้อเครื่องเทศโดยตรงจำกอินเดีย นำกลับไปขำย ในยุโรปได ้กำไรมำกมำย -คริสโตเฟอร์ โคลัมบัส ชำวอิตำลีรับใช ้กษัตริย์สเปนในกำรสำรวจเส ้นทำง เดินเรือไปประเทศจีน เป็นผู้ค ้นพบทวีปอเมริกำ และเป็นผู้เชื่อว่ำโลกมีสัณฐำนกลม ไม่ แบนตำมคำสอนของคริสต์ศำสนำ ในสมัยกลำง -เฟอร์ดินำนด์ มำเจลแลน ชำวโปรตุเกส รับอำสำกษัตริย์สเปน หำเส ้นทำง เดินเรือมำยังตะวันออกจนสำมำรถเข ้ำฟิลิปปินส์แต่เขำถูกชำวพื้นเมืองฆ่ำตำย แต่ลูกเรือ สำมำรถนำเรือกลับมำสเปนได ้
  9. 9. กำรปฏิวัติทำง วิทยำศำสตร์
  10. 10. ปัญญำชนชำวตะวันตกให ้ควำมสนใจศึกษำ ค ้นคว ้ำจนเกิดควำมรู้และควำมเจริญก ้ำวหน้ำใน ศำสตร์แขนงต่ำงๆ โดยเฉพำะวิทยำศำสตร์ ดำรำ ศำสตร์ และคณิตศำสตร์ และจำกกำรประดิษฐ์ แท่นพิมพ์ของ โยฮัน กูเตนเบอร์ก ชำวเยอรมัน ทำให ้วิทยำกำรควำมรู้แพร่หลำยอย่ำงรวดเร็ว คริสโตเฟอร์ โคลัมบัส
  11. 11. ปัจจัยที่สนับสนุนให ้เกิดกำรปฏิวัติวิทยำศำสตร์ เกิดจำก แนวควำมคิดที่สำคัญ 2 ประกำร คือ 1. แนวคิดมนุษยนิยม ( Humanism ) ซึ่งได ้รับมำจำกหลัก ปรัชญำของชำว กรีกโดยสอนให ้มนุษย์มีควำมเชื่อมั่นใน ควำมสำมำรถของมนุษย์ สติปัญญำของมนุษย์สำมำรถนำมนุษย์ ไปสู่กำรค ้นหำควำมจริงของสรรพสิ่งต่ำงๆ ในโลก 2. แนวคิดในปรัชญำธรรมชำตินิยม ( Naturalism ) สอนให ้เชื่อ ว่ำสิ่งต่ำงๆ ล ้วนดำเนินไปตำมกฎเกณฑ์ธรรมชำติ ธรรมชำติที่อยู่ รอบๆตัวมนุษย์นั้นมีอิทธิพลต่อชีวิตควำมเป็นอยู่ของมนุษย์ จึงเริ่ม ศึกษำค ้นคว ้ำและทดลอง จนเกิดองค์ควำมรู้ใหม่เรียกว่ำเป็น ยุค แห่งภูมิธรรม หรือ ยุคแห่งกำรรู้แจ ้ง (The Enlightenment) ยุคนี้ได ้ชื่อว่ำยุคแห่งกำรค ้นพบ ( Age of Discovery ) กำรค ้นพบ ดินแดนต่ำงๆทำให ้ ฮอลันดำ อังกฤษ และต่อมำฝรั่งเศส เข ้ำมำ สร ้ำงอิทธิพลครอบครองดินแดนทำงตะวันออก และทำให ้เกิด ลัทธิ จักรวรรดินิยม
  12. 12. นักวิทยำศำสตร์ ที่สำคัญ
  13. 13. นิโคลัส โคเปอร์นิคัส ค ้นพบทฤษฎีระบบสุริยจักรวำล ที่มี สำระสำคัญคือ ดวงอำทิตย์เป็น ศูนย์กลำงของจักรวำลโดยมีโลกและ ดำวเครำะห์ดวงอื่นๆ โคจรโดยรอบ ซึ่ง ขัดแย ้งกับหลักควำมเชื่อของคริสตจักร อย่ำงมำก ที่เชื่อว่ำโลกเป็นศูนย์กลำง ของจักรวำล ควำมคิดของโคเปอร์นิคัส เป็นจุดเริ่มต ้นของกำรปฏิวัติทำง วิทยำศำสตร์
  14. 14. กำลิเลโอ กำลิเลอี ผู้ประดิษฐ์กล ้องโทรทัศน์ (Telescope) ทำให ้ควำมรู้เรื่องระบบสุริยจักรวำล ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น
