TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC VINH ------------------- TIỂU LUẬN MÔN HỌC SỐ HỌC HIỆN ĐẠI HỌC VIÊN: PHẠM NHƯ Ý LỚP CAO HỌC TOÁN KHÓA 27...
- 2 - I. MỤC LỤC. I. MỤC LỤC.................................................................................................
- 3 - IV. KẾT LUẬN. .........................................................................................................
- 4 - II.MỞ ĐẦU. Sau khi được Thầy PGS.TS Nguyễn Thành Quang giảng bài và trực tiếp chỉ dẫn học tập học phần Số học hiện đ...
- 5 - III. NỘI DUNG. 1. Chủ đề 1. Định lý Mason và giả thuyết ABC. 1.1. Định lý Mason. Định lý cuối cùng của Fermat (1601 ...
- 6 -          00 1 1 1 ji j i n fn f nn n i i j i j D f a n x x                   .    ...
- 7 - Vì   0L v  , nên ta có         L u qL uv b u a L v qL v      , do đó      a qL u b qL v  ....
- 8 - Giả thuyết ABC cũng đã được mô tả như là một lý thuyết thống nhất của hệ thống số, trong đó nhiều định lý và giả thu...
- 9 - phỏng đoán kỳ lạ này tương đương với tất cả những vấn đề chính. Đó là trung tâm của những bài toán đang được nghiên ...
- 10 - ● Giả thuyết về sự tồn tại hữu hạn số nguyên tố Wieferich (đã được chứng minh bởi Silverman vào năm 1988). ● Giả th...
- 11 - 2.2. Định lý. Ước nhỏ nhất khác 1 của một số nguyên 1a  là số nguyên tố. Chứng minh. Gọi p là ước nhỏ nhất khác 1 ...
- 12 - trong đó không có số nguyên tố nào có mặt đồng thời ở cả hai vế. Vế phải chia hết cho 1jq và do đó phải có một thừa...
- 13 - 2.7. Định lý. Với mỗi số nguyên dương n và số nguyên tố p , ta có   log log 1 ! . n p p r r n n p        ...
- 14 - 2.8. Định lý. Mọi hợp số n đều có ước nguyên tố p không vượt quá n . Chứng minh. Vì n là hợp số nên ta có thể viết ...
- 15 - false 2.11. Phân tích ra thừa số nguyên tố trên Maple Muốn phân tích số nguyên a thành tích các thừa số nguyên tố, ...
- 16 - 3. Chủ đề 3: Ứng dụng môn học trong giảng dạy và học tập toán học hiện nay của bản thân ở nhà trường phổ thông. Đượ...
- 17 - Phân tích: Để chứng minh một số n là chẵn ta chỉ cần chứng minh ước nguyên tố p nhỏ nhất của n là 2. Khi đưa thêm s...
- 18 - Chứng minh: Ta có 11 0 , 1 pp k k a A a a       suy ra  1 modp a q và  1 1 modq a q  . Gọi h là số ng...
- 19 - Nếu a p thì b p, suy ra a b p , trái giả thiết do đó    , , 1a p b p  . Theo định lý Fermat nhỏ ta được:  ...
- 20 - 3.9. Ví dụ 8. Cho a, n là các số nguyên dương, 1a  và p là một ước nguyên tố lẻ của 2 1. n a  Chứng minh rằng  ...
- 21 - IV. KẾT LUẬN. Sau khi được học tập bộ môn Số học hiện đại, đặc biệt là được nghe PGS.TS Nguyễn Thành Quang trực tiế...
Số học hiện đại

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC VINH ------------------- TIỂU LUẬN MÔN HỌC SỐ HỌC HIỆN ĐẠI HỌC VIÊN: PHẠM NHƯ Ý LỚP CAO HỌC TOÁN KHÓA 27 - ĐỒNG NAI. Đồng Nai, 12/2019
  2. 2. - 2 - I. MỤC LỤC. I. MỤC LỤC...................................................................................................................2 II.MỞ ĐẦU. ...................................................................................................................4 III. NỘI DUNG...............................................................................................................5 1. Chủ đề 1. Định lý Mason và giả thuyết ABC. ........................................................5 1.1. Định lý Mason. .................................................................................................5 1.2 Giả thuyết ABC. ................................................................................................7 2. Chủ đề 2: Số nguyên tố và ứng dụng...................................................................10 2.1. Định nghĩa......................................................................................................10 2.2. Định lý. ...........................................................................................................11 2.3. Định lý (Định lý Euclid).................................................................................11 2.4. Định lý (Định lý cơ bản của Số học). .............................................................11 2.5. Định lý (Định lý Pythagoras)..........................................................................12 2.6. Dạng phân tích tiêu chuẩn của một số nguyên. ..............................................12 2.7. Định lý. ...........................................................................................................13 2.8. Định lý. ...........................................................................................................14 2.9. Lập bảng các số nguyên tố không vượt quá một số tự nhiên