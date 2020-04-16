Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pati's Missing Letters - Tests - Answers

Here are the answers of Pati's MISSING LETTERS TESTS

Pati's Missing Letters - Tests - Answers

  1. 1. www.phonicsestore.com SpellIndia Missing Letters TESTS - ANSWERS 1 FACT GLAD TWIG CAGE CRAB RAIN SLAP HAIR STAG BEST TALL CLAP LAST STOP CLUB BRAT CROW FLAT DINE RIVER GATE SLIP HAVE FAT SEAT DUCK TROOP PICK FLOAT BRIDE BLADE PACK GLOBE PLATE BLOOD STEAL NECK CREAM PLEAT SPEND GRAIN LOCK GRAPES STEEL REACH BROOM SLIDE READ GLIDE
  2. 2. www.phonicsestore.com SpellIndia Missing Letters TESTS - ANSWERS 2 BRAID SEAL CRATE DRAIN BEAM SIREN BROOM CARAT TRAIL FLAME REAP DRIVE PLANT STOOL PRAM BEAST PRIZE RING CHAIR DISH CHEESE ? CROSS CHINA WHEAT BRICK WHITE STICK DRINK KNIFE STRING KNEEL SEND POINT
  3. 3. www.phonicsestore.com SpellIndia Missing Letters TESTS - ANSWERS 3 TAROT TIRED FRISK SAINT THORN QUEEN UNCLE THROAT STAGE JUDGE WEDGE GLOVE WRECK NIGHT LETTER ? (BOUNCE) OVER THESE CROWD CLAWS UNDER TABLE LIGHT CRUMB STITCH WHITE TODAY TWICE BRIDGE HITCH THEME PRINCE WARN STORE CANDLE THIRST CHERRY MOTOR HINGE HEDGE BURST CLOUD STEAL GIANT SHIRT NURSE CHILL PURSE BANGLE SAUCE
  4. 4. www.phonicsestore.com SpellIndia Missing Letters TESTS - ANSWERS 4 FIRST SERVE SHORT STERN JINGLE CANDLE JUMBLE THIRST CHERRY TODAY HAMMER LETTER MIDDLE BOUNCE THESE CROWN CLAWS TABLE LITTLE DIZZLE CELLAR ACTIVE AVOID VOICE

