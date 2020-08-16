Sponsorenmappe usc freiburg_volleyball_2020-2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
usc freiburg ◆ Ein Verein - eine Leidenschaft VOLLEYBALL Sponsoringmöglichkeiten für die Saison 2020/21 7Teams 3.Bundeslig...
7 inhalt inhalt WIR SIND DER USC FREIBURG Wir sind der USC Freiburg Die Mannschaften Ihre Werbeflächen bei den Spielen Wer...
   2020 / 2021 Trotz Corona- Saison-Abbruch: wir steigen auf! 3.Bundesliga &Regionalliga!
7 HERREN 1 : AB IN DIE 3. LIGA Die Liebe zum blau-gelben Spielgerät bringt uns drei bis vier Mal pro Woche gemeinsam in di...
7 DAMEN 1 : ZURÜCK IN DIE REGIONALLIGA Unser Team setzt sich aus 12 Persönlichkeiten zusammen, die nicht unterschiedlicher...
7 5 UNSERE HERREN : DIE MANNSCHAFTEN USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE HERREN 2: VERBANDSLIGA HERREN 3: LANDESLIGA
76 UNSERE DAMEN : DIE MANNSCHAFTEN USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE DAMEN 2: VERBANDSLIGA DAMEN 3: BEZIRKSLIGA DAMEN 4: BEZIR...
   USC FREIBURG Ein Verein - eine Leidenschaft Wir brauchen Ihre Unterstützung!
7 werbeflächen8 ihre werbeflächen bei den spielen Während unserer Heimspiele haben Sie vielfältige Möglichkeiten Ihr Unter...
7 ihre werbemöglichkeiten Mit Ihrer individuell gestalteten und gezielt platzierten Werbung können Sie auf verschiedenste ...
10 ANSPRECHPARTNER Philipp Frey (H1) +49 176 93165027 ph.frey@gmx.de Nina Lange (D1) +49 1520 2383982 uscfreiburg.damen1@g...
11 eindrücke USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE
  1. 1. usc freiburg ◆ Ein Verein - eine Leidenschaft VOLLEYBALL Sponsoringmöglichkeiten für die Saison 2020/21 7Teams 3.Bundesliga bisBezirksklasse
  2. 2. 7 inhalt inhalt WIR SIND DER USC FREIBURG Wir sind der USC Freiburg Die Mannschaften Ihre Werbeflächen bei den Spielen Werbemöglichkeiten Ansprechpartner Eindrücke Vielen Dank, dass Sie sich die Zeit nehmen, unseren Verein, den USC FREIBURG, kennenzulernen! Und vielleicht sogar ein wichtiges Mitglied unseres vielfältigen Teams werden..? Auf den folgenden Seiten stellen wir Ihnen die Mannschaften des USC Freiburg vor. Außerdem zeigen wir Ihnen die attraktiven Werbe-Möglichkeiten, mit denen Sie uns in der kommenden Saison unterstützen können. Ob Werbekosten oder Spenden – Ihre Sponsoringausgaben sind selbstverständlich alle steuerlich absetzbar. Eine Spendenquittung erhalten Sie vom Verein. Bei Fragen sprechen Sie uns gerne und jederzeit an! 1 1 9 3 10 8 11 HALLO ! USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE
  3. 3.    2020 / 2021 Trotz Corona- Saison-Abbruch: wir steigen auf! 3.Bundesliga &Regionalliga!