cho trước.........14 2.10. Kiểm tra nguyên tố trên Maple.....................................................................14 2.11. Phân tích ra thừa số nguyên tố trên Maple ...................................................15 2.12. Kiểm tra giả thuyết: ......................................................................................15 3. Chủ đề 3: Ứng dụng môn học trong giảng dạy và học tập toán học hiện nay của bản thân ở nhà trường phổ thông. .............................................................................16 3.1 Bổ đề:...............................................................................................................16 3.2 Ví dụ 1. ............................................................................................................16 3.3. Ví dụ 2. ...........................................................................................................17 3.4. Ví dụ 3. ...........................................................................................................17 3.5. Ví dụ 4. ...........................................................................................................18 3.6. Ví dụ 5. ...........................................................................................................18 3.7. Ví dụ 6. ...........................................................................................................19 3.8. Ví dụ 7. ...........................................................................................................19 3.9. Ví dụ 8. ...........................................................................................................20 3.10. Phương trình nghiệm nguyên. ......................................................................20 3.11 Ví dụ 9. ..........................................................................................................20 3.12 Ví dụ 10. ........................................................................................................20
  3. 3. - 3 - IV. KẾT LUẬN. ...........................................................................................................21 V. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO. ......................................................................................21
  4. 4. - 4 - II.MỞ ĐẦU. Sau khi được Thầy PGS.TS Nguyễn Thành Quang giảng bài và trực tiếp chỉ dẫn học tập học phần Số học hiện đại. Nhờ đó mà tôi nhận thấy và ý thức được “Số học hiện đại” là một môn học thú vị, có nhiều kiến thức gần gủi trong cuộc sống và vô cùng quan trọng, là môn học có nhiều ứng dụng trực tiếp trong việc giảng dạy và học tập hiện nay của bản thân, bộ môn Số học hiện đại không những giúp bản thân hiểu sâu sắc về số học mà còn trang bị vững chắc hơn về phương pháp luận, cơ sở triết lý khi làm việc với toán học ở THPT. Trong quá trình học tập, bản thân tích cực nghe giảng bài nhiều lần qua online, chụp lại các slide khó hiểu để nghiên cứu. Tham gia đầy đủ thời gian học tập trên lớp, trực tiếp hỏi thầy các kiến thức khó hiểu khi học online và được thầy giảng giải ân cần, chu đáo, các bài tập khó thầy trực tiếp thị phạm nhiều lần. Mặc dù bản thân đã có nhiều cố gắng và nổ lực trong việc học tập, nghiên cứu nhưng chắc chắn không thể nào tránh khỏi các sai sót, các kiến thức có thể hiểu chưa thấu đáo trong quá trình làm Tiểu luận. Kính mong Thầy chỉ dạy thêm để bản thân có nhiều tiến bộ hơn trong tương lai. Kính chúc Thầy PGS.TS Nguyễn Thành Quang và gia đình sức khỏe, hạnh phúc. Kính chúc khoa Toán Đại Học Vinh ngày càng lớn mạnh. Người làm tiểu luận Phạm Như Ý
  5. 5. - 5 - III. NỘI DUNG. 1. Chủ đề 1. Định lý Mason và giả thuyết ABC. 1.1. Định lý Mason. Định lý cuối cùng của Fermat (1601 – 1665), hay còn gọi là Định lý Fermat lớn, là một trong những định lý nổi tiếng trong lịch sử toán học, được phát biểu như sau: Không tồn tại các nghiệm nguyên khác không , ,x y z thỏa mãn phương trình ,n n n x y z  trong đó n là một số nguyên lớn hơn 2. Sự tương tự giữa số nguyên và đa thức cùng với các tính chất của đa thức gợi ý cho Định lý Mason sau đây. Định lý này đã được phát biểu và chứng minh độc lập bởi hai nhà toán học là Mason (1983) và Stothers (1981), nhưng Stothers lại công bố sau nên nó vẫn còn được gọi là Định lý Mason – Stothers. Hiện có nhiều cách chứng minh Định lý Mason. Ngoài cách chứng minh như đã trình bày ở dưới đây, còn có các cách chứng minh khác của Adrew Granivin và Thomas J. Tucker (1999) bằng kỹ thuật Wronskian hoặc cách chứng minh nữa của Noir Schneider (2000). Định lý Mason là công cụ rất hiệu quả cho phép ta giải quyết những bài toán liên quan đến các phương trình đa thức hệ số phức. Bây giờ, ta giả sử là trường các số phức. Định lý Mason. Giả sử , ,a b c là các đa thức một biến, với hệ số trong trường số phức , không đồng thời là hằng số, nguyên tố cùng nhau sao cho a b c  . Khi đó, ta có bất đẳng thức sau đây:    0max deg ,deg ,deg 1.a b c n abc  Chứng minh. Giả sử D là phép lấy đạo hàm hình thức xác định trên trường các hàm hữu tỉ  x và    D f L f f  . Khi đó, ta có nhận xét sau: Giả sử            0 0 1 1 , j j n f n g n m n j m j j j f x a x g x b x         là các đa thức khác hằng trong vành  ,x với hàm hữu tỉ   f x g  , khi đó
