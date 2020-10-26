Successfully reported this slideshow.
La halle de la gare de Valence (Drome) Ou: comment la circulation des efforts dans les structures était traitée au milieu ...
VUE GENERALE, LES 4 FONCTIONS.
FRANCHIR
PORTER
CONTREVENTER
FONDER
La halle de la gare de valence

Présentation des fonctions Franchir, porter, contreventer, fonder dans un ouvrage bâti.

La halle de la gare de valence

  1. 1. La halle de la gare de Valence (Drome) Ou: comment la circulation des efforts dans les structures était traitée au milieu du XIXème siècle, avec les quatre fonctions: Franchir, Porter, Contreventer, Fonder. La gare de Valence Ville (Drome) Implantée en centre ville, elle est inaugurée en 1866, et est l’œuvre de l' Architecte Louis-Jules Bouchot, qui a réalisé par ailleurs les gares de Nice, Toulon, Avignon et Milan, La halle métallique qui recouvre les voies s'inscrit tout à fait dans les réalisations de l'industrie en plein essor de cette période, et met en lumière le parti qu’ont pu tirer les architectes de ces ‘’nouvelles technologies’’.