  4. 4. 7 HERREN 1 : AB IN DIE 3. LIGA Die Liebe zum blau-gelben Spielgerät bringt uns drei bis vier Mal pro Woche gemeinsam in die Halle. Doch wer sind wir? Bunter könnte eine Mannschaft nicht zusammengesetzt sein: Ein Haufen aus Studenten, Auszubildenden, Lehrern, Ingenieuren, Physiotherapeuten und Ärzten findet sich zusammen und jeder findet im Kollektiv der „Einhörner“ seinen Platz. Nach mehreren „Podiumsplatzierungen“ in der Regionalliga Süd, ist den Einhörnern nun endlich der Aufstieg in die Dritte Liga Süd geglückt. Durch den Ligaaufstieg und die höheren Anforderungen des Verbandes suchen wir nun Partner an unserer Seite, die uns auf dem weiteren Weg und für die nächsten Jahre begleiten möchten. Jetzt wird in der höheren Liga angegriffen und die Einhörner sind hungriger denn je. In den letzten Jahren haben sich die Einhörner kontinuierlich verstärkt. Der zweitligaerfahrene Spielertrainer David Kurz hat seine Fühler ausgestreckt und den schon starken Kern der Mannschaft partiell durch Neuzugänge erweitert. So konnte man sowohl den Zweitliga-Zuspieler Marc Zimmermann, als auch den Baden-Württembergischen Beachvolleyballmeister 2019 Lucas Wenz unter die rosa-goldene Fahne des Universitätssportclub locken. Der Sommer und die Einschränkungen aufgrund der Covid19-Pandemie bringen einige Schwierigkeiten mit sich, trotzdem wird die Vorbereitung professionell angegangen und dem Saisonstart maximal entgegengefiebert. Jetzt fehlen nur noch Sie an unserer Seite! DIE MANNSCHAFTEN3 USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE
  5. 5. 7 DAMEN 1 : ZURÜCK IN DIE REGIONALLIGA Unser Team setzt sich aus 12 Persönlichkeiten zusammen, die nicht unterschiedlicher sein könnten, doch eine große Leidenschaft teilen: Volleyball auf hohem Niveau. Als höchstspielende Mannschaft der attraktiven Studentenstadt Freiburg, zieht es nicht nur „Bobbele“ an. Auch zugezogene aus Bremen, Bayern, Münster, dem Schwobaländle, Heidelberg, Durmersheim & dem Saarland sind schnell ein Teil der Mannschaft geworden. Im Herzen der Stadt, direkt an der Dreisam, trainieren wir deshalb nun seit vier Saisons in einer festen Konstellation. Und auch in der kommenden Saison werden wir uns als eingespielte Mannschaft wieder auf dem Feld zeigen. Die Regionalliga-Saison 2018/19 hat uns als Mannschaft noch enger zusammenrücken lassen: Wir haben gelernt zu verlieren, Herausforderungen als Team anzunehmen und angefangen 4 USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE DIE MANNSCHAFTEN Erfolge noch mehr zu feiern. Am Ende mussten wir wegen zwei fehlenden Punkten doch zurück in die Oberliga. Aber damit war das Ziel der vergangenen Saison 2019/10 ganz klar:: Wir wollen Meister werden und damit direkt wieder hoch in die Regionalliga. Und genau das haben wir geschafft. Als solider Oberliga-Meister 2019/20, mit 15 von 16 gewonnenen Spielen, zeigen wir mit konstanter Leistung, extrem viel Willensstärke und trotz Corona-Saison- Abbruch: Wir gehören in die Regionalliga! Mit Ihrer Unterstützung können wir unsere sportlichen Ziele weiter verfolgen und hoffen auf Ihre Rückendeckung in der Saison 20/21!
  6. 6. 7 5 UNSERE HERREN : DIE MANNSCHAFTEN USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE HERREN 2: VERBANDSLIGA HERREN 3: LANDESLIGA
  7. 7. 76 UNSERE DAMEN : DIE MANNSCHAFTEN USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE DAMEN 2: VERBANDSLIGA DAMEN 3: BEZIRKSLIGA DAMEN 4: BEZIRKSKLASSE
  8. 8.    USC FREIBURG Ein Verein - eine Leidenschaft Wir brauchen Ihre Unterstützung!