  6. 6. - 6 -          00 1 1 1 ji j i n fn f nn n i i j i j D f a n x x                   .      0 1 n f i i i D f n L f f x      .        0 0 1 1 n f n g ji i ji j mnf L L f L g g x x               . Bây giờ ta đặt      0 1 ,i n a n n i i a a x a x           0 1 ,i n b m m i i b b x b x           0 1 .i n c r r i i c c x c x      Áp dụng nhận xét trên, với các hàm hữu tỉ khác hằng a u c  và b v c  trong  x ta thu được          0 0 1 1 n a n c i k i ki k n ra L u L L a L c c x x                ,          0 0 1 1 n b n c j k j kj k m rb L v L L b L c c x x                . Vì các đa thức , ,a b c nguyên tố cùng nhau và thoả mãn hệ thức a b c  nên ta suy ra chúng nguyên tố cùng nhau từng đôi một, do đó đa thức              0 0 0 1 1 1 rad n a n b n c i j k i j k q abc x x x             , có bậc        0 0 0 0 .n a n b n c n abc   Như vậy,  qL u và  qL v là các đa thức có bậc không vượt quá  0 1n abc  . Với các hàm hữu tỉ khác hằng a u c  và b v c  trong  x ta có 1u v  và do vậy ta có                1 0. D u D v uL u vL v u v D u D v D u v D u v                    
  7. 7. - 7 - Vì   0L v  , nên ta có         L u qL uv b u a L v qL v      , do đó      a qL u b qL v  . Vì các đa thức ,a b nguyên tố cùng nhau nên  qL v chia hết cho a . Vì vậy       0deg deg 1.a qL v n abc   Tương tự       0deg deg 1b qL u n abc   . Cuối cùng           0deg deg max deg ,deg 1.c a b a b n abc     Định lí Mason được chứng minh. ▄ Chú ý. Định lý Mason không còn đúng với trường hữu hạn. Chẳng hạn, trên trường 7 với ba đa thức khác 0, không đồng thời là hằng số, nguyên tố cùng nhau   7 7 1 , , 1a x b x c    ta có     7 77 1 (1 ) 1x x x x      , trong khi đó    0max deg ,deg ,deg 7 1 2 1 1.a b c n abc      Như vậy, Định lý Mason không đúng với các đa thức trên trường 7 . 1.2 Giả thuyết ABC. Lấy ý tưởng từ Định lý Mason, Giả thuyết ABC được xây dựng đầu tiên một cách độc lập bởi David Masser và Joseph Oesterle vào năm 1985. 1.2.1 Giả thuyết ABC. Với mỗi số thực 0  cho trước, luôn tồn tại một số thực   0k   sao cho với , ,a b c là các số nguyên khác 0, nguyên tố cùng nhau và thoả mãn a b c  , ta có   1 max( , , ) ( )rad ,a b c k abc     trong đó  rad abc là căn của tích .abc 1.2.2 Vai trò của Giả thuyết ABC trong Số học
  8. 8. - 8 - Giả thuyết ABC cũng đã được mô tả như là một lý thuyết thống nhất của hệ thống số, trong đó nhiều định lý và giả thuyết số học quan trọng khác ngay lập tức trở thành hệ quả. Chẳng hạn, Định lý Fermat tiệm cận là một hệ quả trực tiếp của Giả thuyết ABC và cũng từ Giả thuyết ABC người ta cũng có thể chứng minh được phương trình Brocard chỉ có hữu hạn nghiệm nguyên dương,… Trong một bài báo trên The Sciences năm 1996, Dorian Goldfeld – giáo sư của Đại học Columbia cho biết Giả thuyết ABC "đối với các nhà toán học nó thực sự đẹp, hơn nữa tiện dụng. Nhờ Giả thuyết ABC mà rất nhiều vấn đề Diophant bất ngờ được liên kết lại trong một phương trình duy nhất từ đó cho cảm giác rằng tất cả các nhánh toán học đều thuộc một thể thống nhất. Không có gì đáng ngạc nhiên khi các nhà toán học đang hết sức nỗ lực để chứng minh điều đó". Goldfeld so sánh "giống như những nhà thám hiểm trước một vách đá thẳng đứng cố gắng kiếm tìm những mạch nhỏ trên mặt đá với hy vọng rằng một trong số đó sẽ cho họ con đường dẫn đến đỉnh núi". Giáo sư Andrew Granville thuộc đại học Montreal nhận xét "Giả thuyết ABC thoạt nhìn thì đơn giản so với những câu hỏi sâu sắc trong Lý thuyết số. Tuy nhiên, phỏng đoán kỳ lạ này tương đương với tất cả những vấn đề chính. Đó là ở trung tâm của những bài toán đang được nghiên cứu". Cũng theo Goldfeld, "Nếu chứng minh Giả thuyết ABC được khẳng định thì các nhà toán học sẽ thấy được công cụ rất mạnh để giải quyết các vấn đề trong lý thuyết số". “Giả thuyết ABC có thể đã được giải" và tên nhà toán học Shinichi Mochizuki xuất hiện liên tục trên nhiều tờ báo trong mấy tuần đầu tháng 9 năm 2014, thậm chí trên cả một số tạp chí không phải của toán như Nature, New York Times, Telegraph.... Tin đặc biệt này xuất phát từ việc giáo sư Mochizuki của viện Nghiên cứu các khoa học về Toán (RIMS), Đại học Kyoto, Nhật Bản, đưa lên trang cá nhân của ông bốn bài báo dài tổng cộng khoảng 500 trang mà phần cuối cùng dẫn đến chứng minh của giả thuyết ABC và một số giả thuyết quan trọng khác. Lời giải của Mochizuki nếu đúng sẽ tạo ra một cuộc cách mạng trong một số lĩnh vực toán học và sẽ là một thành tựu quan trọng của toán học nửa đầu thế kỷ XXI. Hiện nay lời giải này vẫn đang được kiểm tra bởi các chuyên gia. Giáo sư Andrew Granville thuộc Đại học Montreal nhận xét "Giả thuyết ABC thoạt nhìn thì đơn giản so với những câu hỏi sâu sắc trong Lý thuyết số. Tuy nhiên,