  15. 15. เซอร์ไอแซค นิวตัน ผู้ค ้นพบ 2 ทฤษฎีคือ กฎแรงดึงดูดของ จักรวำล และกฎแห่งควำมโน้มถ่วง
  16. 16. สมัยใหม่ช่วง หลัง
  17. 17. มีเหตุกำรณ์สำคัญ ได ้แก่ 1. กำรปฏิวัติอุตสำหกรรม 1.1 เป็นยุคที่เปลี่ยนวิธีกำรผลิตสินค ้ำจำกใช ้แรงงำนคนและสัตว์มำใช ้ เครื่องจักร 1.2 ประเทศแรกที่บุกเบิกคืออังกฤษโดยอุตสำหกรรมแรกที่มีกำรปฏิวัติ คือ อุตสำหกรรม กำรทอผ ้ำ 2.กำรเกิดแนวควำมคิดทำงกำรเมือง และเศรษฐกิจแบบใหม่ กำรปกครองระบอบ ประชำธิปไตย มีนักปรำชญ์ที่เสนอแนวคิด ดังนี้ จอห์น ล๊อค, มองเตสกิเออ, วอล แตร์,รุสโซ
  18. 18. ศิลปวัฒนธรรม ยุโรปสมัยใหม่
  19. 19. สมัยฟื้นฟูศิลปะวิทยำกำร ( Renaissances ) - เป็นช่วงที่ยุโรปนำศิลปกรรมสมัยกรีก-โรมัน กลับมำใช ้อีก ด ้ำนประติมำกรรม เน้นกำรแสดงสัดส่วนสรีระร่ำงกำยมนุษย์ ผลงำน สำคัญของ ไมเคิล แอนเจลโล ได ้แก่ รูปสลักเดวิด ( David ) แสดงสัดส่วนและ กล ้ำมเนื้อที่สมส่วนของร่ำงกำย รูปสลักลำปิเอตำ ( La Pieta ) เป็นรูปสลักพระ มำรดำ กำลังประคองพระเยซูในอ ้อมพระหัตถ์ หลังจำกที่พระองค์สิ้นพระชนม์บน ไม ้กำงเขนแล ้ว ผลงำนแสดงให ้เห็นถึงควำมนุ่มนวล อ่อนไหว ด ้ำนจิตรกรรม เป็นงำนแสดงถึงควำมนุ่มนวล ละเมียดละไมแฝงไว ้ซึ่ง อำรมณ์ควำมรู้สึกของมนุษย์ มีกำรใช ้สีและเงำให ้เกิดแสงสว่ำง ศิลปินที่มี ชื่อเสียง เช่น
  20. 20. วรรณกรรม วรรณกรรมที่เป็นบทละครรับอิทธิพลของบทละครกรีก โดยนักประพันธ์ที่ มีชื่อ เช่น - วิลเลียม เชกสเปียร์ ได ้แก่ โรมิโอและจูเลียต , เวนิสวำนิส , คิงเลียร์ , แมค เบท , ฝันคืนกลำงฤดูร ้อน ซึ่งบทละครเหล่ำนี้จะสะท ้อนให ้เห็นถึงอำรมณ์ อุปนิสัย และกำรตัดสินใจของมนุษย์ในภำวกำรณ์ต่ำงๆกัน - เซอร์ทอมัส มอร์ ได ้แก่ ยูโทเปีย ที่กล่ำวถึงเมืองในอุดมคติที่ปรำศจำกควำม เลวร ้ำย
  21. 21. ศิลปะแบบบำรอค สถำปัตยกรรม ได ้แก่ พระรำชวังแวร์ซำยส์ ของฝรั่งเศส , แท่นบูชำในโบสถ์เซนต์ปีเตอร์ ในกรุง โรม ดนตรี เป็นวงดนตรีแบบ ออร์เคสตร ้ำ ( Orchestra ) โดยใช ้ผู้ เล่นและเครื่องดนตรีมำกชิ้น แท่นบูชาในโบสถ์เซนต์ปีเตอร์
  22. 22. ศิลปะแบบนีโอ คลำสสิก สถำปัตยกรรม เน้นควำมสง่ำ งำม สมดุลกลมกลืนได ้สัดส่วน ประติมำกรรม ลอกเลียนแบบ ประติมำกรรมกรีก-โรมัน จิตรกรรม เน้นเรื่องเส ้น มำกกว่ำกำรใช ้สี แสดงถึงควำมสง่ำ งำมและยิ่งใหญ่ในควำมเรียบง่ำย เช่น ภำพกำรตำยของมำรำ ( The Death of Marat ) โดย ชำก หลุยส์ เดวิด ดนตรี นักประพันธ์เพลงที่มี ชื่อเสียงคือ โมสำร์ต ชำวออสเตรีย The Death of Marat