  9. 9. 7 werbeflächen8 ihre werbeflächen bei den spielen Während unserer Heimspiele haben Sie vielfältige Möglichkeiten Ihr Unternehmen aufmerksamkeitswirksam zu präsentieren. Ihre Werbung wird bei jedem Auftritt der Mannschaft in der Halle (ca. 9–10 Heimspiele, sowie eventuelle Relegationsspiele), als auch – je nach Art der Werbung – gegebenenfalls - bei Presseveröffentlichungen - den aktuellen Spielberichten - in Bildergalerien - in sozialen Netzwerken - auf der Homepage deutlich sichtbar sein. tribüne mannschaftsbänke schiedsrichter anschreiber bandenwerbung bandenwerbungbandenwerbung liegestühle liegestühle USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE
  10. 10. 7 ihre werbemöglichkeiten Mit Ihrer individuell gestalteten und gezielt platzierten Werbung können Sie auf verschiedenste Art auf sich aufmerksam machen – und zeigen, dass Sie ein Teil unseres Teams sind. Im Folgenden möchten wir Ihnen die gängigsten Möglichkeiten kurz präsentieren. Natürlich sind wir für alternative Vorschläge, die uns in jeglicher Form unterstützen, völlig offen und kompromissbereit. Produkt Erstellungskosten Socialmedia-Paket 500 € ca. 1000 € Roll-Up zzgl. Herstellungskosten ca. 500 € Banner/Plane ab 30 € Für alle rechteckigen Werbemitteln wie z. B. Werbebannern, Roll-Up Displays oder Fahnen können Sie Ihre Werbemittelgröße individuell bestimmen. Die Mindestgröße des Werbemittels liegt bei einem halben Quadratmeter; die Maximalgröße varriiert von Werbemittel zu Werbemittel. Die Herstellungskosten für das Druckprodukt übernimmt die werbende Firma. werbung auf der sportkleidung: Produkt Material und Druck * Aufdruck Trikotsatz H1 + D1 ca. 1000 € (Vorne) ca. 15 x 10 cm / (Rücken) ca. 30 x 10 cm Trikotsatz ab H2/D2 ca. 600 € (Vorne) ca. 15 x 10 cm / (Hinten) ca. 25 x 10 cm Einspielshirt ca. 350 € Vorne oder Rücken – Größe nach Wunsch Trainingsanzug ca. 1200 € Vorne oder Rücken – Größe nach Wunsch Trainingsjacke/-hose ca. 500-700 € Vorne oder Hinten – Größe nach Wunsch * (zzgl. MwSt) Die in der Tabelle genannten Preise für Material und Druck decken grob die Kosten eines Satzes für ein Team, bestehend aus ca. 14 Spielerinnen. Natürlich ist es dem Sponsor freigestellt eine individuell angesetzte Summe für ein Sponsoring zu bezahlen, die über den angesetzten Betrag hinausgeht oder darunter liegt - wir sind dankbar für jede Unterstützung! Über die aufgeführten Werbemöglichkeiten hinaus, können Sie jederzeit eigene Vorschläge zu unserer Unterstützung anbringen. Nach Absprache steht Ihnen die Mannschaft gerne auch für Werbezwecke oder -aktionen zur Verfügung. werbemöglichkeiten9 USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE Netzkante
  11. 11. 10 ANSPRECHPARTNER Philipp Frey (H1) +49 176 93165027 ph.frey@gmx.de Nina Lange (D1) +49 1520 2383982 uscfreiburg.damen1@gmail.com Natürlich können Sie uns auch mit Spenden unterstützen. Dazu verwenden Sie bitte das Spendenkonto des Hauptvereins: DE25 6805 0101 0002 0099 20 FRSPDE66XXX Sehr gerne erhalten Sie auch eine Spendenbescheinigung. ansprechpartner SPENDEN Spende zugunsten der Volleyballabteilung USC Freiburg USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE
  12. 12. 11 eindrücke USC FREIBURG - SPONSORENMAPPE