  9. 9. - 9 - phỏng đoán kỳ lạ này tương đương với tất cả những vấn đề chính. Đó là trung tâm của những bài toán đang được nghiên cứu’’. Vì vậy, kể từ khi Giả thuyết ABC ra đời, nhiều nhà toán học đã cố gắng chứng minh giả thuyết này. Năm 2007, nhà toán học Pháp Lucien Szpiro, mà công việc của ông vào năm 1978 đã dẫn đến những phỏng đoán về Giả thuyết ABC, là người đầu tiên tuyên bố chứng minh được nó, nhưng sau đó đã sớm tìm thấy có những thiếu sót. Và gần đây nhất, một trong những nhà thám hiểm có thể đã chạm đến đỉnh núi. Theo Nature News, Mochizuki - nhà toán học tại Đại học Kyoto – người đã chứng minh nhiều định lý sâu sắc trong quá khứ, tuyên bố giải được bài toán ABC. “Giả thuyết ABC có thể đã được giải" và tên nhà toán học Shinichi Mochizuki xuất hiện liên tục trên nhiều tờ báo trong mấy tuần đầu tháng 9 năm 2014, thậm chí trên cả một số tạp chí không phải của toán như Nature, New York Times, Telegraph.... Tin đặc biệt này xuất phát từ việc giáo sư Mochizuki của Viện Nghiên cứu các khoa học về Toán (RIMS), Đại học Kyoto, Nhật Bản, đưa lên trang cá nhân của ông bốn bài báo dài tổng cộng khoảng 500 trang mà phần cuối cùng dẫn đến chứng minh của Giả thuyết ABC và một số giả thuyết quan trọng khác. Lời giải của Mochizuki nếu đúng sẽ tạo ra một cuộc cách mạng trong một số lĩnh vực toán học. Tuy nhiên, sẽ cần một khoảng thời gian dài để các nhà toán học kiểm chứng tính đúng đắn trong chứng minh của Mochizuki. Giả thuyết ABC cho một loạt các hệ quả. Chúng bao gồm cả các kết quả đã được biết đến (một số trong đó đã được chứng minh một cách riêng biệt). Do vậy, việc chứng minh được hoặc bác bỏ Giả thuyết ABC là hết sức quan trọng trong việc giải quyết các bài toán về lý thuyết số. Cho đến nay, Giả thuyết ABC vẫn chưa được chứng minh và việc lấy phản ví dụ bác bỏ là điều dường như không thể, bởi vì giả thiết về số mũ 1  là điều kiện rất mạnh. Sau đây là danh sách một số định lý hoặc giả thuyết số học có thể suy ra từ Giả thuyết ABC. ● Định lý Thue-Siegel-Roth về xấp xỉ Diophantine của số đại số (đã được chứng minh bởi Bombieri vào năm 1994). ● Giả thuyết Mordell (đã được chứng minh một cách tổng quát bởi Gerd Faltings vào năm 1983). ● Giả thuyết Vojta với chiều 1 (đã được chứng minh bởi Van Frankenhuijsen vào năm 2002).
  10. 10. - 10 - ● Giả thuyết về sự tồn tại hữu hạn số nguyên tố Wieferich (đã được chứng minh bởi Silverman vào năm 1988). ● Giả thuyết Marshall Hall về sự tách biệt giữa tính chính phương và tính lập phương của các số nguyên (đã được chứng minh bởi Nitaj, 1996). ● Giả thuyết Fermat-Catalan về sự tổng quát của Định lý cuối cùng của Fermat liên quan đến vấn đề biểu diễn luỹ thừa thành tổng của các luỹ thừa các số nguyên (đã được chứng minh bởi Pomerance, 2008). ● Định lý Tijdeman về số nghiệm của phương trình m n y x k  (Định lý Tijdeman trả lời trường hợp 1k  ). ● Giả thuyết Pillai (1931) liên quan đến số các nghiệm của phương trình m n Ay Bx k  . ● Giả thuyết Szpiro về tính bị chặn của 1 2 ( )rad abc  (đã được chứng minh bởi Oesterlé, 1988). ● Giả thuyết Hall (do M. Hall đưa ra vào năm 1971, khi ông nghiên cứu về phương trình Diophantine 3 2 x y k  , với k là số nguyên cho trước, hiện chưa được chứng minh). ● Phương trình Diophantine 2 !n A k  chỉ có hữu hạn nghiệm với A là số nguyên bất kỳ cho trước (đã được chứng minh bởi Dabrowski, 1996). ● Giả thuyết Tijdeman-Zagier: Không tồn tại các số nguyên , ,x y z khác 0 , nguyên tố cùng nhau thỏa mãn phương trình p q r x y z  , với , , 3p q r  . Giả thuyết ABC chứng tỏ rằng nếu trong khai triển các số , ,a b c có các thừa số nguyên tố với số mũ lớn thì các thừa số này được bù lại bằng một số lượng các số nguyên tố nhỏ có mặt trong khai triển với số mũ 1. Đó là ý tưởng sẽ trình bày trong chứng minh từ Giả thuyết ABC có thể suy ra Định lí Fermat tiệm cận. 2. Chủ đề 2: Số nguyên tố và ứng dụng. 2.1. Định nghĩa. Một số nguyên tố là một số nguyên p lớn hơn 1 mà các ước số nguyên dương của nó chỉ là 1 và p (hay p không có ước thực sự). Một số nguyên lớn hơn 1 mà không phải là số nguyên tố được gọi là hợp số.
