8 Vị Phật Bản Mệnh Cho 12 Con Giáp Có Nên Đeo Phật Bản Mệnh Và Đeo Phật Bản Mệnh Có Tác Dụng Gì 6 Lưu Ý Khi Đeo Phật Bản M...
Tứ Đại Thiên Vương Trong Phật Giáo Là Những Ai?

Tứ Đại Thiên Vương còn được gọi là Hộ Thế Tứ Thiên Vương, là bốn vị Thiên tướng thủ hộ Phật Pháp, thuộc chư Thiên Bộ trong Nhị Thập Thiên hoặc Thập Nhị Thiên của Phật Giáo.

Tứ Đại Thiên Vương Trong Phật Giáo Là Những Ai?

  1. 1. Tứ Đại Thiên Vương Trong Phật Giáo Là Những Ai? phatbanmenhbinhan.blogspot.com/2020/08/tu-ai-thien-vuong-trong-phat-giao-la.html Tứ Đại Thiên Vương còn được gọi là Hộ Thế Tứ Thiên Vương, là bốn vị Thiên tướng thủ hộ Phật Pháp, thuộc chư Thiên Bộ trong Nhị Thập Thiên hoặc Thập Nhị Thiên của Phật Giáo. Tứ Đại Thiên Vương cư trụ trên núi Do Kiền Đà La bên hông của núi Tu Di, mỗi vị cùng với quyến thuộc của mình trấn giữ bốn phương Đông Nam Tây Bắc, cai quản hộ trì tứ châu là: Đông Thắng Thần Châu, Nam Thiệm Bộ Châu, Tây Ngưu Hạ Châu, Bắc Cu Lô Châu. Ở Trung Quốc, do ảnh hưởng của “Phong thần Diễn Nghĩa” và truyền thuyết dân gian còn gọi Tứ Đại Thiên Vương là “Tứ Đại Kim Cang”, lại nói chức phận của bốn vị này là: Phong, Điều, Vũ, Thuận. Theo hệ thống tùng lâm Phật Giáo Trung Quốc thì Tứ Thiên Vương được thờ trong Thiên Vương Điện cùng với Hộ Pháp Vi Đà Thiên và Di Lặc Bồ Tát để bảo hộ Phật Pháp và chúng sanh, là những vị thần canh giữ chùa. Vì vậy Thiên Vương Điện được đặt sau Sơn Môn. Tứ Đại Thiên Vương Trong Phật Giáo Hình tướng và quốc độ của Tứ Đại Thiên Vương được phối như sau: 1. Đông Phương Trì Quốc Thiên Vương: Đông Phương Trì Quốc Thiên Vương tiếng Phạm gọi là Dhrta-rastra, dịch là Đề Đầu Lại Sa, Đề Đa La Sa, Đa La Sa, còn gọi là Trì Quốc Thiên, An Dân Thiên, Thuận Oán Thiên. Vì Ngài có thể hộ trì đất nước, bảo hộ chúng sanh nên gọi là Trì Quốc Thiên. Cư trụ phía đông núi Tu Di, mặc giáp trụ, nét mặt phẫn nộ, tay cầm đàn Tỳ bà. Trì Quốc Thiên Vương biểu thị lòng từ bi, dùng âm nhạc để cảm hóa chúng sanh quy y Phật Pháp. Chủ quản Đông phương Phất Đề Bà Châu. 1/5
  2. 2. 2. Nam Phương Tăng Trưởng Thiên: Nam Phương Tăng Trưởng Thiên tiếng Phạm gọi là Virudhaka, dịch là Tỳ Lưu Đa Thiên, Tỳ Lưu Ly Thiên, Tỵ Lưu Trà Già Thiên, Tỳ Lâu Lặc Thiên, Tỳ Lâu Lặc Xoa Thiên…Vì ngài có năng lực hộ trì chúng sanh tăng trưởng thiện căn nên gọi là Tăng Trưởng Thiên. Cư trụ ở phía Nam núi Tu Di, nét mặt giận dữ, mặc giáp trụ, tay cầm bảo kiếm bảo hộ Phật Pháp không cho tà ác xâm phạm. Chủ quản Nam phương Diêm Phù Đề Châu. 2/5
  3. 3. 3. Tây Phương Quảng Mục Thiên: Tây Phương Quảng Mục Thiên tiếng Phạm gọi là Virupaska, dịch là Tỳ Lưu Bác Xoa, Tỳ Lưu La Xoa, TỳLưu Bà Xoa, Tỵ Lâu Bác Xoa, Tỵ Lưu Ba A Xoa…Vì Ngài có thể dùng Thiên nhãn thanh tịnh quán sát thế giới hộ trì chúng sanh nên gọi là Quảng Mục Thiên. Cư trụ phía Tây núi Tu Di, hiện tướng giận dữ, mặc giáp trụ, tay quấn con rắn (hoặc rồng). Chủ quản Tây phương Anh Da Ni Châu. 3/5
  4. 4. 4. Bắc Phương Đa Văn Thiên: Bắc Phương Đa Văn Thiên tiếng Phạm gọi là Vaisravana, dịch là Tỳ Xá la Bà Nã, Tỳ Thất La Muộn Nẵng, Phệ Thất La Mạt Nã, Tỳ Xá La Môn, Tỳ Sa Môn…Vì Ngài từng bảo hộ đạo tràng của Như Lai, do đó được nghe Như Lai thuyết pháp nhiều, nên có tên là Đa Văn Thiên. Cư trụ ở phía Bắc núi Tu Di, hiện tướng phẫn nộ, tay cầm bảo tán (hoặc bảo tháp), biểu thị phước đức đa văn, chế phục chúng ma, bảo hộ tài bảo của chúng sanh. Chủ quản Bắc phương Úc Đơn Việt Châu. Tứ Đại Thiên Vương cùng Phạm Thiên và Thiên chúng thuộc cõi trời dục giới, là những vị thần bảo hộ Phật Pháp, cũng như hộ trì chúng sanh tu tập thiện pháp, tồi phá trừng phạt những kẻ tà ác bất thiện xâm hại Phật Pháp. 4/5
  Tứ Đại Thiên Vương cùng Phạm Thiên và Thiên chúng thuộc cõi trời dục giới, là những vị thần bảo hộ Phật Pháp, cũng như hộ trì chúng sanh tu tập thiện pháp, tồi phá trừng phạt những kẻ tà ác bất thiện xâm hại Phật Pháp.

