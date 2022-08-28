Joe Castro PB1.pptx

1.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION
Joseph Castro
Project & Portfolio I: Week 1
August 7th, 2022
2.
The entertainer is the word I most closely relate
myself to. I have learned how to take basic
information and make it into attention-grabbing
stories. Whether it be my school or my podcast I
try to attach everything the same way. My goal is
to bring my viewers value entertainingly.
IDENTITY
3.
PROFESSION
Potential Job Titles:
• Podcast Host
• Script Writer
• Sideline Reporter
BRAND ARCHETYPE - I attack
each job with the goal of not only
bringing value but also doing so in
an entertaining way.
Team Reporter For Philadelphia Eagles
Sideline Reporter
4.
[Sports Media]
TARGET AUDIENCE
Amy Riley
Outreach Plan:
• I plan to gather my work and job history
• I will then email Amy my resume and examples of my
work.
• Each Monday I will resend this email in attempts to be
at the top of her emails.
[SR. Recruiter] at [ESPN]
Chris McPherson
Outreach Plan:
• I will compile all my interviews and content to provide
• I will email and DM Chris my work and resume
• Reach out every couple weeks to see if any openings
are available
[Social Media Manager] at
[Eagles]
Nick Martuscelli Outreach Plan:
• Read about possible openings
• Put together my work and a specific resume
highlighting why I’m perfect for the job
• Continually send in an updated resume
[Dir Talent Acquisition] at
[Barstool Sports]
5.
GOALS
Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2023)
• Obtain full-time position with sports media company
‣ Lead to anchor or reporter position by 2025
Mid Term: (2035)
• Full Time Anchor/Host of a sports-centric show
‣ Become top 5 in audience growth and viewer
ratings by 2037
Long Term: (2050)
• Be the number one host for my own show
‣ Lead in all ratings, with a hit digital media show
by 2051.
6.
SKILLS ANALYSIS
Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies:
Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies:
Digital Marketing
SOFT
HARD
Novice / Adept / Expert
Social Media Marketing Novice / Adept / Expert
Photography Novice / Adept / Expert
Web Design Novice / Adept / Expert
Adobe Creative Cloud
SOFT
HARD
Novice / Adept / Expert
Script Writing Novice / Adept / Expert
Videography Novice / Adept / Expert
Research Novice / Adept / Expert
7.
I help media do connect to their audience by
bringing the news in a fun, and entertaining
way!
PROMISE
8.
CREDENTIALS
Work Experience:
• Fanfield Sports Podcast, Host
• Philly Philly The Podcast, Host
Education:
• Newington High School, Class of ‘07
• Sportscasting, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2023)
Awards:
• Sports Creator of The Month, NewsBreak
APP
9.
BRAND POSITION
Delivering sports fans the insight and news they
want, in a new and exciting way. People want
news they can trust from some one they can
relate to, I am that guy!
JOE CASTRO
10.
NETWORKING &
MARKETING
Industry Events & Organizations
• Philadelphia Eagles Game
‣ September | Philadelphia
• Florida Sports Seminar
‣ October | Tampa
• Florida College Sports
‣ Fall | Florida
Digital Marketing
• Primary Content: I will mainly publish videos to YouTube and
NewsBreak APP
• Primary Tools: I promote daily on my Instagram, Facebook,
and Twitter. I plan to continue to do this.
• Website: I will continue to utilize my blog site to improve my
online presence and reach.
11.
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
Mentor
• I will seek a mentor who has skin in the game, some
one who has built their reputation off hard work and
honesty. That is what I want people to remember me
as.
Formal Education
• Currently enrolled at Full Sail University
Technical Skills
• Created and sole operator of a podcast with over 1
million views.
• Producer for A2D radio to learn the background
• Social media marketing for several companies
Soft Skills
• Photography classes Aug 2022
• Adobe Creative Cloud Aug 2022
• Speech therapy, Oct 2022
12.
Joe Castro
Tired of losing your audience? Well I can not only retain your existing
viewers but can help you grow as well! In fact in less than 2 years I was able
to amass 4k subscribers and 1 million total views between two platforms!