  11. 11. - 11 - 2.2. Định lý. Ước nhỏ nhất khác 1 của một số nguyên 1a  là số nguyên tố. Chứng minh. Gọi p là ước nhỏ nhất khác 1 của số nguyên 1a  . Giả sử p là hợp số, khi đó p có một ước q với 1 q p  . Theo tính chất bắc cầu của ước, ta có q cũng là ước khác 1 của a . Ta gặp phải mâu thuẫn. ▄ Ngay từ thời cổ đại, người ta đã biết rằng tập hợp tất cả các số nguyên tố là vô hạn (Định lý Euclid). Có rất nhiều chứng minh khác nhau của sự kiện đó. Tuy nhiên cho đến tận bây giờ, cho dù có sự hỗ trợ của máy tính, người ta vẫn chưa tìm được một chứng minh nào “hay hơn” cách chứng minh rất đơn giản và gọn nhẹ sau đây của Euclid, mà Ông đã thực hiện vào thế kỷ thứ III trước Công nguyên. 2.3. Định lý (Định lý Euclid). Có vô hạn số nguyên tố. Chứng minh. Giả sử chỉ có hữu hạn các số nguyên tố  1 1, , kp p k  , ta đặt 1 2 1.ka p p p   Theo Định lý 2.1.1, ước nhỏ nhất p khác 1 của a là số nguyên tố. Vì chỉ có hữu hạn các số nguyên tố ở trên, cho nên jp p nào đó. Từ đó suy ra, số nguyên tố p là ước của 1. Ta gặp phải một mâu thuẫn. ▄ 2.4. Định lý (Định lý cơ bản của Số học). Mỗi số tự nhiên lớn hơn 1 đều phân tích được thành một tích các thừa số nguyên tố và sự phân tích đó là duy nhất nếu không kể đến thứ tự của các thừa số và mỗi số nguyên tố được coi như là một “tích” chỉ gồm một thừa số là chính nó. Chứng minh. Giả sử tồn tại những số nguyên lớn hơn 1 không phân tích được thành tích các thừa số nguyên tố. Gọi n là số bé nhất trong các số nguyên đó. Khi đó, n phải là hợp số, hay ;1 , .n ab a b n   Do tính bé nhất của n nên các số nguyên ,a b sẽ phân tích được thành tích các thừa số nguyên tố, nghĩa là n cũng phân tích được thành tích các thừa số nguyên tố. Điều đó mâu thuẫn với giả thiết về n. Giả sử ta có 1 2 1 2... ... ,k ln p p p q q q  trong đó ,i jp q là các số nguyên tố. Giản ước hết những số nguyên tố bằng nhau có mặt trong cả hai vế. Nếu các cách phân tích trên là khác nhau, thì ta thu được đẳng thức 1 2 1 2... ...i i is j j jrp p p q q q
  12. 12. - 12 - trong đó không có số nguyên tố nào có mặt đồng thời ở cả hai vế. Vế phải chia hết cho 1jq và do đó phải có một thừa số nguyên tố nào đó của vế trái chia hết cho 1jq . Điều này vô lý, vì đây là tích các số nguyên tố khác với 1jq . ▄ 2.5. Định lý (Định lý Pythagoras). 2 là số vô tỉ. Chứng minh. Giả sử ngược lại 2 là một số hữu tỉ, khi đó 2 , , a a b b   , với  gcd , 1a b  . Bình phương hai vế, ta có 2 2 2a b , do đó b là ước của 2 a . Nếu 1b  thì theo Định lý cơ bản của Số học, tồn tại một số nguyên tố p sao cho p là ước của 2 a hay p là ước của a . Do đó,  gcd , 2.a b p  Ta gặp phải mâu thuẫn với  gcd , 1a b  . Vậy, 1b  và 2 2.a  Ta lại gặp phải mâu thuẫn vì không có một số nguyên nào bình phương bằng 2 . ▄ 2.6. Dạng phân tích tiêu chuẩn của một số nguyên. Với số nguyên khác không n bất kỳ và số nguyên tố p , ta ký hiệu  p n là số nguyên r lớn nhất sao cho r p là ước của n. Khi đó,  p n là một số nguyên và   1p n  khi và chỉ khi p là ước của n. Nếu  p n r  thì ta gọi luỹ thừa nguyên tố r p là ước thực sự của n và ký hiệu r p n. Dạng phân tích tiêu chuẩn của n là   .p n p n n p    Vì mỗi số nguyên dương n chỉ có hữu hạn các ước nguyên tố nên ta có thể viết   ,p n p n p    trong đó tích trên là một tích vô hạn trên tập hợp các số nguyên tố và   0p n  ,   1p n p   với tất cả trừ một số hữu hạn các số nguyên tố. Hàm số  p n được gọi là giá trị p adic của n. Hàm số này là một hàm cộng tính theo nghĩa      p p pmn m n    với mọi số nguyên dương m và n. Chẳng hạn, ta có       1 ! 1.2.3... . n p p p m n n m      
  13. 13. - 13 - 2.7. Định lý. Với mỗi số nguyên dương n và số nguyên tố p , ta có   log log 1 ! . n p p r r n n p                 Chứng minh. Giả sử 1 m n  . Nếu r p là ước của m thì r p m n  và log log n r p  . Vì r là số nguyên nên ta có log log n r p        và   log log 1 1. r n p p r p m m          Số các số nguyên dương không vượt quá n và chia hết cho r p chính là r n p       và do đó     log log 1 1 1 log log log log 1 1 1 ! 1 . r n pn n p p r m m r n n p pn r r m r p m n n m p n p                                                 Định lý được chứng minh. ▄ Chúng ta sẽ sử dụng Định lý 2.1.7 trên để tìm dạng tiêu chuẩn của 10!. Các số nguyên tố không vượt quá 10 là 2, 3, 5, 7 và         2 2 3 3 2 5 7 10 10 10 10! 5 2 1 8, 2 2 2 10 10 10! 4, 3 3 10 10! 2, 5 10 10! 1. 7                                                     Từ đó 8 4 2 10! 2 3 5 7.
