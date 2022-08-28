Successfully reported this slideshow.
Joe Castro PB1.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Joe Castro PB1.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Sports

Joe Castro Branding Slideshow

Joe Castro Branding Slideshow

Sports

Joe Castro PB1.pptx

  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Joseph Castro Project & Portfolio I: Week 1 August 7th, 2022
  2. 2. The entertainer is the word I most closely relate myself to. I have learned how to take basic information and make it into attention-grabbing stories. Whether it be my school or my podcast I try to attach everything the same way. My goal is to bring my viewers value entertainingly. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Podcast Host • Script Writer • Sideline Reporter BRAND ARCHETYPE - I attack each job with the goal of not only bringing value but also doing so in an entertaining way. Team Reporter For Philadelphia Eagles Picture Relevant to Your Industry Goes Here Sideline Reporter
  4. 4. [Sports Media] TARGET AUDIENCE Amy Riley Outreach Plan: • I plan to gather my work and job history • I will then email Amy my resume and examples of my work. • Each Monday I will resend this email in attempts to be at the top of her emails. [SR. Recruiter] at [ESPN] Chris McPherson Outreach Plan: • I will compile all my interviews and content to provide • I will email and DM Chris my work and resume • Reach out every couple weeks to see if any openings are available [Social Media Manager] at [Eagles] Nick Martuscelli Outreach Plan: • Read about possible openings • Put together my work and a specific resume highlighting why I’m perfect for the job • Continually send in an updated resume [Dir Talent Acquisition] at [Barstool Sports]
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2023) • Obtain full-time position with sports media company ‣ Lead to anchor or reporter position by 2025 Mid Term: (2035) • Full Time Anchor/Host of a sports-centric show ‣ Become top 5 in audience growth and viewer ratings by 2037 Long Term: (2050) • Be the number one host for my own show ‣ Lead in all ratings, with a hit digital media show by 2051.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proficiencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proficiencies: Digital Marketing SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Social Media Marketing Novice / Adept / Expert Photography Novice / Adept / Expert Web Design Novice / Adept / Expert Adobe Creative Cloud SOFT HARD Novice / Adept / Expert Script Writing Novice / Adept / Expert Videography Novice / Adept / Expert Research Novice / Adept / Expert
  7. 7. I help media do connect to their audience by bringing the news in a fun, and entertaining way! PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • Fanfield Sports Podcast, Host • Philly Philly The Podcast, Host Education: • Newington High School, Class of ‘07 • Sportscasting, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2023) Awards: • Sports Creator of The Month, NewsBreak APP
  9. 9. BRAND POSITION Delivering sports fans the insight and news they want, in a new and exciting way. People want news they can trust from some one they can relate to, I am that guy! JOE CASTRO
  10. 10. NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • Philadelphia Eagles Game ‣ September | Philadelphia • Florida Sports Seminar ‣ October | Tampa • Florida College Sports ‣ Fall | Florida Digital Marketing • Primary Content: I will mainly publish videos to YouTube and NewsBreak APP • Primary Tools: I promote daily on my Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. I plan to continue to do this. • Website: I will continue to utilize my blog site to improve my online presence and reach.
  11. 11. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • I will seek a mentor who has skin in the game, some one who has built their reputation off hard work and honesty. That is what I want people to remember me as. Formal Education • Currently enrolled at Full Sail University Technical Skills • Created and sole operator of a podcast with over 1 million views. • Producer for A2D radio to learn the background • Social media marketing for several companies Soft Skills • Photography classes Aug 2022 • Adobe Creative Cloud Aug 2022 • Speech therapy, Oct 2022
  12. 12. Joe Castro Tired of losing your audience? Well I can not only retain your existing viewers but can help you grow as well! In fact in less than 2 years I was able to amass 4k subscribers and 1 million total views between two platforms!

  • Forbes Most Valuable Brands List (2017): https://www.forbes.com/powerful-brands/list/
    Apple 2. Google 3. Microsoft 4. Facebook 5. Coca-Cola 6. Amazon 7. Disney 8. Toyota 9. McDonald’s 10. Samsung
    Methodology:
    Forbes valued more than 200 global brands by looking at three years of earnings and allocating a percentage of those earnings based on the role brands play in each industry (e.g., high for luxury goods and beverages, low for airlines and oil companies). We applied the average price-to-earnings multiple over the past three years to these earnings to arrive at the final brand value.

