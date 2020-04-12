Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Let us give your child the ‘right’ beginning! # SPELLING # PHONICS # GRAMMAR # PRE SCHOOL (English, Maths, Science, Mental...
# PRE SCHOOL (English, Maths, Science, Mental Ability) # GRAMMAR Let us give your child the ‘right’ beginning! # SPELLING ...
Content by Debashis Pati, author of maximum number of Spell Bee books as well as Pre School Bee books ... in India ... sin...
1 SpellIndia Preparatory Study Material Provider www.phonicsestore.com ACADEMY SPELL BEE SpellIndia Content Partner Spelli...
SpellIndia Content Partner Phonics Learning 1st time ever! 1 SpellIndia Preparatory Study Material Provider www.phonicsest...
SpellIndia Content Partner Pre School Learning 1st time ever! # English # Maths # Science # Mental Ability # Memory ACADEM...
SpellIndia Content Partner Grammar Learning 1st time ever! ACADEMY GRAMMAR 3-Level 1 SpellIndia Preparatory Study Material...
Let us give your child the ‘right’ beginning! Contact Details: whatsapp +91 9820354672 email : phonicsindia@gmail.com face...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pati's ONLINE CLASSES ... for Junior KG to Class 2 children ... whatsapp +91 9820354672

28 views

Published on

This is a Spell India initiative. Registration through the year.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pati's ONLINE CLASSES ... for Junior KG to Class 2 children ... whatsapp +91 9820354672

  1. 1. Let us give your child the ‘right’ beginning! # SPELLING # PHONICS # GRAMMAR # PRE SCHOOL (English, Maths, Science, Mental Ability)
  2. 2. # PRE SCHOOL (English, Maths, Science, Mental Ability) # GRAMMAR Let us give your child the ‘right’ beginning! # SPELLING # PHONICS
  3. 3. Content by Debashis Pati, author of maximum number of Spell Bee books as well as Pre School Bee books ... in India ... since 2017. He is the 1st individual to write preparatory books for “multiple” SPELL BEE competitions in India. He is a Phonics Teacher Trainer and has designed Phonics Swar Gyan for Phonics Learning, for all. He has designed Spell India SPELL BEE as well as PRE SCHOOL BEE. He has ‘hands on’ experience of being a parent of National Champions of both Spell Bee as well as Pre School Bee exams ... multiple times. He started H&D Scholarship for 1 lac students - 1st Spell Bee scholarship in the world, in 2019. is a registered trademark with the Government of India.
  4. 4. 1 SpellIndia Preparatory Study Material Provider www.phonicsestore.com ACADEMY SPELL BEE SpellIndia Content Partner Spelling Learning 1st time ever!
  5. 5. SpellIndia Content Partner Phonics Learning 1st time ever! 1 SpellIndia Preparatory Study Material Provider www.phonicsestore.com ACADEMY PHONICS This Phonics Learning program is based on Phonics Swar Gyan designed by Debashis Pati.
  6. 6. SpellIndia Content Partner Pre School Learning 1st time ever! # English # Maths # Science # Mental Ability # Memory ACADEMY PRE SCHOOL 1 SpellIndia Preparatory Study Material Provider www.phonicsestore.com All-in-1
  7. 7. SpellIndia Content Partner Grammar Learning 1st time ever! ACADEMY GRAMMAR 3-Level 1 SpellIndia Preparatory Study Material Provider www.phonicsestore.com
  8. 8. Let us give your child the ‘right’ beginning! Contact Details: whatsapp +91 9820354672 email : phonicsindia@gmail.com facebook group : Teach Your Child @ Home

×