  14. 14. - 14 - 2.8. Định lý. Mọi hợp số n đều có ước nguyên tố p không vượt quá n . Chứng minh. Vì n là hợp số nên ta có thể viết n ab trong đó ,a b là các số nguyên với 1 a b n   . Rõ ràng ta phải có a hoặc b không vượt quá n . Giả sử a không vượt quá n , khi đó ước nguyên tố p của a chính là ước nguyên tố cần chỉ ra của n. ▄ Từ định lý trên, ta có thuật toán sau đây để lập ra bảng tất cả các số nguyên tố nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng số tự nhiên 1n  cho trước. 2.9. Lập bảng các số nguyên tố không vượt quá một số tự nhiên cho trước. Trước tiên, ta viết dãy số từ 1 đến n. Trong dãy đó gạch đi số 1, vì nó không phải là số nguyên tố. Số nguyên tố đầu tiên là 2. Tiếp đến ta gạch tất cả những số trong dãy chia hết cho 2. Số đầu tiên không chia hết cho 2 là 3. Số 3 là số nguyên tố. Ta lại gạch các số chia hết cho 3 còn lại trong dãy. Tiếp tục như thế, ta gạch khỏi dãy những số chia hết cho một trong các số nguyên tố bé hơn hoặc bằng n . Những số còn lại của dãy không bị gạch là tất cả các số nguyên tố không vượt quá .n Thật vậy, những số này không có ước nguyên tố nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng căn bậc hai của nó, cho nên theo Định lý 3.1.8, chúng phải là những số nguyên tố. Cách thức lập bảng các số nguyên tố như trên cho ta một thuật toán xác định tất cả các số nguyên tố không vượt quá một số tự nhiên cho trước và được gọi là phương pháp sàng Eratosthenes. Tuy nhiên sẽ rất khó khăn khi ta phải làm việc với các số nguyên lớn. Nguyên nhân là vì thuật toán có độ phức tạp quá cao: Ta phải thực hiện phép chia cho tất cả các số nguyên tố không vượt quá căn bậc hai của .n 2.10. Kiểm tra nguyên tố trên Maple Muốn kiểm tra một số nguyên dương a có phải là số nguyên tố không ta dùng lệnh: [ > isprime(a); Ví dụ:  ;[ 3023057isprime true  289309129039 ;[ isprime
  15. 15. - 15 - false 2.11. Phân tích ra thừa số nguyên tố trên Maple Muốn phân tích số nguyên a thành tích các thừa số nguyên tố, dùng lệnh: [>ifactor(a); Ví dụ:  ;[ 720ifactor (2)(2)(2)(2)(3)(3)(5) 2.12. Kiểm tra giả thuyết: Tích của các số nguyên liên tiếp bắt đầu từ 3, trừ đi 2 là số nguyên tố. Nói khác đi, nếu ký hiệu pk là số nguyên tố thứ k (kể từ số 3 trở đi) thì số 1 2 3... 2n nA p p p p  là số nguyên tố với mọi 2n  . Trong tuyển tập 30 năm báo Toán học và Tuổi trẻ, Nhà xuất bản Giáo dục, Hà Nội, 1997 viết rằng: “Bằng cách thử ta thấy các số 3 4 5 6 7, , , ,A A A A A đều là số nguyên tố. Tuy nhiên muốn kiểm tra 8A thì cần phải làm 300 phép chia và để kiểm tra 9A cần tới 1300 phép chia, tức là mất vài buổi làm tính”. Với Maple, ta dễ dàng kiểm định giả thuyết này nhờ nhận biết được các số 7 8 3.5.7.11.13.17.19 2 3.5.7.11.13.17.19. 23 2 A A     là số nguyên tố bằng lệnh ifactor:  3*5*7*11*13*17*19 2 ;[ ifactor   4849843  3*5*7*11*13*17*19*23 2 ;[ ifactor   111546433 Ta tiếp tục thử với số tiếp theo là 9 3.5.7.11.13.17.19. 23.29 2A    3*5*7*11*13*17*19*23*29 2 ;[ ifactor     43 167 450473 Như vậy, 9A là hợp số và ta có câu trả lời phủ định cho giả thuyết trên.
  16. 16. - 16 - 3. Chủ đề 3: Ứng dụng môn học trong giảng dạy và học tập toán học hiện nay của bản thân ở nhà trường phổ thông. Được tiếp cận với môn học Số học hiện đại, đặc biệt là được nghe PGS.TS Nguyễn Thành Quang trực tiếp giảng dạy bản thân tôi đã lĩnh hội được một số điều sau: + Cũng cố và ôn lại những kiến thức đã được học thời đại học; + Bổ sung thêm nhiều hiểu biết mới, khai phá thêm nhiều kiến thức mà bản thân chưa biết tới; + Vận dụng nhiều hiểu biết trong toán học vào thực tiễn; + Xây dựng được nguồn cảm hứng cho bản thân tôi trong việc tiếp cận, học tập và nghiên cứu chuyên đề toán bằng tiếng anh. + Học được ở Thầy sự lạc quan chân chính từ một nhà làm toán đích thực. Trong việc giảng dạy và học tập hiện nay của bản thân ở trường THPT, bộ môn Số học hiện đại không những giúp bản thân hiểu sâu sắc về số học mà còn trang bị vững chắc hơn về phương pháp luận, cơ sở triết lý khi làm việc với toán học ở THPT. Đặc biệt khi tiếp cận một bài toán, một chuyên đề bản thân tiếp cận đa chiều hơn, có công cụ để thực hiện việc kiểm chứng chúng, thậm chí là có đủ cơ sở để phát triển, mở rộng bài toán trong các trường hợp khác nhau, vận dụng trong việc ra đề thi học sinh giỏi. Sau đây là hai khía cạnh được bản thân tổng hợp thành: 3.1 Bổ đề: Cho a là số nguyên, p là số nguyên dương và h là số nguyên dương nhỏ nhất thỏa mãn  1 modn a p thì n chia hết cho h. Chứng minh: Ta biểu diễn , 0 .n kh r r h    Khi đó      ( ) . mod 1 mod *n kh r h k r r r a a a a a p a p      Nếu 0r  thì (*) dẫn đến mâu thuẫn với tính nhỏ nhất của h. Vậy 0r  , tức n chia hết cho h. Nhận xét: Rõ ràng chiều ngược lại là hiển nhiên, tức là nếu n chia hết cho h thì ta có 1(mod ).n a p 3.2 Ví dụ 1. Cho n là số nguyên dương lớn hơn 1 thỏa mãn 3 1n n . Chứng minh rằng n chẵn.