  23. 23. ศิลปวัฒนธรรม แบบสัจนิยม
  24. 24. ศิลปะแบบสัจนิยม ( Realism) เป็นศิลปะที่สะท ้อน ควำมจริงที่เกิดขึ้นในสังคมอย่ำงตรงไปตรงมำ ไม่เน้น ควำมรู้สึก อำรมณ์ และจินตนำกำรของศิลปิน แต่มุ่งเสนอ ควำมจริงตำมหลักวิทยำศำสตร์ เช่น สะท ้อนสภำพควำม เป็นอยู่อย่ำงแร ้นแค ้นของชนชั้นกรรมชีพ เป็นต ้น แนวทำงของศิลปะแบบสัจนิยม มุ่งต่อต ้ำนศิลปะแบบโร แมนติกที่มิได ้ให ้ควำมสำคัญต่อสภำพที่เป็นจริงของสังคม เป็นกระบวนกำรทำงศิลปะที่เกิดขึ้นในช่วงตอนปลำย คริสต์ศตวรรษที่ 19 เป็นต ้นมำ ทำให ้งำนสร ้ำงสรรค์ศิลปะมี ประโยชน์และรับใช ้มนุษย์โดยตรงมำกขึ้น
  25. 25. งำนวรรณกรรม แนวสัจนิยมมีดังนี้ ผลงำนของชำร์ลส์ ดิกแกนส์ ( Charles Dickens) ชำวอังกฤษ ในเรื่อง "โอลิเวอร์ ทวิสต์" ( Oliver Twist) สะท ้อนถึงชีวิตของเด็กในสังคมอุตสำหกรรม งำนเขียนอื่นๆ เป็นกำร วิพำกษ์วิจำรณ์ควำมเลวร ้ำยของสังคมและควำมเอำรัดเอำเปรียบของนำยทุน เป็นต ้น ลิโอ ตอลสตอย ( Leo Tolstoy) นักเขียนชำวรัสเซีย ผลงำนที่ยิ่งใหญ่ คือ "สงครำม และสันติภำพ" ( War and Peace) งำนเขียนประเภทสัจสังคม ( Social Realism) เป็นงำนวรรณกรรมที่ได ้รับอิทธิพลของ ลัทธิมำร์กซ์ มุ่งสะท ้อนปัญหำสังคม กำรต่อสู้ทำงชนชั้นระหว่ำงนำยทุนกับกรรมกร ชี้นำถึงสำเหตุ ของปัญหำและแนวทำงแก ้ไขตำมวิธีของมำร์กซิสม์ นวนิยำยที่มีชื่อเสียงมำกที่สุดในแนวนี้ คือ "แม่" ( Mother) ผลงำนของแมกซิม กอร์กี (Maxim Gorky) นักเขียนชำวรัสเซีย ศิลปะนำฎกรรม กำรละครแบบสัจนิยมมุ่งสะท ้อนสภำพสังคมตำมควำมเป็นจริง เน้นให ้ผู้ แสดงเล่นอย่ำงสมจริงตำมธรรมชำติ ไม่แสดงอำรมณ์มำกนัก เศร ้ำอย่ำงรุนแรงแบบโรแมนติก เป็นละครแบบร ้อยแก ้ว ตัวละครใช ้บทเจรจำด ้วยภำษำที่สมจริงตำมฐำนะของตัวละคร ไม่ใช่ ภำษำกวีร ้อยกรองเหมือนแต่ก่อน
  26. 26. ด ้ำนจิตรกรรม จิตกรแนวสัจนิยมไม่นิยมเขียนภำพด ้วยจินตนำกำรเหมือนอย่ำงพวกโร แมนติก แต่จะเขียนภำพจำกสิ่งที่พบเห็น เช่น ภำพชีวิตของคนยำกจนในเมือง ใหญ่ กำรใช ้ชีวิตหรูหรำของชนชำติกลำง ต่อมำภำพวำดมีลักษณะให ้ ควำมสำคัญกับแสง สี และเงำมำกกว่ำเส ้น นิยมวำดทิวทัศน์ตำมธรรมชำติ เรียกว่ำ “ศิลปะแบบอิมเพรสชันนิสม์”

×