  17. 17. - 17 - Phân tích: Để chứng minh một số n là chẵn ta chỉ cần chứng minh ước nguyên tố p nhỏ nhất của n là 2. Khi đưa thêm số nguyên tố p vào đây coi như ta có thêm một quan hệ đồng dư 3 1(mod )n p , cùng với việc áp dụng bổ đề và kết hợp thêm định lý Fermat nhỏ ta sẽ có thêm nhiều suy luận cho p và n. Chứng minh: Gọi p là ước nguyên tố nhỏ nhất của n. Ta có  3 1 mod 3n p p   . Gọi h là số nguyên dương nhỏ nhất sao cho 3 1(mod )n p (1). Theo định lý Fermat nhỏ ta được 3 1(mod )n p , do đó theo bổ đề ta được: n h và 1p h . Nếu 1h  thì gọi q là ước nguyên tố của h, suy ra h q và n q . Mà 1 ,p h p h q     mâu thuẫn với p là ước nguyên tố nhỏ nhất của n. Vậy 1h  , từ đó theo (1) ta được 2p  . Do đó n chẵn. (đpcm). Chú ý. Khi áp dụng bổ đề, để có sự tồn tại của h nhỏ nhất thỏa mãn 1(mod )h a p thì trước đó ta phải chỉ ra tồn tại n sao cho 1(mod )n a p . Ngoài ra khi áp dụng bổ đề trên ta cũng thường sử dụng thêm định lý Fermat nhỏ để tạo thêm một quan hệ đồng dư. 3.3. Ví dụ 2. Cho p là số nguyên tố. Gọi q là ước nguyên tố bất kì của 2 1p  . Chứng minh rằng 1q  chia hết cho p. Chứng minh: Gọi h là số nguyên dương nhỏ nhất thỏa mãn  2 1 modh q , theo bổ đề thì p h . Dễ thấy, 1h  suy ra h p . Theo định lý Fermat nhỏ ta có  1 2 1 mod 1q q q h    . Vậy 1q q (đpcm). Nhận xét. Từ kết quả của bài toán suy ra mối ước nguyên tố của 2 1p  đều lớn hơn p. 3.4. Ví dụ 3. (trường hợp tổng quát của Ví dụ 2). Cho p là số nguyên tố, a là số nguyên với 1 1a p   . Đặt 1 0 p k k A a     . Gọi q là một ước nguyên tố bất kỳ của A. Chứng minh rằng 1q  chia hết cho p.
  18. 18. - 18 - Chứng minh: Ta có 11 0 , 1 pp k k a A a a       suy ra  1 modp a q và  1 1 modq a q  . Gọi h là số nguyên dương nhỏ nhất thảo mãn  1 modh a q , theo bổ đề thì p h và 1q h . Nếu 1h  thì  1 moda q , khi đó   1 0 1 mod , p k k A a q     suy ra .p q p q  Khi đó 1 ,a p mâu thuẫn với 1 1.a p   Vậy h p . (đpcm) 3.5. Ví dụ 4. Cho n là số tự nhiên, n là số nguyên lớn hơn 1 thỏa mãn 2 1 .n a n a.) Chứng minh rằng n lẻ. b.) Chứng minh rằng a+1 không là lũy thừa của 2. Chứng minh: a.) Giả sử n chẵn thì n a là số chính phương, suy ra:    0,1 mod4 1 1,2 mod4 .n n a a    Mặt khác  2 0 mod4n  từ đó dẫn đến mâu thuẫn. Vậy n lẻ. b.) Gọi p là ước số nguyên tố nhỏ nhất của n, vì n lẻ nên p lẻ. Ta có      1 mod 1 mod . nn a p a p     Gọi h là số nguyên dương nhỏ nhất sao cho    1 mod . h a p  Ta có ngay n h và 1 .p h Tương tự như trên ta được 1.h  Suy ra 1 .a p Vậy 1a  có ước nguyên tố lẻ. Tức là 1a  không thể là lũy thừa của 2. (đpcm). 3.6. Ví dụ 5. Cho a, b là hai số tự nhiên sao cho a b không có ước nguyên tố lẻ. Chứng minh rằng với mọi số n lẻ lớn hơn 1 thì n n a b không chia hết cho n. Chứng minh: Nếu tồn tại n lẻ, 1n  thỏa mãn .n n a b n Gọi p là ước nguyên tố nhỏ nhất của n. Khi đó p lẻ và  modn n a b p  , suy ra    mod (1). nn a b p 
  19. 19. - 19 - Nếu a p thì b p, suy ra a b p , trái giả thiết do đó    , , 1a p b p  . Theo định lý Fermat nhỏ ta được:     11 1 mod pp a b p     . Gọi h là số nguyên dương nhỏ nhất sao cho    mod hh a b p  . Khi đó dễ thấy n h và 1p h . Từ đó suy ra h p , kết hợp với p là ước nguyên tố nhỏ nhất của n ta được 1h  . Do đó a b p , mâu thuẫn. 3.7. Ví dụ 6. Có bao nhiêu số nguyên dương n là bội của 1001 có thể biểu diễn dưới dạng 10 10 ;0 99j i i j    . Giải: Ta có  10 10 10 10 1j i i j i n      và 1001 7.11.13 là số nguyên tố cùng nhau với 10.i Vậy  ,i j thỏa mãn  10 1001 10 1 mod 1001j i j i    . Ta có    3 6 10 1 mod 1001 10 1 mod 1001 .    Cũng dễ thấy 6h  là số nguyên dương nhỏ nhất thỏa mãn  10 1 mod1001 ,h  từ đó 6.j i Vậy số các số n cần tìm thực bằng số các bộ  ,i j thỏa mãn phương trình 6 (1)j i m  với * 0 99;i j m    . Ta thấy ngay 1 16m  và với mỗi 1,2,3,...,16m  sẽ có 100 6m giá trị của j (và j). Vậy số nghiệm của phương trình (1) là 94 88 82 ... 4 784.     Do đó có 784 số n thỏa mãn đề bài. 3.8. Ví dụ 7. Cho p là số nguyên tố lẻ và q, r là những số nguyên tố sao cho 1 .r q p Chứng minh rằng hoặc 1 2p r hoặc 2 1 .q p Chứng minh: Từ 1r q p suy ra  1 modr q p   và  2 1 mod .r q p Gọi h là số nguyên dương nhỏ nhất thỏa mãn  1 mod .h q p Khi đó 2r h nhưng .r h Do r nguyên tố nên chỉ có thể xảy ra khi 2h  hoặc 2 .h r Nếu 2h r thì từ  1 1 modp q p  suy ra 1 2p r . Nếu 2h  thì từ  2 1 modq p suy ra 2 1 .q p (đpcm).
  20. 20. - 20 - 3.9. Ví dụ 8. Cho a, n là các số nguyên dương, 1a  và p là một ước nguyên tố lẻ của 2 1. n a  Chứng minh rằng   1 1 2 .n p   Chứng minh. Từ  2 1 mod , n a p  ta có   1 2 1 mod . n a p   Gọi h là số nguyên dương nhỏ nhất thỏa mãn  1 modh a p thì ra 1 2n h . Nhưng  2 1 mod n a p  nên suy ra 1 2 .n h   Rõ ràng  , 1a p  nên  1 1 modp a p  , suy ra   1 1 2n p   . (đpcm). Ta thấy: trong trường hợp đặc biệt 2a  thì 2 2 1 n nF   là số Fermat thứ n. Như vậy nếu p là một ước nguyên tố của số Fermat nF thì   1 1 2n p   . 3.10. Phương trình nghiệm nguyên. Các tính chất thường sử dụng: - Nếu a m và a b m thì b m ; - Nếu a b và b c thì a c ; - Nếu ab c và  , 1b c  thì a c ; - Nếu a m và b n thì ab mn ; - Nếu a b , b c và  , 1b c  thì a bc; - Trong m số nguyên liên tiếp, bao giờ cũng tồn tại một số là bội của m. 3.11 Ví dụ 9. Tìm ,x y thỏa mãn 3 17 159x y  Nhận xét: 3 3,159 3x suy ra 17 3y mà  17,3 1 nên 3y Ta đặt  3y k k Z  thay vào phương trình đề bài ta được: 3 17.3 159x k    53 17 17 53 3 x k x k k y k         3.12 Ví dụ 10. Tìm nghiệm nguyên của phương trình 2 13 156x y  (1). Ta có 13 13y và 156 13 nên 2 13 13x x (vì (2,3) = 1). Đặt 13 ( )x k k Z  thay vào (1) ta được: 2 12y k   Vậy nghiệm nguyên của phương trình là: 13 ( ). 2 12 x k k Z y k     
  21. 21. - 21 - IV. KẾT LUẬN. Sau khi được học tập bộ môn Số học hiện đại, đặc biệt là được nghe PGS.TS Nguyễn Thành Quang trực tiếp giảng dạy bản thân cảm thấy mình có nhiều hiểu biết đã có sâu sắc hơn về số học. Môn học đã trang bị vững chắc hơn về phương pháp luận, cơ sở triết lý khi làm việc với toán học ở THPT, đặc biệt khi tiếp cận một bài toán, một chuyên đề bản thân tiếp cận đa chiều hơn, có công cụ để thực hiện việc kiểm chứng chúng, thậm chí là có đủ cơ sở để phát triển, mở rộng bài toán trong các trường hợp khác nhau, vận dụng trong việc ra đề thi và giảng dạy học sinh giỏi. V. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO. - Nguyễn Thành Quang (2017), Giáo trình số học hiện đại, NXB Đại học Vinh, Nghệ An. - Lê Xuân Đại, Một bổ đề hay và ứng dụng, Toán học và tuổi trẻ, Số 509 (11-2019), NXBBGD Việt Nam, 8-9-10.

×